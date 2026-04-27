War Crimes
Setting the record straight on the difference between civilians and combatants.
"Kills 20": Were they commuters killed in a car crash? Were they farmers caught by volcano lava? Were they tourists swept away in a tsunami?
NO! They were terrorists, at war with Israel since October 8th, pin-point targeted to minimise civilian casaulties. It was a humane, ingenious solution to kill soldiers who hide cowardly among civilians.
Why is the BBC on the side of those who hate the West and liberal democracy?
Why is all death reported equally —even when the dead are terrorist soldiers?
It’s disgusting.
It’s time for the media to face Pure Jewish Anger.
PURE JEWISH ANGER
by Daniel Clarke-Serret
FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.
OPENING STATEMENT:
DEFENDANT A: Middle East
Indictments 1 to 4
Pure Jewish Anger. // 2. Palestinian Ultimatum // 3. Palestinians are human beings, therefore… // 4. Cultural appropriation
DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est
Indictments 5 to 11
UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to judge the nations. // 6. Common Will // 7. Ivory Towers: Sold // 8. First they called it racism // 9. The Great Betrayal // 10.War Crimes // 11. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag!
DEFENDANT C: Us
Indictments 12 to 15
To come…
CLOSING STATEMENT:
To come….
Indictment 10: WAR CRIMES
Let us set the record straight. Combatants are legitimate targets in war. For what is the purpose of war if it is not to eliminate the enemy’s combatants until they surrender or come to terms? Terrorists are combatants. The commanders of terrorists are combatants. They are not “victims” as if they were caught up in a traffic accident. They are not “innocent dead” as if a volcano came down to strike them, They are not “killed” as if they were the targets of a mafia gang. They are not shoppers, cashiers, motorbike riders or tunnel engineers. They are combatants. Combatants par excellence. And to eliminate the enemy’s combatants is not a tragedy, but a military success. Let us set the record straight. Civilians are non-combatants. Civilians are not legitimate targets in war. Western combatants are morally required to do all in our power to avoid civilian casualties. Arab combatants are morally required to do all in their power to avoid civilian casualties. Iranian combatants are morally required to do all in their power to avoid civilian casualties. To do otherwise is a war crime. Arab combatants who attack, rape, behead, mutilate, suicide bomb, lorry-ram and plane dive as many civilians as they can are war criminals. Iranian combatants who attack, rape, behead, mutilate, suicide bomb, lorry-ram and plane dive as many civilians as they can are war criminals. The elected government of the Gaza Strip is a professional war crime organisation. Western combatants are not war criminals. Western combatants do not attack, rape, behead, mutilate, suicide bomb, lorry-ram and plane dive civilians. Western combatants do all in their power to avoid civilian deaths. Western combatants attack individual combatants through their mobile phones and pagers so as to avoid civilian casualties. To do so is humane. To do so is moral. To do so is to act contrary to Arab terrorist combatants who hide among civilians; and try to cause maximum civilian death among their own side as well that of their opponents. In today’s world, terrorist combatants are “victims”; their deaths conflated by the media with those of the civilians they themselves are trying to get killed. An enemy combatant dead is now an escalation, an assassination, a crime, a “genocide”! But to kill Western civilians, especially Israeli civilians, is resistance; retribution; a fight against oppression; even justice! “Nothing ever happens in a vacuum” right? We learnt last night that even the most targeted of attacks on combatants is unacceptable according to the UN’s “Laws of War”. 2 civilian deaths among 1000s of combatant casualties is a "war crime", unjustifiable, a “genocide” no doubt. If that be so then no war launched by the West; and absolutely no war launched by Israel; is acceptable. At least in the eyes of the discredited UN. If even 1 civilian dies, hell if only terrorist “victims” are killed, all moral legitimacy is over. But every evil attack by Arab and Iranian combatants -who gleefully seek to maximise civilian death - is seen, inexplicably. as a just cause. It’s called United Nations justice. We hear a lot about anger. The anger of ignorant student protesters. The anger of British Muslims. The anger of the so-called progressive left. Well just to let you know: The rest of us are angry too. Unbearably so. And unlike them, we actually have something to be angry about. For Gaza anger; Lebanese anger; This is the anger of those who are perfectly OK with Israeli civilian death, as long as it is carried out by Muslim terrorists. This is the anger of those who are perfectly relaxed about Xinjiang, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. This is the anger of those who want Hamas to live to fight another day; This is the anger of those who want forever war under the guise of humanitarianism. If Muslims, progressives and students want to stop being angry, I suggest that they stop funding, supporting and/or apologizing for terrorist combatants who maximise civilian death in the Middle East. I suggest that they stop funding, supporting and/or apologizing for war criminals. Hamas, Hezbollah and all the other war criminal death cults need to surrender. That is the end of the matter. And if you don’t support that WE are angry with YOU. Very, very angry. PRATICAL ADVICE FOR THE MEDIA: All deaths in conflict must be reported as follows: a) Clearly state if the dead are combatants or civilians and in what numbers. b) Clearly state if any 16-18 year old killed was a combatant. If so they are not a “child”. c) Clearly state who killed the civilian: their own side or the opposing side. d) Clearly state whether the death figure information came from a terrorist organisation. If you have to choose between relying on a democracy's figures or war crime gang's figures. Choose wisely. e) Clearly state that the terrorist combatants were trying to cause death of their own people through their cowardly modus operandi. f) And never quote the United Nations as they have lost any sense of impartiality or credibility. REMEMBER: All civilian deaths are a tragedy. All terrorist deaths are a tragedy they brought upon their own head. Those who love war crimes must face the consequences.
Yes