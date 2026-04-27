

"Kills 20": Were they commuters killed in a car crash? Were they farmers caught by volcano lava? Were they tourists swept away in a tsunami?

NO! They were terrorists, at war with Israel since October 8th, pin-point targeted to minimise civilian casaulties. It was a humane, ingenious solution to kill soldiers who hide cowardly among civilians.

Why is the BBC on the side of those who hate the West and liberal democracy?

Why is all death reported equally —even when the dead are terrorist soldiers?

It’s disgusting.

It’s time for the media to face Pure Jewish Anger.

FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.

Preface: Why Poetry?

I’m a Jew that likes irony

Indictments 1 to 4

Indictments 5 to 11

Indictments 12 to 15

To come…

To come….

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