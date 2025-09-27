Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

They shall beat the swords into ploughshares... neither shall they learn war anymore. What a beautiful sentiment. What a Jewish sentiment; straight from the mouth of our own prophet Isaiah. And the United Nations certainly has some chutzpah. To place this vision of world peace above its door; and in New York! The city for which Jewish is a byword. Yet far from delivering peace, security and a world filled with the ideals of ambitious charter, it brings us hate and racism on a grand scale; directed solely and viciously at the prophet’s own people. A five year old knows better: It is wrong to bully. It is wrong to gang up on those that are different. To institutionalise such behaviour would disgrace your average school, let alone an organisation which claims to be the bringer of peace. The United Nations spits in the face of Isaiah with all the relish of an inmate-run asylum, gathering the varied global tyrannies to enact their crimson-filled vengeance. To punch the face of the kid who skips Christmas for Chanukah and gang rape the Jewess who enters the wrong part of Toulouse. Oh how brave those suited scumbags are, standing there with their crime-ridden i-phones; eager to film their latest virus-filled video. But among the brainless bouncers, and laughing with abandon, stands the ring leader: Liar in chief Mahmood Abbas. Behold how he loves to hold court; to tell the world that that Isaiah wasn’t indigenous after all; that he proclaimed world peace from Poland or Russia or the banks of the Hudson River. And how the thugs lap it up! To hear that Jews come from Europe; that Jesus raged on the Al-Aqsa Mount against hypocritical Palestinians. Among those present are some that reflect; that hide their brains surreptitiously in dollar-stuffed wallets. They know the man’s a fool: an elected President chosen without election, a billionaire crook that’s never earned a dime. But there’s honour among thieves; rapists and murderers; butchers and genocidaires. It’s a small price to pay. We’ll play your game of never peace and fantasy resolutions; and you’ll turn your eye from us. Muslims dead in Sudan and Xingjiang, barrel bombed in Syria, mutilated in Libya, and starved in Yemen. Christians disappearing from the Middle East. African lives unremembered. It’s the devil’s pact you see. Vladimir's a putain, Xi’s a whore and you too will prostitute all for money and power. The price for overturning Isaiah’s utopia. But never forget the people who really run the world. It’s not the haters or those that wreak evil. And it most certainly isn’t the Jews. (Stop victim blaming!) To paraphrase Einstein - that famous Palestinian - it’s those free nations who sit back and let evil happen. It’s the Americans who fill the UN coffers year after year. It’s the French that vote with evil;. It's the Brits who can’t make up their mind. But above all it’s a Portuguese, a shameless Satan, a prime minister who fell from his seat on high. Antonio Guterres is a man who should know better. A supposedly civilised man from a supposedly civilised nation. But he uses his position to promote undisguised antisemitism. Resolutions directed solely against Israel. Terrorists protected; and Nuclear-armed Eurasians ignored. A human rights-less Human Rights Council, the unjust ruling on the just, a “terrorism day” that ignored the greatest victim. “Nothing ever happens in a vacuum”, so let me say this. The racism at the UN didn’t happen in a vacuum, The antisemtism at the UN didn’t happen in a vacuum, The bullying at the UN didn’t happen in a vacuum, Chinese-led genocide didn’t happen in a vacuum, Sudanese slaughter didn’t happen in a vacuum, Congo wasn’t ignored in a vacuum, Yemen wasn't starved in a vacuum, Lebanon wasn't colonised (by Iran) in a vacuum; Rapporteurs weren't allowed to spread lies and calamnies in a vaccuum; and the most grotesque human rights abusers were allowed to take control in a vaccuum. It happened because you let it happen Gutteres! You are fully responsible and a stain on the human race. You are the principal that made antisemitism, bullying and hatred official school policy. Funded by countries that should know better, you destroyed our faith in humanity. You destroyed peace, you mocked human rights; and you made Isaiah very, VERY angry. Congratulations. You turned ploughshares into swords. The time has come to defund the UN. To defund the anti-Isaiahs. And the day will arrive once more when the nations of the world will turn back to the Hebrew prophets; to the visionaries who foresaw peace among war and kindness among hate. And the word will go forth from Jerusalem soon and in our days. Amen. #defundtheUN