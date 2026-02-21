NOTE FROM THE EDITOR (Daniel Clarke-Serret):

“Two Weeks In Egypt: A Masterclass In Low‑grade Extortion” by Cymposium

Prologue: Entering the Museum, Trapped in the Gift Shop

Egypt enjoys a near-monopoly on historical reverence. Few places on earth can evoke such automatic awe, such reflexive deference, at the mere mention of their name. For centuries, it has required no marketing department, no rebranding exercise, no breathless influencer campaigns. It has pyramids. It has gods. It has tombs, hieroglyphs and a monopoly on eternity. Civilisation itself seems to have taken early notes here and then moved on.

One arrives, therefore, already inclined to be impressed and, more importantly, already inclined to forgive. The dust, the disorder, the inconvenience: all of it can be waved away with a gesture towards antiquity. After all, one does not visit Egypt for comfort. The trouble begins when reverence quietly mutates into indulgence, and indulgence into exemption. A country so insulated by its past can afford to neglect the present, confident that visitors will apologise on its behalf.

I visited Egypt in late 2018 and left in early January, having spent a little over two and a half weeks there. That was ample time to uncover its mysteries or absorb its civilisation, but not to acquire a new and distinctly unromantic habit: suspicion. By the end of my stay, I was not merely tired in the way travel sometimes makes you tired, jet-lagged, overstimulated, or footsore, but mentally braced, alert, and perpetually on edge. Egypt did not feel challenging. It felt adversarial. One does not relax in Egypt; it’s a battlefield of negotiations.

This is not an essay about culture shock, nor is it a complaint that a poorer country should reorganise itself for the convenience of Western visitors. I have travelled widely, often inelegantly, with no expectation of being cosseted or indulged. Nor is this an attempt to reduce a vast, complex society to a single, damning caricature. It is, rather, an account of what happens when an entire tourism ecosystem appears to treat the visitor not as a guest but as a temporary resource, to be extracted efficiently before he escapes. When every encounter is transactional, even neutrality begins to feel like a luxury.

At no point during my stay was I not approached, propositioned, cajoled, pressured, or gently funnelled into parting with money. Some of it was crude, some subtle, and some disarmingly polite. What united it all was not hostility but persistence. The genius of the system lies in its deniability: nothing is ever quite a scam, merely a misunderstanding repeated until it succeeds. Even apparent kindness often arrived with a deferred invoice.

I did not fully appreciate the cumulative psychological cost of this until I left. Landing in Amman, I felt my body relax before my mind could intervene. My shoulders dropped. My breathing slowed. No one was bargaining with me. No one was testing my boundaries or probing for weakness. That involuntary release, more than any single unpleasant interaction, forms the spine of what follows.

This is not an indictment of Egyptians as people, still less of Egypt as a civilisation. Its greatest citizens, after all, have been dead for millennia, and they left behind wonders that still merit reverence. But modern Egypt, as experienced by a traveller, has perfected something far less noble and far more exhausting: the art of wearing you down, politely, persistently, and with change ready.

Arrival: Cairo After Midnight, or Hobbes on Wheels

I arrived in Cairo close to midnight, that liminal hour when cities usually exhale and prepare for sleep. Cairo, however, does not sleep. It merely removes the last pretence of order.

I took an Uber from the airport. The driver was Egyptian but lived and worked in the United Kingdom, spoke fluent English, and possessed the calm, slightly ironic detachment of someone who had learned, elsewhere, that chaos need not be a permanent civic philosophy. As we left the airport, the city announced itself not gradually but at full volume.

What struck me first was not the traffic, but the absence of its governing mythology. Traffic lights, the driver explained casually, are switched off after midnight. This was not followed by an alternative system. Four lanes flowing one way simply became eight lanes flowing both ways, governed by audacity, horn usage, and a shared belief that hesitation was more dangerous than recklessness. Indicators were ornamental. Lanes were advisory. Right of way belonged to whoever asserted it with sufficient confidence.

Cars lunged forward into gaps that did not exist. Vehicles missed each other by centimetres and shrugged it off. Horns were not warnings but declarations of intent. It was less a commute than a rolling experiment in game theory, in which everyone defected simultaneously and somehow survived.

I asked the driver how accidents were avoided.

He laughed.

This was my introduction to Egypt’s unwritten social contract: rules are optional, enforcement is fictional, and outcomes are negotiated in real time. The lesson would repeat itself endlessly over the following weeks, only with money replacing metal and tourists replacing bumpers.

As we threaded our way through the darkness, Cairo revealed itself not as a city but as an argument, a loud, relentless rebuttal of the idea that systems matter. It was exhilarating for exactly five minutes. After that, it became exhausting.

By the time we reached the hotel, I already sensed that Egypt would demand something of me beyond money or patience. It would require vigilance. And it would charge interest.

Incident One: The Sphinx via the Long Way Round

I decided to attempt something genuinely radical in Cairo: independent movement.

I ordered an Uber bike to take me to the Sphinx. The destination was entered clearly into the app, complete with map, pin, and the sort of global cartographic consensus one might assume even antiquity could not obscure. The Sphinx, after all, is not a niche attraction. It is one of the most recognisable objects ever assembled by human hands. Entire civilisations have been reduced to footnotes while they remained where they were put.

The driver did not know how to get there.

This revelation was delivered not with embarrassment or apology, but with the faintly aggrieved air of a man confronted by an unreasonable request. He frowned at the phone, frowned at the road, and then set off anyway, propelled less by direction than by momentum. I assumed, foolishly, that familiarity would assert itself. Surely one does not lose one’s way to a monument that has survived four thousand years of invasion, erosion, and academic interpretation.

I was wrong.

What followed was an hour-long detour through Cairo’s less touristic veins: a grim procession of dust, rubble, half-finished buildings, open drains, and the kind of infrastructural despair usually reserved for development reports. This was Cairo without postcards, without mythology, and without explanation. A journey that should have taken twenty minutes became an unsolicited sociological field trip through urban neglect.

At various points, the driver stopped to ask for directions, from passers-by, from shopkeepers, from men who looked as though they had given up on geography entirely. Each consultation added confidence but not accuracy. The Sphinx receded not as a destination, but as an idea.

Whether this performance was the result of genuine incompetence, quiet opportunism, or a creative hybrid of the two remains unclear. In Egypt, such distinctions are often academic. What mattered was the outcome: time dissolved, irritation accumulated, and trust quietly bled away. By the time we finally arrived, I was not enlightened by proximity to antiquity, but newly alert to the possibility that even the most basic transactions here were unstable, provisional, and liable to collapse without notice.

The Sphinx, when it eventually appeared, looked as it always does, impassive, monumental, and faintly contemptuous. It had seen empires rise and fall. It had also, apparently, seen Uber.

Incident Two: The Long Con with a Kindly Face

In Cairo, an older woman approached me and offered to help take photographs. It was the sort of interaction that, in most places, barely registers as an event. A small kindness between strangers. She held the phone carefully, suggested an angle, smiled with the relaxed ease of someone who had no obvious agenda. We spoke. She was warm, maternal, curious in a way that felt human rather than acquisitive. After days of being treated like a mobile wallet, the encounter came as a relief.

Then she asked for my number.

I declined, politely. She asked again, lightly, as though I had misunderstood. I declined once more and, in a moment of misplaced compromise, offered my social media instead. It felt harmless enough. I left thinking I had just experienced one of those rare, pleasant, untransactional moments that redeem a difficult place.

I had not. I had merely agreed to deferred billing.

What followed was a slow-burn confidence trick conducted not over hours or days, but over months. An occasional message here. A small anecdote there. Casual familiarity, carefully rationed. Nothing that could be objected to without seeming paranoid or ungrateful. The tone was never demanding, never overtly needy. It was patient, even affectionate. Trust, I learned, is far more efficiently cultivated than coerced.

Eventually, inevitably, the ask arrived. She wanted help migrating out of Egypt. With it came the full supporting documentation: stories of hardship, appeals to pity, the implicit suggestion that I was now morally implicated. This was not a sudden lunge but the final act of a well-paced drama, one in which I had been cast without audition.

This encounter was perhaps the most dispiriting of all, not because it was threatening or vulgar, but because it was so carefully human. It did not rely on pressure or intimidation, but on empathy. It demonstrated that in Egypt even kindness can be leveraged, even warmth can be instrumentalised, and even generosity may arrive with a payment plan attached.

There is something uniquely corrosive about realising that your guard must remain up not only against hustlers, drivers, and shopkeepers, but against people who appear to be doing you a favour. By the time I stopped responding, I had learned a bleak lesson: suspicion, once acquired, does not discriminate.

Incident Three: Cartouches and the Credit Card Ambush

By the time I reached Luxor, I had learned at least one Egyptian custom well enough to participate in it: negotiation. Prices were no longer numbers but opening remarks. Every transaction began as theatre, complete with feigned reluctance, wounded pride, and the shared understanding that truth would emerge only at the point of exhaustion.

It was in this spirit that I bought a cartouche. We negotiated. We circled. We arrived, with mutual nods and performative satisfaction, at an agreed price. Hands were metaphorically shaken. The deal, one might reasonably assume, was done.

Only when I produced my card did the seller introduce a new character into the story: a credit card surcharge. This, I was informed, was substantial, unavoidable, and, most importantly, non-negotiable. It had not been mentioned earlier because it was not part of the negotiation. It was part of the ambush.

This manoeuvre was not unique. I would encounter it repeatedly, in various guises, across the country. Agreement first. Terms later. It is a tactic that feeds not on deception alone, but on psychology. The visitor has already invested time, attention, and emotional energy. The object is already in hand. To protest now would be to create a scene, to risk appearing petty, or worse, rude. The surcharge relies on the quiet power of social discomfort.

This is not commerce in any meaningful sense. It is hostage-taking with receipts. The seller counts on the fact that most people will pay a modest injustice to avoid a public confrontation, particularly in a foreign country where the rules, written and unwritten, remain opaque.

What made this especially galling was not the money itself, but the method. The transaction had been designed to make honesty seem impolite and resistance feel embarrassing. In Luxor, I learned that even when you think you have reached the end of the negotiation, you are merely approaching the epilogue.

Incident Four: The Genies of Luxor

Luxor introduced me to a particular kind of persistence, one that does not shout or threaten, but simply refuses to recognise the concept of refusal.

It began with horse rides. Men positioned themselves strategically along the paths, mounted, confident, and already smiling. I declined politely. This, I discovered, was a mistake. In Luxor, a polite refusal is not an answer; it is an invitation to renegotiate the terms.

The offer immediately evolved. If not a horse, then perhaps something else. Gold. Silver. Alcohol. Drugs. Women. Men. Each proposal was delivered with the same cheerful optimism, as though they were working through a laminated menu rather than improvising on the spot. Desire, it seemed, was infinitely flexible, provided it could be monetised.

They hovered with the tireless enthusiasm of genies freed from a particularly vulgar lamp, determined to grant any wish I might have forgotten to articulate. Each time I said no, they nodded as though acknowledging a minor logistical hurdle, before pivoting seamlessly to the next suggestion. No refusal was final. No boundary was recognised as anything more than a conversational obstacle.

What made these encounters especially draining was their intimacy. This was not anonymous advertising or background noise. It was personal, persistent, and conducted at close range. Walking became a series of micro-negotiations, each one trivial in isolation, cumulatively exhausting in practice. The effect was not temptation but attrition.

Eventually, one learns that the quickest way to cross a street in Luxor is not to know where you are going, but to look profoundly uninterested in anything at all. Even then, peace is temporary. The objective is not to sell you something specific, but to wear you down until you buy something, anything, simply to make it stop.

Incident Five: The Falafel That Broke Me

Near my hotel in Luxor, I found a falafel stall of the most modest and reassuring kind: a counter, a griddle, the smell of oil and cumin, and a man who looked as though he had been standing there since the reign of Ramses II. I asked the price. He smiled and said ten Egyptian pounds for six falafels, adding, by way of explanation, that this was because of my good looks. The line was ancient, the delivery practised, but the tone was genial enough. I paid, ate, and thought no more of it. The falafel was perfectly decent. The transaction, I assumed, was complete.

The following day, foolishly emboldened by this success, I returned. I asked again for ten pounds’ worth of falafel. This time, the mood changed entirely. The cashier froze, as if I had proposed a minor act of terrorism. The cook emerged from the back, wiping his hands, to confirm that I really did mean what I had said. There was a brief, solemn consultation. I shrugged, uncertain whether I had violated a local taboo or requested an impossible quantity of chickpeas.

They then handed me sixty falafels.

It emerged, without embarrassment, apology, or explanation, that six falafels actually cost one Egyptian pound. The previous day’s price had not been a misunderstanding, nor a moment of inflationary confusion. It had been an experiment. I had passed the test by paying. This time, confronted with arithmetic rather than acquiescence, the system recalibrated.

The comedy of being suddenly entrusted with enough falafel to feed a small platoon did nothing to soften the underlying lesson. I had not been overcharged because food was scarce, or because margins were thin, or because the man behind the counter was desperate. I had been overcharged because I was foreign, transient, and presumed unlikely to return. That I did return merely exposed the mechanism.

This, in miniature, was the entire economy I had been navigating: not one of fixed prices, but of floating assumptions; not of exchange, but of assessment. Every interaction began with a silent question, How much can this one be made to give?, and proceeded accordingly. The falafel was cheap. The insight was not.

Incident Six: Google Maps Versus Ancient Wisdom

In Luxor, a taxi driver quoted me two hundred Egyptian pounds for what Google Maps described, rather plainly, as a ten-minute journey. I showed him the screen. He waved it away with the serene authority of a man correcting a child. Google, he explained, was wrong. The roads were complicated. There would be traffic. It would take at least an hour.

This was not said aggressively, nor even defensively. It was delivered as a statement of cosmological fact. In Egypt, I was learning that confidence often masquerades as evidence.

We set off. Ten minutes later, we arrived.

There was no apology, no acknowledgement of error, no flicker of embarrassment. The prediction had failed, but the premise remained intact: that the foreigner would either forget the claim or lack the energy to contest it. Time, like money, was simply another variable to be inflated in advance and quietly discarded afterwards.

I crossed the river by boat instead on subsequent trips, partly out of thrift and partly out of spite. The Nile, at least, charged everyone the same. The episode clarified something that had been accumulating across cities and encounters: reality in Egypt is not denied so much as treated as optional. Facts are provisional, prices elastic, and truth itself subject to revision, provided, of course, that you are not the one doing the revising.

Incident Seven: Cash Only, or Else

In Aswan, I arrived at a hotel I had booked on the understanding, clearly stated, repeatedly advertised, that payment by card was accepted. After a long journey, I reached the desk, handed over my passport, and was informed, without preamble, that the hotel was cash only.

I pointed out the listing. The cashier glanced at it with mild interest, as one might regard an irrelevant footnote, and shrugged. If I did not have cash, she suggested, I could find somewhere else to sleep.

This was not delivered as a threat, nor even as rudeness. It was framed as a neutral fact of the universe, like gravity or the heat. I was tired, it was evening, and the calculation was obvious: comply, or drag your luggage back into the street and try your luck elsewhere.

There was no confusion to be resolved and no apology to be extracted. The advertisement had done its work. I had arrived. The terms could now be revised. What I was witnessing was not a clerical error but a textbook use of leverage, manufactured inconvenience applied at precisely the moment resistance becomes costly.

By then, this pattern required no explanation. In Egypt, agreements are provisional until you are too exhausted to renegotiate them. The deception is rarely elaborate; it succeeds by being timed, casual, and relentlessly unembarrassed.

Epilogue: Relief in Amman

Downtown Amman, Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

I left Egypt for Jordan with a sourness that no quantity of historical reverence could neutralise. It was not anger so much as depletion, a sense of having been continuously appraised, measured, and weighed for what might yet be extracted. I mistook this for ordinary travel fatigue until the plane touched down in Amman.

There, without ceremony, my body relaxed. Not gradually, but immediately. No one approached me. No one tested my boundaries. No one attempted to convert my presence into a transaction. The absence itself was diagnostic. Only then did I recognise how long I had been operating in a low-grade state of fight or flight, alert not to danger but to negotiation.

Egypt’s misfortune is not that it lacks beauty, history, or grandeur. It is that its most admirable citizens have been dead for several thousand years. Ancient Egypt gave the world architecture, astronomy, and myth on a civilisational scale. Modern Egypt, at least as encountered by the visitor, has perfected something far smaller and more corrosive: the conversion of awe into attrition.

I cannot recommend Egypt as a travel destination to anyone I like. This is not a judgement on its people, still less on its past, but on the experience it now offers. If you wish to see the pyramids, there are documentaries in high definition and photographs taken by people who endured the gauntlet on your behalf. The stones will outlast us all. The harassment, mercifully, is optional.