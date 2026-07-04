Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
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I dont know what to say. On 9/11 I thought I lost both my husband and my sister. They were supposed to be there at that time. Luckily their meetings had gotten canceled. But I will never forget that day. And yet today we have a mayor and his cronies of the DSA who think that we deserved 9/11 and the democratic party welcomes them with open arms.

You can hope and pray that these people are marginalized and quite frankly I hope the democratic party implodes because of it.

You can also hate Trump, but in truth the only party that respects any modicum of the American dream is still the GOP. They are the ones who are fighting for the average American, not these elitest sociopathic entitled antiamerican antisemitic anti-democracy commie nepo babies.

So yeah talk about renewing the American dream and the covenant we have had. Its all well and good until reality hits you on the tuchas and you have to deal with what is, not what you hope will be.

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