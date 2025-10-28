What is the purpose of Guerre and Shalom? It is to defend Truth, objective Truth, Truth with a capital T.

Truth is not a destination but an attitude. At no point can anyone say that they have found the whole Truth. A 19th Century doctor would have been perfectly aware that they hadn’t arrived at the frontiers of medicine. A modern doctor knows just the same. But they had and have the correct attitude, namely that we must follow the scientific method, in good faith, to move towards the Truth.

Truth doesn’t just apply to scientific facts. A legal professional must have a posture of Truth towards legal provisions. At no point do they arrive at the final, unshapeable definition of a term. In line with the common law tradition, the exact meaning of a word is sculpted by individual cases. Nonetheless, there is a correct path and an incorrect path. If they follow precedent in good faith and are cognizant of the original intention of a law, then they move in the direction of Truth.

A teacher must pursue Truth. They must use words with precision and teach facts in good faith unmolested by ideology. They must praise and discipline a child’s actions using appropriate adjectives and be mindful that they are forming the next generation to maintain a society of Truth.

A journalist is yet another example of a profession that must be bathed in the purity of Truth. To emphasize , Truth does not mean that the journalist knows all the facts. Indeed that's impossible. Where they are unaware of the whole truth, which is to say always, they must report only what they know —and with precision. They must avoid a partisan slant when reporting objective facts, and opinions, where given, must be clearly indicated as belonging to that category. Truth is not a destination, but a posture: No event can be reported from a God’s eye view , but the journalist must always act in good faith, seeking the Truth and thereby moving closer towards it.

Though, in these and other professions, final Truth is a destination we can never reach, a person who intentionally moves towards it, with impartiality and in good faith, is a “Truth seeker”. They are the people who create a better world. There is an Objective Truth, even if its final image is frustratingly out of reach —and those who go on its quest are the blessed in a civilized society.

What is the alternative to seeking Truth? For some it may be the pursuit of money or reputation or partisan power. Yet there are other, allegedly noble paths, which surround themselves in the cloak of decency, but are nonetheless crooked.

One contemporary alternative is to pursue empathy over Truth, which is to say acting in response to a compassionate impulse, even where that involves a denial of historical truths or geopolitical realities, or simplifies an entire complex situation into one image of a child. Those who seek empathy above all no doubt do so for the purest of motives, but where it is pursued in the place of Truth it creates a generation of useful idiots.

A related contemporary alternative is to pursue an ephemeral idea of justice. The Rule of Law, submitting all citizens to a clear legal framework defined with ever greater certainty over time, is the basis of a civilized society. That is Justice as Truth, where words are defined in such a way that citizens know how to act.

Modern aficionados of “justice”, however, treat the Rule of Law as an unjust imposition where it upholds provisions which they see as subjectively unfair. They move the concept of justice from that which the Law actually says to what they claim the Law should be. They protest, they riot and they boycott when they don’t get their way. What they don’t understand is that this is not Justice in the context of a State, where we agree to follow collectively agreed legal provisions in return for security and certainty.

All, at least in the Western context, are free to propose amendments to statute - that is the purpose of debate and elections - but we must abide by agreed process and respect the procedurally correct outcome. To do otherwise is to submit objective Truth to subjective “justice”.

There are still others who pursue peace above all. Peace is undoubtedly a blessed objective, and it is that which we ultimately seek, but just as with Truth, it is always excruciatingly out of reach. The goal is to move towards it, incrementally, in good faith and following the correct procedure — that procedure being Truth. Where we lie about a nation’s history and believe that which is patently false just so that “we can all get along”, we don’t end up getting along. It just makes the situation even worse because now some conflicting sides are wedded to a false narrative.

Where we seek Truth at all times, we can apologize for what we’ve done wrong, ask for forgiveness where necessary and move towards a better place. By contrast, where we’ve believed in rejectionist lies, we entrench the conflict.

Freedom, when misinterpreted as some imposed totalitarian equality, is another enormous obstacle to Truth — and thereby to a better world. Liberty, the Anglo-Hebraic idea that each must be able to sit under his own fig tree with none to make him afraid because the limits of the Law have been bounded, is a blessed idea founded upon Truth: the truth of words, the truth of legal provisions, the truth of property, the truth of what’s mine and what’s yours.

The two other “freedoms”, however, are imposters. There is freedom as license, which ignores all scientific and historical reality to make us believe that absolute liberty would lead to a better world —- the foolish idea that a global society without law, community, nation marriage, family, convention and agreed procedures for generating norms would lead to Utopia. This is an anti-Truth claim which urges us to return to a state of nature where the strong dominate the weak. It is not supported by any research or adult analysis whatsoever. It is a denial of Truth, which is sacrificed to the god of gormlessness.

The other “freedom” is that propounded by communists, Islamists and French revolutionaries, namely that we are free when we submit ourselves to the totalitarianism of dictators acting in the name of the People or theology. This imposed “equality”, or equity, will allegedly set us free. To call this outcome “freedom” is an insult to the truthful definition of the term. Only Anglo-Hebraic Freedom - freedom submitted to Truth - is Freedom: Freedom of acting within one’s own personal space so as not to harm others. Freedom of submitting to the Rule of Law so that each may be the King of their Castle. Where we make up the meaning of words, we invent hell on Earth.

Most of the problems we see today have come about due to a negation of the Truth. Journalists manipulate events and lawyers reinvent the meaning of terms ( above all “genocide”), not because they’re trying to be evil, but because they are trying to put a properly subordinate objective above Truth. Perhaps they seek the political victory of their “noble” side or a diminution of suffering or more equality or perfect peace or a subjective, partisan version of justice. They may see themselves as bringing about positive change, but where change comes at the expense of Truth - denying history, denying science, denying the meaning of words - it is a fool’s objective.

The only way we can create a better world is by accepting that we will never quite reach it. All we can hope for is to move towards it, and that comes from having a posture of Truth. Where we set Truth as our highest goal, the positive side effects are more peace, more equality, more positive change and less suffering. Truth brings progress, but not to a point of absolute perfection. Yet those who deny Truth in the names of these important, but subordinate goals, end up achieving precisely the opposite.

How many totalitarian regimes, revolutions and religions that have sought human perfection have created human hell?

How many utopians have increased suffering, increased inequality and destroyed peace in the name of precisely the opposite?

Meanwhile, how is it that countries which have accepted a degree of inequality and suffering have arrived at a better place than their utopian adversaries? Hierarchical India and Capitalist England have created a far better world than ideologies which have ignored Truth in the name of utopia.

Rabbi Shimon ben Gamliel said, “On three things the world stands: on Justice, on Truth and on Peace”.

All are important as the Rabbi says, but, we say that Truth supersedes them all. Without Truth, there is no Justice, and without Justice we cannot hope for Peace.

Those that riot for “justice” and banish the Rule of Law, dissolve society, the font of Justice.

Those that invent “genocides” in the name of “peace”, create war.

There is another way. Truth.

Where we all act in good faith, incrementally seeking a better world, yet subordinating our dreams to Truth, we create as just and as peaceful a society as we possibly can in our generation.

Where we act against Truth, we destroy.

Choose Truth.