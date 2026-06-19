All debates revert to Hitler and this will be no exception. But in this case the Chamberlain epithet is more than justified. Once again Czechoslovakia is being left to suffer its fate.

Munich revolves around two issues, too often conflated. The first is the appeasement of Hitler. We were allowing a thug to expand his borders with impunity. We were feeding the crocodile in the vain hope of salvation. “Peace” trumped reality.

But beyond the contents of the “deal” - so foolish, so shortsighted - there was another issue, no less important, but forgotten in the details of history. That the Great Powers were deciding on behalf of a smaller power. That country wasn’t at the table nor given a say in its fate. It was merely instructed to comply. That country - Czechoslovakia - is a warning from history. We ignore it at our peril.

Even if the “deal” had been good; even if Hitler had abstained from future conquest and “our boys” had been protected from war; even then it would have been an aberration – for what right did Chamberlain have to decide on behalf of the Czechs?

Great Powers like to invest themselves with the power of a god. Who lives. Who dies. Who has sovereignty. Who survives. As long as the Great Power has peace, the rest can go hang. That was the Chamberlain way. Deal with a maniac and throw democracy under the bus.

It’s a little known fact that Czechoslovakia was a democracy. Back then, before World War II, it was the only country in Central and Eastern Europe to maintain a continuous parliamentary system. And yet it was abandoned.

Just like Israel, also the sole democratic nation in its region, Czechoslovakia was undermined in favour of a depot –the most evil man who ever lived.

Germany then, Iran now. The parallels are striking. An impressive, developed nation imprisoned by a totalitarian government —murdering its minorities, conquering its neighbours, seeking the annihilation of the Jewish people. Yet the lesson is never learned.

Both countries were living on borrowed time. Their economies weak, their people restless. Yet instead of administering the killer blow, the Great Powers saved them. Germany then, Iran now. They were and are given a lifeline. To fight another day. To wreak destruction on the world.

The Iran War isn’t over –just as Munich launched the starting gun on World War II. Yet Trump’s appeasement goes beyond that. It has decided for a small nation. It has treated its security as collateral damage for its petrol prices. Israel is forbidden to fight in Lebanon; to defend itself against ceaseless rocket attacks. As a protectorate, Israel has lost its sovereignty.

And not only Israel. Lebanon too is treated as an Iranian subsidiary. It may not seek peace with its neighbours. It may not fight Hezbollah. It may not even expel the Iranian ambassador. It has been sold to tyranny; its fate sold to the devil.

Czechoslovakia was the democracy destroyed in the name of peace. Lebanon was the Christian country destroyed in the name of equality. Israel must avoid the same fate. It must defend itself to the end, even if that means defying the Orange Chamberlain. Even if Vance squirms and Carlson blood libels.

It will be hard. It will be a struggle. But history teaches us that small powers have no choice. They may not be Czechoslovakia. They must not be Lebanon.

They will survive like Israel.

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