Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curtis Clemenson's avatar
Curtis Clemenson
Oct 16, 2024

As always I’m in awe of your clarity of thought, the steadfastness of your moral compass, the utter refinement of your life, and the richness of your prose. Like eating at your table I find myself sated and craving more at the same moment.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Miriamnae's avatar
Miriamnae
Oct 16, 2024

“Fanatical pro-Israel kashrut medium rare steak with jus, baked potato with butter and dandelion wine, please.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture