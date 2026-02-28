Daniel and Khaled Salih at a Jewish-Kurdish event in Westminster.

This is an important appeal. If you wish to change the narrative about the Middle East, then your support is badly needed. We need to fight against The Great Genocide Blood Libel. We need to expose the Arab Empire and its Western appeasers for the totalitarian imperialists they are. Pax Arabica, my important new book, makes the case. It needs to be spread far and wide, especially in the Middle East.

In order for my new book to have lasting impact, it needs to be translated into Kurdish and Arabic. We are on the cusp of making this a reality, but to do so we need a relatively small amount of financial support.

The book has aroused the interest of Bedran Habeeb, a prominent Iraqi Kurdish translator, former Kurdistan government advisor (on culture) and the Vice President of the Kurdistan Center for Arts and Culture (KCAC). He is the founder and former director of Aras Publications, Kurdistan’s largest literary publishing house as well as being the founder of Kurdistan’s AK News.

In his own words:

“I have begun making enquiries regarding translation of the book — one into the Sorani (Kurdish) dialect and one into Arabic. I have identified two highly experienced translators in Iraqi Kurdistan whom I have worked with for over 25 years. They are among the most respected translators in the region and have translated many books for me in the past. Each has quoted a fee of $5,000 for the work, with an estimated completion time of 2–3 months.

I will personally undertake the editorial review. Design costs are estimated to be between $500–$1,000. At present, I do not yet have confirmed figures for printing. While many Kurdish publishing houses use printing presses in Lebanon or Iran due to lower costs, for this particular book I believe it would be more appropriate to print in Erbil. Once I return on 23rd March, I will be able to obtain accurate printing estimates.”

The figures involved are substantial for an individual, but relatively low if a number of readers can make some pledges. I am sure we can agree that this project is vital if the intellectual fight against Arab Imperialism is to have any meaningful effect. So the time for talking must stop. The time for acting is now.

In Bedran’s own words:

“I firmly believe a Kurdish edition of your book would be of great importance to Kurdish readers. An Arabic edition, however, would be far more provocative and potentially controversial — it carries risk, but I believe it is a worthwhile one.”

Please support Pax Arabica today by making a ko-fi pledge. Contribute to a cause that could change the world.

Ko-fi link: https://ko-fi.com/danielclarkeserret

