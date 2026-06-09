PURE JEWISH ANGER

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.

Preface: Why Poetry?

OPENING STATEMENT:

I’m a Jew that likes irony

DEFENDANT A: Middle East

Indictments 1 to 6

DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est

Indictments 7 to 13

7. Common Will // 8. Ivory Towers: Sold // 9. First they called it racism // 10. The Great Betrayal // 11.War Crimes // 12. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 13. J’accuse!

DEFENDANT C: Us

Indictments 14 to 18

Preface to “Defendant C: Us”: Time to remove Netanyahu’s Likud (see below)

If the Lie-Kud could 15. The Liberal Jew is officially homeless. 16. You don’t live here! 17: Matrilineal Descent has gotta go 18. The Stranger

CLOSING STATEMENT:

Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil

Preface to “Defendant C: Us” - Time to Remove Netanyahu’s Likud

Chief Justice Amit versus Justice Minister Levin. The result will have an enormous impact upon Jewish history.

This is where things start to get spicy. So far I‘ve said what we’re all thinking and we’re all starting to say out loud. That the Palestinians have been corrupted by murderous violence. That the universities are infected by untruth. That The Great Genocide Blood Libel is destroying Western values.

We’ve taken aim at the red-green alliance, spewed anger at the BBC and raged against the United Nations. From Palestinian cultural appropriation to intimidatory fascist parades we’ve set the record straight on every issue.

Except one. The one that stalks our nightmares and makes us tremble with fear. It’s why “moving to Israel” is no-escape; just the swapping of one problem for another. I speak, of course, of the right-wing transformation of Zion.