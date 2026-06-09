Time to remove Netanyahu's Likud
In this all-important election year, we call one final time for sanity. (Preface to Part 3 of PURE JEWISH ANGER)
PURE JEWISH ANGER
by Daniel Clarke-Serret
FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.
OPENING STATEMENT:
DEFENDANT A: Middle East
Indictments 1 to 6
Pure Jewish Anger. // 2. Palestinians are human beings, therefore… // 3. Palestinian Ultimatum // 4. Cultural appropriation // 5. Jesus is a Palestinian // 6. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to judge the nations.
DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est
Indictments 7 to 13
7. Common Will // 8. Ivory Towers: Sold // 9. First they called it racism // 10. The Great Betrayal // 11.War Crimes // 12. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 13. J’accuse!
DEFENDANT C: Us
Indictments 14 to 18
Preface to “Defendant C: Us”: Time to remove Netanyahu’s Likud (see below)
If the Lie-Kud could 15. The Liberal Jew is officially homeless. 16. You don’t live here! 17: Matrilineal Descent has gotta go 18. The Stranger
CLOSING STATEMENT:
Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil
Preface to “Defendant C: Us” - Time to Remove Netanyahu’s Likud
This is where things start to get spicy. So far I‘ve said what we’re all thinking and we’re all starting to say out loud. That the Palestinians have been corrupted by murderous violence. That the universities are infected by untruth. That The Great Genocide Blood Libel is destroying Western values.
We’ve taken aim at the red-green alliance, spewed anger at the BBC and raged against the United Nations. From Palestinian cultural appropriation to intimidatory fascist parades we’ve set the record straight on every issue.
Except one. The one that stalks our nightmares and makes us tremble with fear. It’s why “moving to Israel” is no-escape; just the swapping of one problem for another. I speak, of course, of the right-wing transformation of Zion.