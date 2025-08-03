It’s worth being a paid subscriber to Guerre and Shalom. You get unlimited access to all new books published on my Substack (whether mine or those of others). You also have the opportunity to submit your own books/long essays for possible publication.

If you wish to sneak behind the paywall, paid annual subscriptions are just £40/$54 for today and tomorrow only.

PAX ARABICA is a groundbreaking new work exposing the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. Through 13 chapters, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age.

I make no apologies for the book’s style: combative and rhetorical. I will pull no punches. The far-left and far-right use emotional on a grand scale, exploiting images and manipulating language to make points without evidence. They think (correctly) that if you say the word “genocide” enough people will believe that it’s happening.

It was, after all, the message of Propagandist Supreme Joseph Goebbels: Tell the Big Lie, tell it again and repeat it ad nauseam.

In today’s world, unfortunately, only emotion will do, but where they use emotion to deceive, I will use it to inform. But emotion and rhetoric I must, most determinedly, use.

The most absurd neo-Marxist contention is that the Arab World are a force of liberation against Western Imperialism. That is the inversion of inversions. The time for the truth to be revealed is now….

[Image: Nasser of Egypt, the ultimate Arab imperialist. Retrieved from atlanticcouncil.org ]

PAX ARABICA

CHAPTER 1: On Arab Imperialism