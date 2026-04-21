Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
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Daniel, I wish the real history actually made a difference to the people who constantly point to U.S. meddling in the Middle East as the explanation for everything. Unfortunately, I’m certain that it wouldn’t. The hostility we see from regimes like Iran is ideological, not historical.

Those who want to frame the West purely as a colonial villain have already decided on the narrative. In many cases it has become a strange Marxist-Islamist alliance where blaming the West explains everything and absolves local regimes of responsibility.

Your article is important for historical clarity and advocacy, but I doubt it will change the behavior of regimes that define themselves through opposition to the West in the first place.

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