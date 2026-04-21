The Shah and Mossadegh: Who really was guilty of a coup?

The Ignorant West

The problem with our leaders is ignorance. Weaned on a diet of urban myth and anti-Western guilt, they develop policy flailing in the dark. The most glaring example is the so-called Iran “coup” of 1953.

Hoping to usher in the end of history, Madeleine Albright was the first to admit unwarranted US guilt and (being not all that bright) she wouldn’t be the last. Obama recalled the “coup” in confession by television. Biden took the same line. They all reasoned thus. With a well-chosen mea culpa, we can bring Iran in from the cold. Yes they kill our servicemen; yes they traffic in violence; but it’s understandable. After all, they remember 1953. If we just admit our meddling “in the service of British imperialism”, they will forgive us. The hurt gone, nuclear accords can be signed and peace will reign supreme.

Unfortunately for Team Albright, they do remember 1953, but not quite as taught by the American elite; for it wasn’t America or Britain or the “worldwide Jewish cabal” that toppled Mohammed Mossadegh, but the clerical establishment itself. If it hadn’t been for religious street protests, Mossadegh, darling of false legend, would have remained in post.

The Meaning of a Coup

We need to go back to basics. What is a coup? It is the extra-constitutional overthrow of a government, often, by not necessarily, by military force. If a government is toppled according to constitutional norms, then that is not only legal, but entirely acceptable

So what was the Iranian constitutional position circa 1953? Simply stated, the Shah had the uncontested right to choose the Prime Minister and dissolve Parliament –and he did so. If that’s a coup then every British change of government since Robert Walpole has been a democratic travesty; for the passing of power in line with the law is the very essence of our collective political philosophy.

The Shah, persuaded to act by his own military, clerical establishment and the majority slice of public opinion (rather more than by foreign governments), used his powers not out of caprice, but with great reluctance. He lived under fear and intimidation at the hands of the Mossadegh mob. His twin sister Ashraf Pahlavi already lived in exile and much of his close family had followed. As one of the last Royal’s standing, he felt unfree and afraid, knowing that defying his all-powerful Prime Minister could mean the removal of his dynasty.

What we need to understand was that if there were a coup in 1953, it didn’t come from the hands of the Shah, but rather from Mohammed Mossadegh himself. The idea that the “sainted leader” was a democratically-elected representative of the Iranian people issues from the same myth that says Mahmoud Abbas is legitimate for having once won an election in the distant past.

Mohammed Mossadegh: The Illegitimate Bully

At the time of his removal, he ruled by decree, undemocratically, illegitimately –and he sought to extend his reign still further. He didn’t have public opinion on his side - or even the Mullahs - but rather that crooked tool of every last autocrat: The mob. It was his ability to whip up passions that was his deadly weapon –and one which he used to ever greater effect.

The Shah had tried to replace the Prime Minister before, fully in line with his constitutional prerogatives. Having dismissed Mossadegh, and nominated Ahmad Qavan in his place, he was to find the very real limits to his power. The mob had spoken and Mossadegh was once more (illegitimately) appointed in place of Qavan. 1953 was a mere replay, with the Shah signing a royal decree to dismiss Mosaddegh and appoint General Fazlollah Zahedi in his stead.

It was clear: the illegitimate Prime Minister remained in post out of fear, not democracy, and he even cancelled the 1952 election as a crass manipulation to prevent the electoral gains of his opponents. It was he, Mossadegh, who was the real usurper.

Worse was to come. Knowing that Mossadegh’s illegitimate rule by decree was set to continue, the Shah had one power left: the right to dissolve Parliament. A right that was the Shah’s and the Shah’s alone. But Mossadegh was never one to follow Constitutional norms. As a “man of people” born of an Iranian Qajar Princess and a former government minister, he knew all about privilege –and he acted with the entitlement that his breeding allowed.

In clear defiance of the Shah’s prerogative powers, he called on all his Parliamentary lackeys to resign, meaning that the legislative body could no longer be quorate. He had in effect dissolved the Majlis on his own say so, denuding the Shah of any power, and he then proceeded to hold an illegal, Catalonia-style, referendum to dissolve Parliament by the “will of the people”. In a fraudulent result that even North Korea would be ashamed of, 99.9% of the voting public “voted for dissolution” and Mossadegh claimed a legitimacy unbefitting of a so-called democratic statesmen.

The facts were these: Mossadegh, knowing he didn’t have democratic support, sought to break the law. He failed. He was removed from office. A coup was averted.

The Three Pillars of Mossadegh’s Power

We must remember how Mossadegh had come to power in the first place, namely on the back of three pillars. The first was his rampant, economically-illiterate nationalism, where he expected foreign companies to search for oil in a barren desert, dig for oil with costly technology, completely build the infrastructure for transport and construct the towns to house the workers - all at great expense and at even greater risk of bankruptcy - and then take the investment back for free when others had staked their blood, sweat and life savings on it. Then having effectively expelled the foreigners under threat of death penalty, he moronically expected said foreigners to play nice and train up his workforce to resume the profits. Unsurprisingly, they left in a fit of fear, leaving Iran’s oil inheritance to lie dormant, its potential wasted.

Merely by purchasing the oil concessions in the first place, the British investors had staved off Iranian bankruptcy, an inevitable result of long-running incompetence, corruption and mismanagement of national finances. They were staring debt in the face and the money gladly pocketed gave them a lifeline.

Remember: No oil was expected to be found. The Persian landscape was vast, the technology undeveloped. The initial investors did indeed go bankrupt leaving the Iranians with money for nothing. Even when oil was found, yet more concession money gladly taken, the result was a boom for Iran: employment, free infrastructure, updated ports, development in yet unsown land –not to mention a share of the profits.

Come Iranian nationalism, the British companies and government were even prepared to discuss a 50-50 division, but it wasn’t enough for maximalist Mossadegh: he had incited a monster, and only nationalisation would do. And not true nationalisation - compensation for the equipment and compensation for future profits - but rather an Ali Baba robbery. Mossadegh whined that he was unable to placate his own supporters; there was no deal bar nationalism without expertise that they would accept. Unfortunately when you come to power by creating a crocodile, don’t be surprised when you get eaten. No-one will sympathise.

The second pillar of Mossadegh’s power was the far-left, which is to say the Soviet Union. The Tudeh Party of Iran, at the heart of Mossadegh’s rent-a-mob base, was a Marxist-Leninist organization that operated as a blatant pro-Soviet front organisation throughout its existence. Not only was it set up with Soviet finance, training and strategic guidance, but it unashamedly did the bidding of the Kremlin, prioritising those the interests of Moscow over those of its own nation. The party was trained in underground tactics by the KCB and even accepted direct interference in its leadership.

Directly following directives of a foreign power, it was the Soviets who were the real foreign imperial force in 1950s Iran. Somehow though, despite Moscow failing to pay its Iranian debts from World War II (unlike the Americans and British), that “nationalist” Mossadegh was more than happy to follow Russian foreign orders. Of course, the hypocrisy of third world agitators, with their unique focus on the British and Jews, should come as no surprise to the intelligent reader of 20th Century history.

So now we come to the third and most fateful element of the Mossadegh coalition: the Shi’a clergy. The Ayatollahs had initially accepted the Prime Minister’s rise to power on a clear condition: that he institute Shari’a law. Having failed to follow through on his back-door campaign promise, the men in robes predictably withdrew their support and swung their considerable demographic clout behind the Shah and his prerogative. It was the religious withdrawal from the Mossadegh coalition that spurned his democratic fall from grace. He could no longer command a majority, hence his “need” to illegally fall back on rule by decree.

The “Mighty” CIA: Revealing the true reason for Mossadegh’s Fall

And so we see what really happened in 1953. Not a coup by America, but a coup by Mossadegh, supercharged by the Shi’a establishment swapping sides. Taking to the streets in force, the religious (above all) left the deservedly embattled Prime Minister with no choice but to withdraw from power.

The CIA, it’s true, persuaded the Shah to use his prerogative powers –as did his religious and military. Nothing wrong with that at all: it’s called lobbying. The important thing was that the goal was legal, constitutional, and - given Iranian contemporary public opinion - democratic.

Except for talking to the Shah, what exactly did the American “coup” consist of? Well… the might of American power was used to fund a few newspaper articles in publications with limited distribution. Radical stuff! With a budget of less than what I currently have in my bank account (a whopping $10,000), those all-powerful Americans could do no more. They certainly didn’t buy off mass demonstrators at a cost of less than $1 per person!

It was the Ayatollahs, not the American President, who brought about angry protest and, ultimately, regime change. The current regime knows this which is why they laugh in the face of Albright and Obama when they speak of clerical anger from 1953. They aren’t angry at all; for it was them that brought about the “coup” in the first place!!

And if any foreign power should be castigated for meddling, it isn’t America, or even Britain; it’s the Soviets who, after a long history of invading and occupying Persian territory, then continued in their neo-imperial ways by the ever-effective front of the Tudeh Party. Mossadegh was a Soviet puppet and if that isn’t colonialism by other means, then I don’t know what is.

So why is it that we persist with the myth of 1953, a canard so powerful that it is repeated ad nauseum by the most senior figures in the Democratic Party? Is it Soviet propaganda? In part. Was it Kermit Roosevelt’s ‘science-fiction’ book “Counter Coup”, an account of fiction, inaccurate in all but the title (COUNTER coup)? Perhaps. But the most enduring cause is the CIA themselves. At a time when they were small, underfunded and - following the Bay of Pigs fiasco - useless, it paid well to make them seem all-powerful agents. That way they would get federal funding. That way America’s enemies would weep in fear without the need for yet more boots on the ground.

The truth was rather different. The CIA had a mere FOUR assets in Iran, a far cry from the Mossad’s utter infiltration of the Iranian State in our current era. If regime change is proving a struggle even now, what hope the CIA then, who had next to no resources and even less internal influence. It was a coup of the imagination which suited the Soviets, Iranian clerics, American authors and the CIA alike. They all knew it was false –but they played the game anyway.

Unfortunately, for those of us in the real world, this bare-faced retelling of history has consequences: In American guilt, in Western apologetics, in Iranian intransigence and in the entire corrupted narrative of the 20th Century. Even American Presidents repeat these falsehoods, in complete innocence of the (blatantly obvious) facts.

It’s time to set the record straight. Today is that moment.

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For more no-nonsense revisions to historical urban myth, check this out (on the Suez Crisis):