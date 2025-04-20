The world's most successful socialist government
How patriotism, consensus and national solidarity led to sustainable, but "radical", change in post-war Britain
This is part 3 of my series on political philosophy demonstrating how the civilized society actually works and how we can safeguard it in the interests of all. Part 1, linked below, describes how the social contract was really formed and between whom. Part 2 describes why conservatives prefer the open, rule of law society and how, deep in its DNA, are t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Guerre and Shalom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.