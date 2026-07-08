The Whole Truth (and Nothing but the Truth)

As part of our commitment to defending civilisation, Guerre & Shalom is releasing a comprehensive audio course on ‘The Genocide of Truth’. The inspiration, as the title suggests, is “The Great Genocide Blood Libel”, the endlessly repeated and deceitful claim that Israel is committing a “genocide” in Gaza. Yet that issue is just the tip of the iceberg. Untruth has infected our entire civilisation and it must be combatted as a matter of urgency if we are to continue living as a free people.

Paid subscriptions are just $45/£60 per year. A Patron (“founder member”) option is available for those who wish to show a fuller commitment to the project.

Part 1: Truth

Part 2 Transcript (for paid subscribers)

Entrepreneur Peter Sage doesn’t watch the news. When asked why, he gave an Amazonian analogy. Imagine that you are walking through the rainforest, admiring the teeming wildlife and fearfully watching your step. Suddenly you get out your torch and shine it unplanned on an arbitrary patch of nature. You text your friends: “This is the Amazon rainforest!” you declare.

Are you lying? No.

Do you intend to deceive? No.

But is the Truth? Is the illuminated object of your camera really “The Amazon”? Not at all.

Though you are not lying nor intend to do so, your perspective is somewhat limited. Indeed somewhat is quite the understatement. Of the 7.5 million squared kilometres of unspoilt nature, you chose but one tiny sliver to represent the whole. Your photo no more represents the Amazon that an interview with Pierre represents France. It’s a sample, no more. It is the visual personification of your required humility.