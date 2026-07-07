Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Alan Mairson's avatar
Alan Mairson
34mEdited

>> "Why is the West, in all its disparate elements, so instinctively anti-Israel? Why are we so inclined to support Islamist propaganda and murderous terrorism? It can’t just be empathy for suffering, else we would be all over the Burmese Civil War and starvation in Yemen. Suffice to say, we’re not.

Let me suggest a simple, but compelling response. It’s the same reason why we betray the Kurds in Syria and ignore the Chinese concentration camps in Xinjiang. It’s because we are trapped in Great Power Thinking." <<

I agree. The next question is: Why are we trapped? What is it about that worldview that's preferable to a host of others? My guess: Great power thinking solves one big problem — the burden of responsibility. If we turn over decision-making to Putin-Trump-Xi-and friends, then we don't have to make any decisions ourselves. "Only I can fix it" is received not as a threat, but as a blessing. It's Pharaoh, updated.

Israel continues to be a thorn in everyone's side because it was, is, and always will be a rebuke to Pharaohs. The modern nation-state of Israel is a thorn because it is, as Heschel wrote, an "echo of eternity." It's a reminder that the voice from Sinai has not been silenced... yet.

To me, the Biblical narrative might be summed up this way: "You didn't create this world, nor can you ultimately control it. You're not G*d. Your powers have limits. Your domain is circumscribed by your own humanity, your fragility, your mortality. Once you confront that truth, a whole new world might reveal itself to you. Until that time, until you wrestle with the big questions (as Jacob did), you'll be stuck with Putins and Trumps and what you like to call 'great powers' -- a term that makes me laugh. Friends, you won't know the first thing about 'great powers' until you go back and read my Book again."

P.S. Thanks for the shout-out, Daniel. You and I continue to run on parallel tracks -- except your track is much smarter and has drawn a much bigger crowd! :-) ... Hope all is well with you and your family. Stay cool and enjoy the rest of the summer.

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Anna Wrobel's avatar
Anna Wrobel
2h

The Arabic region filled with little more sand, is a 'sphere of influence' because of our 125 year addiction to OIL.

I am no Marxist, not by far. He was wrong about way too much, but...what he got right is that in any society, it is necessary to grapple with whatever natural resources they may have for development and sustenance. The Arab region has OIL, the major currency of the GLOBAL ECONOMY, which would have been quite impossible without a ready, abundant and once cheaper source of oceans of fossil fuel energy. After WW2 there was a whitewash of how much the Pan-Arab League supported the Nazis in Europe and the Mideast. Postwar needs for massive amounts of OIL for reconstruction and developing nations gave the Arab states all the "influence" they needed to lord it over Africa, Europe and much of the world. If they should get a brain and partner with tiny, No-Oil Israel, the sands of Arabia might once again be valuable as a major world source of solar energy. It's why some have already made their overtures to Israel. It's why Iran must be boycotted, sanctioned and restrained as peacefully as possible. That they get away with murdering tens of thousands of their own people (where are the shouting progressives?), should immediately place them in the category of "rogue nation."

shalom / salaam

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