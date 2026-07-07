Prof John Mearsheimer says what they’re all thinking (unfortunately)

We are all living in a state of denial. Whether it be cynicism or pure blindness, we have the audacity to state the opposite of the truth: that we support Ukraine. That we support nascent democracy over bullying authoritarianism.

After all, haven’t you seen the news? We’re giving Ukraine weapons. We’re helping her defend herself. We believe in her right to exist against imperial aggression. Perhaps Donald Trump is bed with Putin, but “we, the noble Europeans” are standing firm against the Russian bear, our stern words keeping Putin meekly at bay.

But this picture is false, a classic case of delusional self-acclaim. We support Ukraine as we support Israel. We want her to hang in there. We want her to survive. We even applaud the odd military victory. But we must prevent her winning! Russia must go on. It must survive regardless of behaviour.

This isn’t just a matter of nuclear weapons. Syria has none. Iraq has none. Iran has none —thank God. Yet they, like Russia, must go on. They must be immune to military defeat and internal repression. They must be immune to morality or desert. For Iran, like Russia, is a “big power” and that’s all that matters.

The lecturing tones of Macron and Carney imply morality. That countries are categorised by ethics. That right equals support in the post-45 world order. Yet that is bunkum. Countries are classified by power –and frightfully that will continue.

Whatever the rhetoric, we support the Putin thesis: that spheres of influence are realpolitik and must be upheld; that Russia, Iran and China must survive — and at all costs. They must dominate their regions and those that oppose them are deserving of reprimand. And let’s not forget the US –it must rule the Western Hemisphere without opposition.

Invasions may be condemned. Proxies may be frowned upon. But we will do nothing – because they are the regional bullies. They mark their territory in the manner of Chicago gangsters and they must not be “dissed”. If you do, you’ll face the consequences and deserve to.

What irked us about Ukraine was not the invasion per se (and even less an attack on democracy), rather the challenge to a rival power bloc. It was a boundary dispute between two empires and the weaker (but bellicose) party had invaded the stronger’s presumed sphere of influence. It did so believing that Ukraine was under the wrong management; “it belonged to Russia”. Needless to say that Ukrainian feelings on the matter played no part in anyone’s calculation.

Why do I comment on this? It’s because since October 7th, I’ve had a dissoluble problem in my mind. Why is the West so instinctively anti-Israel, incredulously believing every Islamist claim? Can they not see that Hamas is a death cult? Are they in complete denial about the nature of ‘Free Palestine’?

Some point to antisemitism? Or “No Jews, No News”? But that’s more a label than a diagnosis. How can a civilisation so detached from its history even be aware of Jews, let alone hate them? As for (Western) Christianity, it’s on life-support, so ancient religious hatreds are unlikely to prove contagious.

Alan Mairson’s theory of Narrative Darwinism has its appeal. It affirms that the contradictions of Jewish existence with the Christian and Muslim stories needs to be psychologically resolved. We do this through recasting the Jew in his demonic role. But again, all of this assumes history, religion and a sense of inheritance, precisely the elements so lacking in the West today.

And the far-left putsch, though incomprehensibly taking over high society, is having markedly little effect on the electorate. Poll after poll shows them turning to the populist right. We have the problem inverted: It isn’t that we’re believing the mainstream media-United Nations-NGO circus, but rather the inverse: a complete collapse of trust in our institutions exacerbated though social media. We are believing our own sources from conspiracy theories to influencer claptrap to (in some cases) rigorously-researched truth.

So I return to the question: why is the West, in all its disparate elements, so instinctively anti-Israel? Why are we so inclined to support Islamist propaganda and murderous terrorism? It can’t just be empathy for suffering, else we would be all over the Burmese Civil War and starvation in Yemen. Suffice to say, we’re not.

Let me suggest a simple, but compelling response. It’s the same reason why we betray the Kurds in Syria and ignore the Chinese concentration camps in Xinjiang. It’s because we are trapped in Great Power Thinking. Like our spiritual godfather Aleksandr Dugin, and his American apologist John Mearsheimer (picture), we believe in civilisational blocs with their accompanying spheres of influence. Where the Jews and Kurds and Igbos and Uighur Muslims prove awkward, asserting self-determination over hegemonic power, we recoil. We return to the law of the Chicago jungle: each warlord in his zone of power; each neighbourhood’s drug chief making the innocent suffer.

To put it in other terms, we support Putin. We agree with the theory of spheres of influence. We agree that the Great Power must always survive. We agree with the hegemonic crushing of self-determination. And we agree that the weak must submit or suffer. All we disagree about is boundaries: the streets of Putin and the streets of Trump and the streets of the IRGC. We may fight to maintain our neighbourhood and “make peace” when power politics says we must, but we never question the key geopolitical principle: spheres of influence are sacrosanct.

Now if “those who must submit” gain arms and fight and defend themselves, and worse gain buffer territory, we solemnly condemn them in the accursed halls of the United Nations; Great Powers united in maintaining their strength. It has nothing to do with ethics or the morality of war; and everything to do with maintaining a world of blocs. It’s nothing more sophisticated than a firefight in Nicaragua.

And so antisemitism and anti-Israel hate will continue; the Kurds will be betrayed, the Ukrainians will be forced to bleed and the violent Palestinians will be lauded. Not because the Palestinians deserve a State - no stateless people deserve it less - but rather because they are in the Arab Sphere of Influence: Pax Arabica. Far from voiceless, they have a megaphone labelled Putin’s theory of Spheres of Influence and the West - in a rival global power bloc - will support them in this principle.

So let’s admit it: The West supports Putin. And we are wrong to do so.

Kurds against Spheres of Influence:

The Uighers against Spheres of Influence:

Ukraine against Spheres of Influence:

Israel against Spheres of Influence: