Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Mairson's avatar
Alan Mairson
1h

Fascinating piece, Nachum. But the examples you give of success — e.g., the Arab nations that have joined the Abraham Accords — are following a Chinese development model, not a Western one: open up the economy to innovation, investment, and trade, but maintain tight political control. MBS built the campus of KAUST (the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology) not in Riyadh but in the middle of the desert because he wants Western technology without Western political ideas. He wants prosperity in a post-petroleum world without relinquishing the throne. But the lesson the West is teaching us right now is that economic prosperity is both fragile and insufficient. Fragile for the reasons Marx explained (he grasped the flaws of capitalism, but failed spectacularly as a historian); and insufficient for the reasons Viktor Frankl understood — that Meaning is the ultimate linchpin of human existence. The reason the Arab version of Islam has spread so far is not solely because of The Sword (although that has certainly helped). It spreads because it has narrative momentum and integrity. That is, it makes sense internally, once you stand on the inside of their Story and look out. The people of Paris and London are discovering this the hard way. And now so will the people of New York City.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture