Guerre and Shalom

Noah Otte
3h

👏👏👏 All too true, Daniel! The English or St. George’s Flag really doesn’t represent Great Britain today at all. I’d be like if France started flying the flag of the old Kingdom of Burgundy or Germany brought back the black, white and red banner of the Imperial German Empire, it would be downright bizarre. Medieval England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 while a fascinating place to study was nonetheless, an impoverished, backwards state led by tyrannical Kings and Queens that persecuted and expelled its Jews. Richard the Lionheart and his brother King John are great examples. Both were awful rulers. Richard was absolutely ruthless and possessed of a fierce temper and John was an incompetent, narcissistic and selfish ruler and a serial sexual harasser. St. George wasn’t English either, he was mixed Syrian-Turkish. Nor did he ever step foot in England. But the Union Jack 🇬🇧 on the other hand is a different story. Great Britain is quite different from little England.

Great Britain is the country that gave the world The Industrial Revolution, the abolition of slavery in much of the world, Sir Isaac Newton, Winston Churchill, the greatness of the British Empire, liberal democracy, human rights, free trade, the rule of law, Sherlock Holmes, James Bond, tea and crumpets, Winnie the Pooh, Thomas the Tank Engine, Harry Potter, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Hercule Poirot, Fish and Chips, Alec Guinness, Sir Laurence Olivier, William Shakespeare, Jane Austen, Clement Attlee, Olaudeh Equiano, Learie Constantine, David Hume, Dr. David Livingstone, Queen Victoria, Charles Dickens, Charles Darwin, Florence Nightingale, and Early Railway Transport. Great Britain is the country that defeated Napoleon and Hitler.

But the English flag is a valuable weapon in the fight against the rise of an ugly banner the Palestinian flag. It at this time, represents terrorism, mass murder, genocide, racism, sexism, antisemitism, homophobia, hate, intolerance, and sin. We are seeing the rise of a Tenth Crusade. The Palestinians have come to conquer Britain and make it into their own personal caliphate and that’s not happening! The banner of St. George has been unfurled once again to take on the Islamic invasion. Whether it takes on the form of an invading army or mass immigration from the third world it’s all the same. At the the end of the day, the Union Jack belongs in Britain, the St. George’s Cross in England and the Palestinian flag belongs in the rubbish bin until the day comes it can be taken out, dusted off and redeemed.

Mark Akst
6h

Well said!

