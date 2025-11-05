FOREWORD FROM THE EDITOR (Daniel Clarke-Serret):

Today we have the honour of a guest article from Mansoor Hussain Laghari. Mansoor is a U.S. Army veteran, human rights activist and founder of Nabisar Films. He is also the founder of the Global Muslim-Jewish Youth Unity Project which builds interfaith education and fights against antisemitism and extremism.

Importantly for this article, Mansoor is the son of Ghulam Mohammad Laghari, a Sindhi freedom fighter who spent 27 years in a Pakistani prison for the cause of democracy and human rights. He is the Nelson Mandela that the world has forgotten.

Today, Mansoor continues his father’s global struggle for democracy through filmmaking, advocacy and youth empowerment. We thank him for his important article.

“The Secular Democrat Pakistan Tried to Erase” by Mansoor H Laghari

In the political history of South Asia, many names are celebrated because they won power. Far fewer are remembered for defending principles without ever having reached office. Among those rare few was Ghulam Mohammad Laghari, a Sindhi freedom fighter, a left secular democrat and human rights, defender whose political life stretched from the last decade of British colonial rule to the darkest period of Saudi-backed Islamization in Pakistan. He opposed every empire — foreign and domestic — and paid for his integrity with twenty-seven cumulative years in prison. His story, largely absent from official historiography, reveals the price Pakistan paid for suppressing secular democratic reformers.

Colonial Repression and Early Radicalization

Born around 1924 in Sindh under British rule, Laghari entered political life unusually early. At age fourteen, he joined the Khaksar Movement, a grassroots anti-colonial mobilization that rejected elite comprador politics and demanded dignity for common people. In March 1940, at age sixteen, he participated in a protest against British rule. The colonial police opened fire. Laghari was shot, arrested, tried for high treason and sentenced to life imprisonment. British authorities offered him freedom if he signed a pledge to renounce politics. He refused. He would rather surrender his freedom than surrender his voice.

Post-1947 Disillusionment

When independence came in 1947, Laghari — like many secular anti-imperial activists — expected a democratic state committed to equality. Instead, he witnessed the rapid consolidation of power by pre-existing feudal elites, clerical networks, and bureaucratic remnants of British India. The dream of Pakistan as an inclusive secular republic collapsed almost immediately; what emerged was a hybrid state where generals, clerics, land barons, and colonial bureaucrats replaced the British without altering the underlying political economy of domination.

For Laghari, this was the second betrayal — the first was colonialism, the second was what replaced it.

Secular Vision and the Center for Humanity

As military authoritarianism strengthened in the 1950s and 1960s, Laghari responded not by retreating into personal bitterness, but by building institutions for democratic culture. In the town of Nabisar, District Kunri in Sindh, he founded a Center for Humanity — an openly secular public community center dedicated to interfaith dialogue, political education, literacy and social reform. It welcomed Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Christians — human beings before categories.

This was not symbolic. It was a direct challenge to the architecture of exclusion that Pakistan’s political class relied on. In a society increasingly colonized by clerical authority and religious identity, the Center for Humanity represented a threat far greater than a political rally: it created citizens who could think independently.

Religious Edicts and Death Warrants

Predictably, the clerical establishment reacted violently. Islamic clerics passed formal and informal decrees declaring him a “kafir” (infidel) and wajib-ul-qatil — a term meaning he could be assassinated without consequence. In Pakistan, such declarations have historically been used as informal death sentences against progressive voices.

Laghari refused to shut down the Center. He refused to leave Sindh. He refused to hide. He insisted that religion must never be weaponized to control the poor, and that human dignity — not sectarian identity — was the foundation of a just society.

Peasant Organizing and the 50/50 Revolution

Laghari then turned to the heart of Sindh’s political economy: feudal landownership. He organized peasants and tenant farmers to demand equitable crop sharing. His movement achieved an unprecedented victory — peasants secured a 50/50 crop share — a structural transformation that directly attacked the power of hereditary land barons.

In South Asia, few democratic reforms had such material impact. For this achievement — far more than any speech — the state and feudal class resolved that Laghari could never again be allowed freedom.

This is where his multiple imprisonments began — not under the British, but under Muslim rulers.

Against Every Regime: Ayub, Yahya, Bhutto, and Zia

From the 1950s into the 1960s, Field Marshal Ayub Khan centralized power through military rule, suppressing labor unions, left democratic parties and student movements. Laghari was arrested repeatedly during this period — not for violence, but for organizing civilians to question the political order. Under General Yahya Khan, the state fractured into deeper ethnic inequality, culminating in the civil war and secession of East Pakistan.

On the Side of the Oppressed in 1971

Unlike mainstream West Pakistani elites, Laghari was one of the few Sindhi leaders who openly supported the democratic rights of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the East Pakistani struggle for self-determination. He understood that the Bengali population was being denied the right to representation, language dignity and sovereignty. His solidarity with the eventual independence of Bangladesh (1971) was not opportunistic — it was consistent with his secular democratic principles: freedom is indivisible, and if it is denied to some, it is not truly available to any.

Cross-Border Intellectual Relationships

His political network was not confined by borders. Through the 1950s to the 1980s, he maintained a personal friendship with L.K. Advani of India. They engaged in discussions on democracy, history, and communal peace — decades before India and Pakistan’s diplomatic narratives hardened into total hostility. This friendship was not treasonous — it was courageous. Real peace never begins between governments — it begins between thinkers.

Mentor to the Next Generation

Within Pakistan, his influence reached into future leadership. Among the younger activists who learned from his worldview was Benazir Bhutto, who later became the first woman prime minister of a Muslim majority state. Laghari’s influence on the next generation demonstrates something critical: he was not simply resisting; he was shaping an alternative political future.

1977: The International Warning

His legitimacy was such that in June 1977, Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto sent him to the United States to warn the Carter administration that Pakistan was on the verge of another military coup. While he was still in America, General Zia-ul-Haq executed the coup, deposed Bhutto and began the Islamization of the state.

American officials offered Ghulam Mohammad Laghari political asylum. He refused.

It would have been safer to stay in the United States. He could have lived out his life as an exile. Instead, he chose to return to Pakistan, fully aware that Zia would imprison him and might kill him.

That choice defines moral courage: the refusal to abandon one’s people even when escape is available.

Zia’s Final Persecution and Death

Zia-ul-Haq’s regime (1977–1988) transformed Pakistan through the patronage of clerics, madrassa networks and Wahhabi militancy. Secular democrats were considered state enemies. Laghari was imprisoned again. He was tortured. His access to medical treatment was deliberately restricted. He died in custody in 1982 as a direct consequence of state violence and medical neglect.

The Final Insult: Attempting to Arrest a Dead Body

Even death did not end his persecution.

His body was taken to Civil Hospital Hyderabad and then toward Mirpurkhas. When the family prepared for burial, the CID Special Branch — the same political surveillance apparatus that had monitored him for decades — arrived again, with instructions to take custody of him.

They tried to arrest a corpse.

Officials insisted that burial could not proceed until a formal death certificate was issued. Family members and supporters argued for his dignity even after his death. For the first and last time in his political existence, the state failed to jail him.

This moment is historically symbolic: authoritarian power finally lost its grip over a man who had spent his entire life refusing to kneel before it.

Historical Significance

Laghari’s life stands as a counter-history of Pakistan — a record of what the nation could have become had it not aligned itself with clerical authority and military institutions. He fought the British Empire, the postcolonial Pakistani establishment, and Saudi-funded Islamism with equal clarity.

He proved that secular Islam is not a Western invention. It is rooted in South Asian soil, in Sindh’s syncretic history, and in the lived archives of people like him.

Conclusion

Pakistan’s tragedy is not that it lacked democratic reformers. Pakistan’s tragedy is that it destroyed them.

Ghulam Mohammad Laghari belongs to the suppressed lineage of South Asia’s secular progressives — men who saw humanity before identity, and who refused to trade conscience for survival. His struggle remains relevant in a 21st century world still fighting religious extremism, authoritarian nationalism and political disinformation.

His life is not just a biography — it is a primary source.

He is not simply a memory — he is evidence.

And the evidence is clear:

Pakistan’s future was sacrificed when Pakistan chose to criminalize men who believed in human freedom.