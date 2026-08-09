We continue to explore the deep cultural and philosophical roots of The Great Genocide Blood Libel.

“GENOCIDE”: The Roots of Modern Language Inversion

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

Note: Preface / Introduction etc to come…

Chapter 1: Truth

Chapter 2: Ideology

Chapter 3: Religion

Chapter 4: Science

CHAPTER 5: Attention

Why Facts Aren’t Enough:The Scientific Capture of Context

The Invisible Gorilla by Christopher Chabris and Daniel Simons explores how we notice a lot less than we think we do.

Debates on the Middle East suffer from two injuries: both seemingly opposite, both engaging different sides of the brain.

The first is scientific rejectionism, overturning the fruits of the celebrated method. Its modus operandi varies, but the options are presented à la carte: Denying the facts. Inventing the facts. Selecting the facts that suit. Evidence to the contrary is ignored if it contradicts an ideological standpoint. Information delivered by terrorists is believed, quoted and cited.

Yet the other injury is almost as bad. Even where facts are real and verified, they are abstracted from their context.