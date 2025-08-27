[Harvard University: Veritas or Indoctrination?]

The Historical Project to end Evil

What is it that causes human beings to engage in wrongdoing? This is a question that has perplexed philosophers, theologians and educationalists for centuries, being very much interrelated with the evergreen problem of evil. Its implications for modern-day malaises from schooling to anxiety relief are powerful and in need of immediate explication. That is the business of this chapter. Far from a matter of pure academic import, it is a topic that reaches to the very roots of modern political discussion and should be revived from the ancient vaults in which it is currently buried.

There are many explanations for the roots of human action. The perversity of our individual and collective behaviour has led many over the centuries to question the existence of a benevolent God. How is it that an all-powerful loving deity could permit the existence of evil on the planet which He is said to have created? It is not my intention to needlessly repeat the theodicies which have been well explained in a previous chapter. Theologians, ancient and modern, have turned to the explanations of contrast, soul-making and, above all, free will to explain the coexistence of a monotheistic Creator with His fallen world.

Yet beyond the theodicies here and previously mentioned, there is one classical response which requires further deliberation, that provided by the extinct world religion of Manichaeism. Unlike Christianity and Islam, which flourish numerically to this day, and Judaism, which survives lion-heartedly in diminished form, Manichaeism was the 7th world faith that is no more. In the classical world, it was a belief system of region-spanning popularity and amongst its celebrity adherents was a young Saint Augustine.

The Ancient Woke of Manichaeism

Manichaeism was a faith which spoke of the existence of two deities, one good and one evil. In the Roman world of the early Church, its followers identified the Creator “God of the Old Testament” as being the God of darkness in contrast with the “loving God” of the New. His supposed evilness was demonstrated not only by his anthropomorphic jealousy and regular interventions to smite the disobedient, but more fundamentally by His association with matter. As the creator of material things, He was intimately associated with the sinfulness of the flesh. With the spiritual being inherently superior to the material - and the former perpetually being in conflict with the latter - YHWH was the Satanic force keeping us in touch with wrongdoing.

As a Jew, the author is naturally uncomfortable with the literal demonization of the Hebrew Bible, but as a purported resolution to the problem of evil, one can see its attractions. It is easy to understand the cruelty and suffering of this life if it is implicit in the material substance of things, a substance which was created and maintained by an all-powerful divine force. The spiritual good God may try to aid us in our fight against the flesh, but we are confounded by the material reality in which we live.

Nonetheless, this creed faces some severe problems, and not merely the anger of long-defamed Jewish theology. From a classical Christian perspective, it reopens the Pandora's box of Byzantine era heresies. If the flesh is inherently evil, then the “good God Jesus” could not have been made of such a substance. He may have appeared to have been a human; he may have seemed to have died on the Cross; but in reality he was a non-human person of full divinity.

More practically for the modern era, Manichaeism, intentionally or otherwise, presupposes a world of limited accountability. If the physical human is so wracked by unavoidable sin, then he is helpless in its wake. There is nothing he can do; therefore no wrongdoing can be attributed to its author. Such a rationalist philosophy would either lead followers to chronic inaction underwritten by guilt or, more likely, a life pursuing power, pleasure and meaninglessness with gay abandon. Lack of enforced responsibility births necessary impunity. Who is fallen man to overcome the evil god of flesh?

Manichaeism is the classical equivalent of scientific or historical determinism. “I can’t help it” philosophised. I act as I do because of my genes, historical injustice and how I was beaten up as a child. I come from a victim group and was blighted with a disability. In brief, it’s not my fault Officer Krupke.

In truth, Manichaeism never died; it just morphed into modern mutations. Wokeness and the like are its contemporary bastard children. As a philosophy, it was an intellectually satisfying explanation of evil, but a morally warped basis for a just society. It was time for St Augustine to look elsewhere.

Neoplatonism: “Education is the solution”

The second stop on Augustine’s train of intellectual discovery was Neoplatonism. Would the celebrated Athenian’s teachings be able to explain the perpetual wrongdoing of humankind?

We're all familiar with the Allegory of the Cave, with the unfortunate inhabitants chained against the subterranean wall, all the while seeing reflected shadows of the reality beyond. To those who need a refresher, this description from Neel Burton is appropriately evocative:

“Human beings have spent all their lives in an underground cave or den which has a mouth open towards the light. They have their legs and their necks chained so that they cannot move, and can see only in front of them, towards the back of the cave. Above and behind them a fire is blazing, and between them and the fire there is a raised way along which there is a low wall. Men pass along the wall carrying all sorts of statues, and the fire throws the shadows of these statues onto the back of the cave. All the prisoners ever see are the shadows, and so they suppose that the shadows are the objects themselves.”

The famed metaphor presents the cave-dwelling residents as being in a state of ignorance. Uneducated and unenlightened, they mistake the unreality of the reflected images as being the genuine, unmediated truth. Having (literally) turned their backs on veracity, which is to say the undefiled light of The Sun beyond, they stumble around in their ignorance.

According to Neoplatonist thought, it is this absence of education that directly leads to wrongdoing. The Transcendent One, the Sun of the Allegory, is pure goodness and unadulterated light. Once we have ascended from the cave and fully turned our faces to the purity of the Good, wrongdoing will be banished from our lives. In contrast, turning our backs to the Sun will lead us, by our own hand, to our own demise.

The Transcendent One can create no evil nor be held responsible for the existence of sin in the world, but Her absence can lead to meaning-deprived groping and a nihilism which seeks only for power and riches. Thus there is no divine-created evil in this world; only that which we create for ourselves by turning our back on the One.

On one level, Neoplatonism is intellectually satisfying as it conceives of a finely-graded ladder between complete materialism and complete spirituality. As we gradually ascend from the cave and become closer to the One, we desist in our ignorance and thereby our resultant wrongdoing. It makes it clear that there is a ladder between materialism and spirituality, whereby we must ascend to learn the highest truth (education) before descending to apply our learnings in the world (service). It also absolves the Higher Being of blame for human misery and places full accountability upon the citizen.

Put simply, where there is evil, we are to blame. If we do wrong, it is because we decided to remain in ignorance. If we - the uneducated - chose to do evil, it is us that must be held accountable. If our world is absent of inspiration and meaning, it is because, having ascended to the truth, we refused to return to serve our fellow countrymen. Neoplatonism is a vision of an educated citizenry, the enlightened teaching the ignorant and spiritual advancement leading to service in the material realm.

Neoplatonism continues to be one of the greatest forces in the modern world. Although not named as such, its presence is all around us; those who say that the answer to every problem is education. No matter the issue, they claim that there is nothing that the right schooling cannot correct. Yet, as with many such easy political formulas, it denies the complexity of reality.

We need not look far to see evidence to the contrary: educated men turned evil. Did not Robert Mugabe work as a school teacher? Did not Hitler and Stalin read widely and enjoy classical music? Isn't antisemitism rampant on American university campuses, more contagious among the educated than in the impoverished streets of Mississippi? Thus it seems that education is no cure to evil; and in some cases, it actually exacerbates it behind the sainted cloak of rational detachment.

So if pure education fails, where else can we turn?

The Case of the Pear Orchard

[The Conversion of Saint Augustine, ca 1430-1435. Found in the collection of Musee Thomas Henry, Cherbourg-Octeville.]

Ultimately Augustine was to reject both Manichaeism and Neoplatonism and it is this intellectual journey that is clearly laid out in his famed Confessions. For the purposes of today's chapter, we are going to focus on Augustine's story of the Pear Orchard, a tale which holds significant insight on the question of wrongdoing. Far from being an ancient story of little interest, it is an anecdote of far-reaching contemporary implication.

The pear-theft incident, related in Chapter 2 of The Confessions, speaks of a teenage escapade. Their pre-frontal cortexes not yet fully developed, Augustine and his adolescent friends decided to steal some pears from a local orchard. They saw the pears and they wanted to steal them. So they did. In so doing, they committed an unquestionable wrong.

On the face of it, this isn't a narrative to rival Dickens - neither is it an example of extreme or unprecedented wrongdoing - but it is the psychological explanation which both interests the confessional author and myself. Why did they steal the pears? Was it out of an unremitting desire which they were powerless to control? Were they hungry and desperately needed to partake of the fruit? Was the quality of the stolen pears profitable in some way? To all three of these questions, the answer is not at all.

The young Augustine wasn’t hungry, he didn’t need the pears and he had better quality specimens at home. Having taken the forbidden fruit, he merely threw them to the pigs. That's how unneeded they were!

So to summarise, there was no rational reason for the act nor an immediate, uncontrollable desire. He knew what he was doing was wrong. So why did he steal them? It can be summarized in one revealing word: boredom. A boredom, no doubt, elevated by the peer pressure of adolescence.

This story tells us that behind every case of wrongdoing there is an impulse to deviance; a desire to do wrong merely for the thrill of the forbidden act. “Controlling our desires” is insufficient, for, as Augustine clearly demonstrates, he never really craved the pears. Educating ourselves on the difference between right and wrong is similarly inadequate. In the case of the pear theft, the sinful nature of the act was apparent from the beginning, but it was powerless in the face of the tsunami of boredom.

So if we are capable of doing wrong in the face of full education and non-existent desire, the teachings of Manichaeism, Neoplatonism, 20th century isms and modern educational theory must all be put into question. It is neither ignorance nor the flesh that leads to evil. At its heart is a profound sense of deviance. If we wish to overcome such baneful tendencies then there must be conversion of belief beyond mere intellectual understanding. We must feel in our hearts as well as our heads that what we are doing is profoundly wrong.

Belief over Intellectualism

In the case of Augustine, his religious conversion came long after he intellectually accepted Christianity. Indeed he had accepted Christian doctrine for an exceedingly long time. He had rejected Neoplatonism for its want of references to Christ. His mother, Santa Monica of Californian fame, was an extremely devout Christian. Instead, his true conversion came when he actually believed Christianity; when in the depths of his being, he had an inviolable faith and a true disgust for the wrongdoing of the world. That, and only that, would be capable of preventing wanton pear theft.

Once again, the Scottish Enlightenment figure David Hume secularized the Augustinian concept. He conceived of morality as sentiment. There are some actions which we approve of and others which revolt us and it is this classification that determines rectitude as judged by society. Where one acts in a way contrary to societal utility, for example by stealing our neighbor's pears, we act under the full gaze of disapprobation; knowing this and agreeing with it, we resolve never again to repeat the wrongdoing. We feel right action deep inside and our past transgressions revolt us. In that moment, we cultivate a more sophisticated moral personality.

Taken to its logical limits, Hume’s philosophy would lead to utilitarianism, a problematic doctrine which need not detain us here. Nonetheless, the common insight shared by Augustine and Hume, namely that moral education is sentiment-based and belief-dependant, is well made. Furthermore, it is of great contemporary relevance.

One need not be a Christian nor Utilitarian (and the author is neither) to accept the general wisdom of Augustine's teachings, namely that intellectual education is insufficient and impelling people to control their desires counterproductive. We can ascend from the cave and see the Sun full in the face, yet when we return to Earth, we will fail; that is unless we believe in goodness. When we feel The Good as beautiful and The Evil as disgusting— only then will our service be bathed in an absence of wrongdoing. Wrongdoing must revolt us. It must make us sick to the stomach.

There is the separate question, of course, of what is right and wrong objectively speaking. That is the subject of a separate chapter. There, we will consider the difference between objective and subjective morality and to what extent one's personal feelings impinge on this question. Nonetheless, there are certain issues which we all agree are wrong, stealing our neighbour’s orchard among them, and in respect of these issues, I firmly assert the Humian-Augustinian perspective. Education is not enough. Knowledge is not enough. For better or worse, humans act out of feelings; a marriage between their education and their moral sentiment; and so to improve the world, we need to educate emotion as well as fact. We must feel what we already know is wrong.

BUT…

AND THERE’S A HUGE BUT….

Indoctrination! The Contradictions of Augustine’s Insight

i.

As ever, this revelation leads us to a quandary of contradiction, and an unresolvable tension in the human condition. Several in fact.

Firstly, if we have to feel something to act or abstain from acting, then feeling can become our education. We can be manipulated to believe in evil. We can commit wrongdoing feeling deeply and profoundly that we are engaged in right action. Our education can be reduced to slogans, activism and the obliteration of context. Our teachers can be so focused on getting us to do something, that they forget that which would be the moral thing to do.

Moral education without associated sentiment is ineffective, while sentiment, without a clear, objective sense of right and wrong, compounds wrongdoing. Thus we are impelled to receive the right education spiced up with sentimental impulsion. “Good propaganda”. Abstract truths jazzed up with images that fire the soul and slogans that impel us to action. And so we are left with today's pretty pass of feelings-led indoctrination that passes for education; activism from educators that sincerely believe (without any doubt) that they are the servants of The Good. They have seen the Sun and now all they need is to do is wake us up. Woke in other words.

Education alone: we steal the pears. Sentiment alone: we believe that stealing the pears is a good thing because the owner was a Zionist. Moral education mixed with sentiment: No wrongdoing? Or mission impossible? Very probably the latter. For if decontextualised images and “selected” information inherently lie “for a good cause”, then we are left with propaganda hiding behind the ignorant veil of (social) justice. We are left with Christians and Muslims who violently convert the world “for our own good”. We are left with complete certainty, where perhaps we would be better served by healthy, limited doubt.

Augustine was right in his Confessional observations of human nature, but he wisely tempered this with the doctrine of Original Sin. Where we put ourselves at the centre of the universe, we err. Where we seek full knowledge of Good and Evil, we go astray. When we bite from the eponymous tree, we emotionalise ourselves to such an extent that we act with the certainty of God. That is sin. That is wrongdoing continued.

The teachings of Augustine speak to us today because they address us as adults who understand contradiction. The removal of wrongdoing from the world is impossible, not because of God, but because we struggle to abstain from the pear tree and the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil at the same time. To abstain from the pear tree, we need to feel wrongdoing with the certainty of total belief. Yet to abstain from the Tree of Knowledge prevents us from having that essential feeling.

Ironically, Augustine’s emotional, belief-based, true conversion was an act of Original Sin. He “knew” the truth in the depth of his soul. He put himself in the position of felt divine certainty. He laid the groundwork for Charlemagne’s forced conversion of Northern Europe and ultimately the Spanish Inquisition. He understood the limits of dispassionate education as well as its dangers; but he was forced to choose. And he chose the certainly of felt conversion. Only that would stop him eating from the pear tree.

Was Augustine right? I do not judge him, for the contradiction of human nature makes A wrong choice inevitable. Wrongdoing will continue. Evil necessarily must exist in the world. The only question is whether it will happen by a lack of passion or its undoubted over-abundance.

ii.

The second contradiction in the Augustinian-Humian position is its strong implication that Truth is not enough. Absolute knowledge may be difficult for the sense-ridden human to come by. How can we ever know the reality of things in themselves? How can we overcome the limitations of empiricism bound as it is by our limited senses?

BUT even where we may know something to be true - such as that stealing our neighbour's pears is wrong - that truth is not enough. We need to feel the Truth. Thus feelings, in some way, are (or feel) more true that Truth. They give us belief and belief comes independently of knowing. Through images, self-affirmations and demagoguery. Through telling myself it’s true. Beliefs emerge to reinforce knowing and in the hands of propagandists can subvert it. Even where good, well-cultivated beliefs buttress good, objective moral education, we accept, by this reasoning, that belief is the icing on the cake; the container without which Truth cannot hold. A fascinating assertion. A forerunner of the 21st Century Harvard malaise.

Is a Conclusion Possible?

It is traditional to end an essay with a conclusion, relating the author’s position loud and clear. To see the problems afflicting our own time and then state a simple, universal formula to resolve them. Unfortunately, I am unable to do so. Given the contradictions and difficulties outlined in these painstaking pages, such a project would be foolhardy and undo a day’s worth of work.

If factual education is insufficient, but emotion is harmful, what are we to do?

If passion is simultaneously the cause of wrongdoing and its possible solution, what is one to suggest?

If we seek the Truth, but place truly felt belief beyond it, then how are we to prevent belief-driven evil?

These are the questions and I leave you with them.