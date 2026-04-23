Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
1h

Great stack t'day--if it ain't the Tzars' purges we git a nutbar vision-airy russkie miss-tick guru-like Rasputin (who, unlike that other oversized "sooth-sayer," hates us jooze).

Tablet Mag also jus' "dug in" ta Dugin here (worth a look-see!):

https://www.tabletmag.com/sections/news/articles/alexander-dugin-paranoid-prophet-loserdom

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