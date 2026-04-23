This is an extremely important article by guest writer The Mountain Jew. The Carlson angle is fascinating, but, for me, the gem is the exploration of a poisonous ideology —-that of Russian ultra-nationalist Aleksandr Dugin whose imperial, might is right, spheres of influence philosophy is infecting geopolitical discourse without you even realising it. If you are just going to read one article today, th en make it this one! - Daniel Clarke-Serret (editor)

Tucker, Ukraine and the Jewish Obsession

I never paid much attention to Tucker Carlson. He seemed like just another cable news talking head, paid to be partisan, unreasonable and obnoxious. That he dabbled in antisemitic tropes and provided cover for white nationalists was disturbing but not surprising. I assumed he saw financial value in de facto anointing himself as heir to Pat Buchanan the cold war, ultra conservative isolationist who regularly accused American Jews of dual loyalty for their support for Israel. Like William F. Buckley’s (father of the American Conservative movement) famous public excoriation of Buchanan, Carlson seemed to have gotten his own comeuppance when he was booted from Fox News in April, 2023.

After Fox, Carlson took his show to Twitter. US support for Ukraine and its President Volodomir Zelensky was a frequent target of his ire. In what many saw as a veiled reference to his Jewish heritage, Carlson described Zelensky as “sweaty and rat-like,” “shifty,” and “dead-eyed”. He would later travel to Russia in 2024 for a puff piece interview with Vladimir Putin in which the Russian justification for the war went thoroughly unchallenged. The interview actually made little news but much attention was paid to Carlson’s visit to a Russian supermarket where he extolled the virtues of Russian food retail.

As Tucker himself might say, I found the whole Tucker -Russia thing sort of weird.

In January, 2025 Carlson interviewed Piers Morgan in a sit-down that aired on each other’s YouTube channels. After a few seconds of sycophantic kibitzing, the interview devolved into a 90 minute beat down of Morgan. I watched all of it so you don’t have to. Carlson lies and obfuscates and generally runs roughshod over Morgan who actually knows very little about many topics including of course Ukraine. When offering his opinion on the war, Carlson echoed Russian talking points verbatim and seemed very adept in laying out the basis for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

When Morgan refers to Putin as a dictator, Carlson insists that Zelensky is one as well as he was never actually elected. Morgan, ever the buffoon, fails to point out that Zelensky was actually elected with 73% of the vote in 2019 after which elections were suspended due to the war. Carlson repeatedly accuses Zelensky of “attacking” Christianity, also receiving no rebuttal from Morgan who might as well have been sucking his thumb with his pants around his ankles. In fact Ukraine banned the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine and prosecuted some of its priests for treason for supporting the Russian invasion. Other than political differences, Russian Orthodoxy and Ukrainian Orthodoxy are the exact same religion. The false allegation that a Jewish Ukrainian President was “attacking Christianity” appears to have been quite deliberate.

October 7th happened and the Russian invasion of Ukraine moved off the front page in favor of the Gaza War. In the immediate aftermath, Carlson called for Israel not to respond to the massacres committed by Hamas. He would later go on to criticize Israel for its “disproportionate” response and American Jewish donors for its pressure on universities to curtail the campus backlash against Israel and Jewish students. In an interview with Candace Owens, he accused Jewish donors of only pressuring universities on issues of concern to Jews and offering no criticism against and actually funding those same universities in their decades-long woke attack on “whiteness”.

So in the world according to Tucker, the Jews are attacking Christianity in Ukraine and White people in the US.

As the war in the Middle East raged on Carlson descended deeper into the pit of antisemitic conspiracy theories and canards, including but not limited to accusations of dual loyalty and Jewish involvement in bringing illegal migrants into the US, i.e., the Great Replacement Theory. He was joined in this anti-Israel demagoguery by others on the wacky far right. The devotion to blaming Jews for just about everything matched their extremist brethren on the progressive left as they met on the bottom of the same hate-filled horseshoe.

The “horseshoe people” are often dismissed by normies as nativists and white nationalists (Qanon, Proudboys) on the right or extremists radicalized by Islamic doctrine and/or anti-neocolonialist activism and violent progressivism (Antifa, pro-Palestine movement) on the left (the red-green alliance). Some on each side are just flat out mentally ill.

Somewhat more disturbing is the case of Tucker Carlson and those who have stood by him as he has evolved from a conservative pundit to one of the foremost purveyors of antisemitism.

Tucker the Disciple

Various explanations have been offered as to why Carlson moved from being a “MAGA” conservative to an antisemitic Putin apologist and de facto critic of Trump’s foreign policy. He never outright criticizes Trump. Much safer to stay in Trump’s good graces and blame Jews (AIPAC and Neocons) and Christian Zionists for having too much influence on US foreign policy.

Carlson’s current views are too often written off as 1) opportunism (more clicks please) and/or 2) an evolved nativist view of the world opposed to the US-Israel alliance and those who support it (Jews, Christian Zionists). In addition to his embrace of all things Russian and anti-Israel, his world view also includes vociferous support of Islam and Muslims in an American society he sees as tainted by unfounded Islamophobia, fueled, of course, by American Jews. This Sentiment was on full display at last year’s TPUSA annual conference. See link below.

As we delve deeper into what is informing Carlson’s opinions, we discover an ideology that not only directly threatens the Judeo/Christian foundations of the United States but also Western style liberalism and American cultural, economic and financial global supremacy. It appears that in understanding Tucker Carlson all roads lead to one very dangerous Russian writer and intellectual who has been described as “Putin’s brain.”

Tucker Carlson, Nick Fuentes, Glenn Greenwald and tangentially Candace Owens, Steve Bannon and Megyn Kelly are known acolytes of far right Russian nationalist Aleksandr Dugin. Dugin’s “Euroasianism” ideology is deeply rooted in religious Russian Orthodox Christianity and classic neo-Facist thought. With family ties to both the Soviet and post-Soviet Russian security apparatus, Dugin, though anti-communist, laments the loss of the Soviet Empire and advocates for Russian cultural, religious, military and economic dominance from Belfast to Moscow.

Yes, Belfast to Moscow.

In 2004, historian John Dunlop, a Soviet and Russia expert working for the right leaning Hoover Institute wrote a scholarly article for Stanford University entitled “Aleksandr Dugin’s Foundations of Geopolitics”.

Dunlop describes Dugin’s Euroasianism as an ideology that displaces traditional Russian nationalism in favor of a Russian dominated empire stretching from the eastern Atlantic to the Pacific. Dugin imagines a world where Russia, China, Iran and India are ascendant and the United States is reduced to regional power status free of liberal democracy and ruled by theocratic/cultural elites. In essence a multi-polar world where the needs and desires of the state and not the individual rights of its citizens form the basis of governance. It is, in Dugin’s terminology, an “anti-Atlanticist” view of the world. Dugin’s ideology rejects established American values founded in Judeo-Christian (Protestant) culture such as individual rights and the separation of church and state and is, unsurprisingly, deeply antisemitic.

Rather than summarize Dunlop’s article, I think it’s more helpful to attach a few excerpts in which Dunlop describes Dugin’s core beliefs as set forth in Dugin’s 1997 book, “Foundations of Geopolitics”. When reading paragraphs from this 35 year old book, please keep in mind current events.

Within the United States itself, there is a need for the Russian special services and their allies “to provoke all forms of instability and separatism within the borders of the United States (it is possible to make use of the political forces of Afro-American racists)” (248). “It is especially important,” Dugin adds, “to introduce geopolitical disorder into internal American activity, encouraging all kinds of separatism and ethnic, social and racial conflicts, actively supporting all dissident movements-- extremist, racist, and sectarian groups, thus destabilizing internal political processes in the U.S. It would also make sense simultaneously to support isolationist tendencies in American politics” (367). Dugin’s Eurasian project also mandates attacking the United States through Central and South America. “The Eurasian project,” Dugin writes, “proposes Eurasian expansion into South and Central America with the goal of freeing them from the control of the North” (248). 48 As a result of such unrelenting destabilization efforts, the United States and its close ally Britain eventually will be forced to leave the shores of Eurasia (and Africa). “The entire gigantic edifice of Atlanticism,” Dugin prophesies, “will collapse” (259). He believes that this could happen unexpectedly, as occurred with the sudden collapse of the Warsaw Pact and the USSR. Expelled from the shores of Eurasia, the United States would then be required to “limit its influence to the Americas” (367). Dugin speculates that three extreme western regions of Ukraine--Volynia, Galicia, and Trans- Carpathia--heavily populated with Uniates and other Catholics, could be permitted to form an independent “Western Ukrainian Federation.” But this area must not under any circumstances be permitted to fall under Atlanticist control (382). With the exception of these three western regions, Ukraine, like Belorussia, is seen as an integral part of Eurasia-Russia. The most ambitious and complex part of Dugin’s program concerns the South, where the focal point is a Moscow-Teheran axis. “The idea of a continental Russian-Islamic alliance,” he writes, “lies at the foundation of anti-Atlanticist strategy. [T]his alliance is based on the traditional character of Russian and Islamic civilization” (158). “On the whole,” he continues, “the entire Islamic zone represents a naturally friendly geopolitical reality in relation to the Eurasian Empire, since the Islamic tradition ... fully understands the spiritual incompatibility of America and religion. The Atlanticists themselves see the Islamic world, on the whole, as their potential opponent” (239).

Dugin is said to have supplied Putin with the political/cultural impetus for the 2014 capture of Crimea and 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He believes that in addition to being one of the important centers for Eastern Orthodoxy, Ukraine is the mythological center of Russian ethnicity. In this world view Russian aggression against Ukraine is mandated by the divine as well as the superiority of Russian ethnicity. Sound familiar?

Dugin’s Euroasianism is a re-working of both German and Italian facism which Dugin sees as having made “too many” compromises in its acceptance of science and modernity and not going far enough in promoting spiritual supremacy and a return to “Traditionalism”. He tends to not focus too closely on the Holocaust.

Ben Teitelbaum, a Professor of International Affairs at the University of Colorado describes Dugin’s Traditionalism as follows:

As far as politics is concerned, Traditionalists believe that there was a true religion once upon a time — the Tradition with a capital T — that’s been lost as the ages have moved forward, and its truths and insights have splintered into various traditions throughout the world. Hinduism, it’s believed, is the best of those because of its antiquity and its integral preservation. But also esoteric Islam, Christianity, and all of those branches. And the Traditionalist devotes themself to one of those branches, most often while engaging in a sort of comparative religion to try and reconstruct what that Tradition was. Two things that have mattered for the figures who’ve carried Traditionalism into politics are, first, cyclic time: a belief that time is not linear and that instead we’re always coming back to a past. And more specifically that time is cycling in a downward trajectory or downward motion wherein, as time goes forward, things get worse, except for at one exceptional moment when there’s a return to a golden age, after which decline sets in again. The other key concept for Traditionalists is social hierarchy and a caste hierarchy that very much parallels that of Hinduism, with a Brahmin caste on top and a Shudras or slave caste on the bottom — that hierarchy has a number of principles within it that end up mattering for politics. One of them is an opposition between spirituality (or the immaterial) and the material. The upper castes are at times, in the eyes of some Traditionalists, racialized. If historically there’s an association between Aryans and the Brahmins, for example, that takes on a more modern understanding of Aryanism for Traditionalists where this is a sort of hyper-white racial group opposite non-Aryan others at the bottom of the hierarchy. The top is considered masculine, whereas the bottom feminine; the top is qualitative, whereas the bottom is quantitative in that hierarchy. And this interacts with the time cycle, such that when we are living in a dark age, according to Traditionalists, we’re also in an age defined by materialistic pursuits where politics, culture, and society are not just materialistic, but also quantitative in their values. So you’re going to get governmental systems that are the opposite of theocracies. Instead, they’re going to be systems focused on quantities of bodies — which would be democracy, communism, and so on. Also, and this is key, as you’re moving from a golden age to a dark age, the hierarchy itself disintegrates and everyone falls to the lowest level. Implicit in that concept is the notion that, when we’re in the dark age, there are no boundaries, there are no borders, we will not suffer anybody having a distinct essence, destiny, identity, or place.” For Traditionalists, the way to get out of that is, first, moving through a dark age and to see the modern institutions which enabled this new interconnectedness or borderlessness blown apart (destruction, in other words). But in its place they want to see a new world of boundaries where men and women are different from each other, where different cultural groups, ethnicities, and races are separate from one another, where national boundaries reemerge, where federations and empires disintegrate if they really are colonizers, where there are different understandings of truth that are allowed to coexist without commingling and influencing each other. That’s the real goal here.

The essence of Traditionalism is that society is in a constant state of degradation that inevitably leads to an apocalyptic moment that causes a reset and rebirth into a golden age. Much of Dugin’s ideology is distilled (not so neatly) in what he calls the “Fourth Political Theory”. In this theory the foundations are established for an alternative to western liberal democracy. For this to become reality, the “West” must be eroded from within.

While there is no direct link between him and Dugin as there is with Tucker Carlson, we see this same “burn it all down” philosophy in the rantings of Carlson ally, Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is a self-described misogynist white nationalist who admits to being an “incel” (involuntarily celibate). A fundamental aspect of Dugin’s Traditionalist ideology and the merits of the Fourth Political Theory is the need to return to patriarchal governing structures that push back on gender equality’s “symbolic castration” of men. Fuentes has recently called on his “groyper” movement to vote Democratic in the upcoming election cycles. His frustration with Trump’s “failure” to usher in his version of white nationalistic MAGA has presumably led to a preference to vote for a party he believes will speed the destruction of the current political/cultural [dis]order, i.e., the Traditionalist endgame.

Dugin, the Jews and Israel

Dugin has somewhat ambiguous, often contradictory views of world Jewry and the Jewish state. Though supportive of some aspects of Soviet communism (Russian cultural supremacy), Dugin accused early Russian Jewish socialists as being agents of western liberalism who subverted traditional Russian culture in favor of the universalism of the worker. Dugin separates out good Jews and bad Jews. The bad Jews are most of the world’s Jews who live in western democratic countries, live generally secular lives, and believe in individualism, multi-culturalism and capitalism. While generally in favor of ethno-states (India, China), Dugin sees Israel as a pawn of the much hated United States and an enemy of Islam (particularly Shia Islam) and so anti-Zionism is very much a part of his world view. The good Jews, according to Dugin, would be the Hasidim living observant, politically obedient lives consistent with “Traditionalist” values. Like the Holocaust, he doesn’t spend too much time considering the persecution of Jews living in the Russian Empire’s “Pale of Settlement”. His ideal Jews are members of the Neuteri Karta Hasidic sect who are virulently anti-Zionist and reject the existence of a modern Jewish state before the arrival of the Messiah.

Interestingly, even though they represent only a small percentage of the Russian Jewish population, Putin’s embrace of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement as the dominant force in Russian Jewish life is seen as a promotion of Dugin’s Russian Traditionalism. I don’t fault Chabad for this as their primary mission is the safekeeping of Jewish physical and spiritual life all over the world rather than staking out oppositional political positions in the countries where Chabad emissaries operate. Chabad in Ukraine, for example, is supportive of the Ukrainian government. Presumably Carlson overlooked the Putin-Chabad connection or more likely was unaware of Putin’s support for Chabad in Russia when he accused the well meaning Jewish outreach group of being a secret, powerful global Jewish group pushing for war with Iran. Such are the lapses and contradictions found in the brains of antisemites.

The Dugin Interview

Klaus Schwab, Transgenderism, and AI | Russian Philosopher Aleksandr Dugin

During his 2024 visit to Moscow, Carlson sat down to interview Dugin. It’s worth watching as Dugin, in near fluent English, neatly lays out his Traditionalist weltanschaung.

Dugin calls out the Anglo/Saxon Protestant tradition of liberalism and individualism which cannot help but descend into a society without an agreed upon value system (7:24). As Carlson nods agreeably, Dugin describes old liberalism v. new liberalism where the former stressed the consensus established by the majority whereas the latter stresses minority rights over the majority. He calls out Hollywood (controlled by Jews?) for no longer making movies about traditional families. He ties back all of this to Putin’s own Traditionalist policies which promote the Russian Orthodox Church, Russian culture and heterosexual male dominance. Interestingly Carlson tells Dugin he is not going to ask anything about Putin or Russian politics. Dugin offers that while the West may not approve of him, Putin does have the support of the majority of Russians, which is actually true. Carlson avoids potentially difficult questions about the war in Ukraine and political dissent in Russia.

The spread of Dugin’s ideology into American society

Commentators from the right like Glenn Beck and Dana Loesch who have been highly critical of Carlson and Dugin, have pointed out that there are indeed elements of the Russian’s ideology that resonate with mainstream American values.

For example there is a national consensus that accepts gay marriage and differences in sexual orientation. Gay rights was a cause long fought for and in my opinion deservedly so. The majority of Americans (like me) do not, however, accept the extreme individualism and dogmatic constructs (forced use of preferred pronouns) of woke ideology, particularly the weaponization of transgenderism and gender fluidity.

In these aspects, normie Americans may see some merit in Dugin’s ideas. Indeed before going off the rails and descending into classic antisemitism, Carlson ally Megyn Kelly, gained quite an online following by attacking transgenderism and in particular gender affirming surgery for minors and trans athletes competing in women’s sports. On these issues, most Americans agree with her.

One time provocateur Glenn Beck correctly points out the dangers of “Duginism” while explaining why some of his ideas, as adopted by Carlson, resonate with younger Americans, particularly white men. Young white men have come of age in a time where they feel targeted by woke activism, the Me Too Movement and Black Lives Matter. Given the lack of nuance in the online forums and gamer groups young men frequent and the podcasts they watch, the backlash against liberalism and individualism and attraction to the views of folks like Carlson, Fuentes, Owens and Joe Rogan should not surprise anyone. Beck’s discussion of these ideas is worth watching

One example of how Dugin’s ideas permeate the space that young men occupy is the Joe Rogan podcast. Rogan, who became best known as a UFC commentator, at times appears to be politically fluid. He has built a hugely successful career for himself by tapping into the anger and alienation of young men. He, like Carlson, regularly platform guests with deeply antisemtic and anti-Zionist beliefs. To be fair, he does also make some attempt to present counter views such as inviting pro-Israel, British journalist Douglas Murray onto his show.

Jim Stewartson, a controversial left leaning Zionist and self-described radical anti-Facist had a falling out with Rogan over his promotion of the Kali Yuga concept. This ancient Hindu idea speaks of a final age of material, spiritual, and moral degeneration leading to a Traditionalist re-birth of society.

It is a core tenet of Dugin’s philosophy.

Carlson, Dugin, Religion, Supercessionism and Integralism

As I have tried to illustrate, some of Carlson’s Dugin-inspired ideas have resonated with ease among many Americans disillusioned with the excesses of the progressive left. However, other more insidious ideas have been repackaged to make it more palatable and intellectually accessible to Americans, particularly young Americans whose own world view is being shaped by social media. Nowhere is this more prevalent than in the deeply held religious views that seep into the poltical rantings of many of these antisemitic commentators.

Carlson was raised as an Episcopalian, a movement he has distanced himself from due to what he sees as its shift towards progressivism. While Tucker and his wife are self described Protestants, they seem to have adopted some aspects of Catholic practice such as his wife Susan praying the Rosary. Carlson has also expressed his affinity for many of the “ritual” aspects of Catholic religious practice.

None of that would be particularly noteworthy or of concern to me as a Jew but for how it relates back to Dugin and pre-Vatican II church doctrine. Both Dugin and Carlson believe in the idea of “Replacement Theology” or “Supercessionism” as it pertains to God’s biblical covenant with the Jews. Supersessionists believe that a new covenant was established with the birth of Christ. This belief is strongly held within Russian Orthodoxy and Traditional Catholicism. The Nostra Aetate that came out of Vatican II in 1965 which was to represent the revised view of mainstream Catholicism, distanced itself but did not fully abandon the concept. Rather it walked back the long held belief that Jews were to be rejected or cursed due to their failure to accept this new covenant.

Carlson has specifically used Supercessionism as the basis for attacking any Christian identifying as a Zionist. He has called evangelical support for Israel a “mind virus.” Christian Zionist support of Israel is founded in their continued belief in the covenant with the Jewish people and their right to live peacefully in the land promised to them by God. Support for Israel in the United States is strongest within the Evangelical base of the Republican party which has also been the single most politically dominant Christian movement in the country for many years.

Integralism is another theory embraced heavily by Dugin and re-packaged for the American marketplace by Carlson, Fuentes, Owens and Steve Bannon. In Dugin’s Integralism, Russian Orthodox ideology is merged with state power creating a messianic power tasked with a conservative revolution against western style liberalism and secularism.

A great article in the online magazine “Juicy Ecumenism”, explains how Carlson and others have tried to repackage Dugin’s Integralism with a version meant to inspire young Traditionalist Catholics and Protestants who believe in Supercessionism and “who do not believe that Jews and Israel have any ongoing providential purpose except as targets for conversion.” In this new religious/political alignment, Evangelical Christian Zionists are decidedly not invited.

Putting it all together

By many reports the most energizing subgroup within American Christianity is the growing engagement and church going of young Millennial and Gen Z Catholics. As someone who believes deeply in the merits of organized religion, I applaud this return to faith. I do worry that as a generation that grew up with social media, this greater engagement with organized religion will likely expose them to some of the more popular, albeit controversial online personalities who will reel them in on the basis of shared religious identity but then take them down a path of dangerous political ideology, inspired unbeknownst to them, by a Russian hell bent on America’s destruction as a western style liberal Democracy. As for Jews, the seepage of Supersessionism and Integralism into mainstream Christian belief threatens American support for Israel at a time when antisemitism and anti-Zionism are surging amongst young Americans while American Jews are more acutely aware than ever of the need for a Jewish homeland.

To a large extent we have become vulnerable to these potentially destructive ideologies because of the evils of social media and the excesses of wokeism on the left and pervasive hate from the far right, particularly online. Which came first depends upon your own political perspective. We live in troubled times when there is no national consensus, a vast wealth disparity, no agreement on the facts and less and less of a felt commonality as Americans. Our political system is broken, our news sources are biased and like it or not we are becoming a society that is less White and less Protestant. It is a time of seismic upheaval that creates fertile ground for antisemitism as those wanting or rejecting change seek someone to blame. Tucker Carlson taps into this national nervousness using the ideas of a Russian ideologue who would burn the entire American experiment in Democracy to the ground but only if we let him.