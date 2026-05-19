Sometimes we try too hard to find explanations. The oldest hatred. The hand of Qatar. “Israeli policy”. When, in fact, the cause is obvious: Our collapsing economy.

As to why they specifically scapegoat the Jews, that’s another article. But that they scapegoat the Jews today, in this year, in this decade, at this time: it’s money.

Edward I expelled us because of debt. The Nazis rose amongst hyperinflation. Wherever the economic walls begin to crumble, then the hatred begins; submerged in a flood of inflationary ruin.

We can rage against antisemitism and we should. The injustice of it all. The neverending, unlearnt lessons that we are not to blame for the world’s ills. But amongst that essential truth, we cannot deny the correlation: that to send antisemitism into hibernation, the economy needs to bloom once more. For when those graphs head upwards, we will be safe —at least until the next crash.

So when thinking how to react, we’ve got it all wrong. Bigger walls outside synagogues, bigger guns outside schools and “more education” may help us think that we’re doing something, but it’s utterly insufficient amongst the wider economic wave. Antisemitism demands GDP, not school books.

If we lived in wealthier times, things would be different. The university would still harbour Marxists. Skinheads would stealthily roam the streets. But their power to attract an audience would be limited. Amongst the spacious homes and well-paid jobs, few would turn to radicalism. Politics would be “normal” again.

So when talking of action, we need to find the right target. Economic growth for all. Housing for all. Opportunities for all. Where we all feel a share in our countries, the social contract is renewed. We want to stay where we are born. We want to contribute to a flourishing society.

Yet GDP is half the story. Generalised wealth does not bring happiness. Democratisation of the internet breeds resentment not participation. Today’s young have no homes, no space in which to bring up the next generation. They stand aghast as wealth is concentrated in the hands of the 50+ generation. They are condemned to live worse lives than their parents, paying ever more taxes for ever less opportunity.

They drive down the streets of their cities, seeing house after house that they could never afford. Not mansions, not celebrity villas, but regular two up, two downs that was a mine worker’s in times past. They seethe. They fume. They rage against the machine and want to tear it down. They want to escape to foreign shores, to leave the nightmare of economic depression behind. Yet there, beyond the seas, it’s the same. Moribund growth. Limited opportunity. Eternal hopelessness.

This isn’t the fault of Jews or immigrants from Poland or any scapegoated group in particular. We shouldn’t have to answer for it. But seeing as we do, we must address it. Urgently and rapidly. Jewish - and Polish - organisations should campaign for mass housebuilding and a transfer of wealth between generations. University degrees should be for an educational elite funded by public grants, not an expensive albatross needed for every menial profession. Courses should be shorter, more regular and part of professional development. Unnecessary bureaucracy must be committed to the flames. We don’t want better AI or better internet access or splendid wealth: we want homes - affordable, hygienic, modest yet sensible homes - that can be purchased through a commensurate wage.

Mamdani, Corbyn and all these radicals aren’t emerging from nowhere. Their voters don’t want Islamism or “the fall of the West”. They don’t give a damn about Marxist theory. They want dignity, a home and a family life. They want their parents’ lives. Nothing more or less.

People say you should work, innovate, “get off your bike”. Well here I am on this Substack working, innovating, “getting off my bike”, at the same time as having a full-time job. I still don’t have a house. I still live in economic precarity. I still see homeless people on the street and fear that could be me. There is no question of envy; I am happy for the success of others; but a society with few pathways for advancement even among those who work hard is not one that is likely to command commitment.

None of this justifies hatred against Jews or any other group. It isn’t their fault. They don’t deserve scapegoating. It is an evil injustice. It leads to (real) genocide. But the solution is found not from drawing up the moat, but enlarging the castle. A society which cannot home its hard-working people will tear itself apart –and we will be the victims.

If somehow we could solve anti-Jewish hatred, the problem wouldn’t go away. Another powerless group would be targeted instead. So let us focus urgently on creating an economy that works for as many hard-working people as possible. Let’s create think tanks, brainstorm ideas, find a different way that safeguards our political, democratic and economic heritage for future generations. Better minds than mine will find better solutions, but the priority for onward stability is clear. More growth, especially among young families –AND BUILD HOUSES NOW!

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That is why I ask for paid subscriptions. This is my last chance. My only economic future. My only chance for a dignified life that mirrors my abilities and efforts. Two decades of trying and failing haven’t yet defeated me. But I need your help and support to continue to struggle. Here, today, now. Thank-you.

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