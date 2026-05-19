Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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shoshanna's avatar
shoshanna
4mEdited

Money/power were only excuses... to murder/demonize us - read the NT - read the Islamic hadits of the end of days... read Constantines Sword or better yet watch James Carroll's lectures. My paternal grandparents and 220 paternal members of my family and 150 of my maternal uncles, aunts and couisins were not murdered over money, although their money and homes were confiscated - we have been targeted long before 2023. Its always been there and simmers just beneath the surface an all it takes is an election, a plague, or economic issues - you still have many priests and pastors and Imanim quoting from their "holy" books. Like you stated in your essay << sometimes we try too hard to find explanations >>> hence my comment.

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
21mEdited

I have to say that this is one of your poorest pieces of writing.

There have been times in history when economic decline has led to Jew hate. But the rapid and evil hate of Jews from October 7 2023 until now has had many other causes or reasons ‘in play’. Many of which have been ‘undercover’ and in play for many years prior to 2023.

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