“Guerre and Shalom” is the home of quality writing and so it makes sense to showcase one of the best pieces of writing ever published. That may sound like hyperbole, but as someone who has read a great deal, both classic and modern, I can confidently say that this is right up there with the classics. Hussein Abouobakr Mansour of the celebrated Substack The Abrahamic Metacritique is a generational talent —a thinker and writer of monumental proportions — so his decision to appear as a guest on “Guerre and Shalom” is an immense honour.

Why exactly, in Hussein’s words, is the Islamic tradition “almost chronically (unable) to build culturally fruitful bridges with Judaism or Christianity?” That is the topic of an essay that will change your understanding of Islam, Christianity, the Qur’an, interpretation and the entire Abrahamic Tradition. It demands your time —and it will take it (it took me a good hour), but it will reward your commitment in spades. It is an extremely important document of our times from a thinker who understands his material inside out. Let the enlightenment begin… - Daniel Clarke-Serret (editor)

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“The Qur’an Without Its World” by Hussein Aboubakr Mansour

One of my signature ideas, and with which many people came to know me, is the proposition that modern Islam, especially in its Arab and Middle Eastern form, is a modern construct built on a revolutionary structure of German philosophy of history, the same one that informs romantic nationalism and Marxism, and articulated in historical Islamic symbolism.

In this essay, however, I’m planning to discuss something entirely different: a critique of the Islamic tradition itself, more precisely, of the historical self-understanding of Islamic orthodoxy in relation to its origins in Biblical salvation history. That is, I will restrict myself here to talking about the Qur’an in the sense of a religious text, a scripture, with no concern for modern politics or ideology.

My central device to understand the development of the Islamic tradition, Islamic self-understanding, Islamic identity, and Quranic exegesis, and its relationship to the Biblical world is Marcionism. My central proposition is this: the development of Islam can be fruitfully understood as a Marcionism that actually succeeded in severing itself from the Jewish and Christian world from which it sprang. This, in my view, is one of the largest sources—perhaps the single largest source—of Islamic errors, misconceptions, and the tradition’s almost chronic inability to build culturally fruitful bridges with Judaism or Christianity. (I understand there is a large cottage industry of scholars who make their living by asserting the opposite. I do not care much for them.) The result is a religion that is both part of the Biblical world and entirely alien to it, built on a minimalist text that is scarcely understood because it lost its referents, a religious consciousness that is referentially dependent yet hermeneutically autonomous. A text that gestures toward a lost world while denying the legitimacy of the only traditions capable of supplying its texture. In what follows, I will lay out my thoughts on the matter.

Marcionism and the Problem of Biblical Continuity

For the reader unfamiliar with early Christian theological history, it is necessary to clarify what is meant by Marcionism and why it occupies such a decisive place in the formation of Christianity. Marcionism was the first great post-apostolic theological crisis—one that forced the Church to define, with lasting consequences, its relationship to the Hebrew Scriptures and to the God who revealed Himself therein. It threatens the coherence of Christian faith and the integrity of Christian scripture—a debate that, more than any other, determined what Christianity would become and what it would refuse to be. (For interested readers, I recommend this podcast episode on the history of Marcionism.)

Marcion of Sinope was a second-century Christian arch-heretic who arrived in Rome around 140 AD and proposed a radical solution to what he perceived as the problem of the Old Testament. The God of the Hebrew scriptures—the God who drowned the world in wrath, commanded the slaughter of the Canaanites, hardened Pharaoh’s heart only to punish him for it, and haggled with Abraham over the fate of Sodom—could not, Marcion insisted, be the same God revealed in Jesus Christ. The former was a lesser deity, the demiurgos, a God of law and wrath and crude retributive justice who created the material world and imprisoned humanity within it; the latter was the true God, the Stranger God, a God of pure love and mercy previously unknown to mankind, who descended in Christ to rescue humanity from the demiurge’s dominion.

On this basis, Marcion rejected not merely the authority but the relevance of the Hebrew Scriptures altogether. The Old Testament, in his view, was not a providential preparation for the Gospel but its negation. Christianity could not be understood as the fulfillment of Israel’s history; it could only exist as a rupture from it. Salvation required nothing less than complete severance.

Marcion accordingly constructed his own canon—indeed, the first attempt at a fixed Christian canon, to which the church reacted by beginning its own canon. That is, and this is crucial, this very debate is the reason we have the Holy Bible as it is today. Marcion’s scriptures consisted of an edited Gospel of Luke, which he called simply the Evangelikon, stripped of the nativity narrative, genealogies, and all passages that tied Jesus to the God of Israel; ten Pauline epistles similarly purified, collected as the Apostolikon; and nothing else. No Genesis, no Exodus, no Prophets, no Psalms, no Matthew or John with their heavy Jewish texture. Marcion also composed a now-lost work called the Antitheses, which systematically juxtaposed passages from the Old and New Testaments to demonstrate their irreconcilable opposition—the God who commanded “an eye for an eye” against the Christ who commanded love of enemies, the God who cursed those who hung on trees against the Christ who redeemed humanity by hanging on one. Jew-less Christianity.

The Church responded with extraordinary severity. Marcion was excommunicated, and his theology was treated as an existential threat to Christianity itself. Justin Martyr wrote against him (this work is lost), Irenaeus refuted him in Adversus Haereses, and Tertullian, the great Latin Father, devoted five books of his Adversus Marcionem to dismantling the heresy with ferocity. Without the Tanakh, these fathers argued, there would be no Christ, no salvation, and no Christianity. The God who formed Adam from dust was the Father who sent His Son; the Law was the condition for the Gospel; the sacrifices of the Temple were types and shadows of Calvary. There is simply no church and no Christ without the Hebrew scripture.

Marcion’s movement persisted for several centuries—there were Marcionite communities well into the fifth century—but eventually it vanished as a living tradition. The Old Testament was retained, and with it the entire typological and figural architecture that would shape Christian thought, art, and civilization for two millennia, a theology of history, a covenantal imagination, and a scriptural world thick with narrative continuity.

The radical severance Marcion demanded did not materialize. Christianity retained the Old Testament, and in doing so, it retained the referents without which its own scriptures cannot be read. The New Testament is not a self-sufficient document. It is, in the strictest sense, hermeneutically dependent on the Hebrew Bible—not merely influenced by or in dialogue with it, but structurally incapable of signification without it.

This dependence operates at multiple registers. At the lexical level, the fundamental vocabulary of the New Testament—covenant, messiah, sacrifice, atonement, temple, prophet, kingdom, election—carries meaning only as inherited from the Hebrew scriptures. These are not free-floating terms that the New Testament redefines at will; they are words whose semantic content was built up across centuries of Israelite textual tradition, and the New Testament deploys them with the expectation that the reader possesses this content. The legitimacy of Christianity hinges on such terminological fidelity.

At the narrative level, the New Testament presupposes not merely acquaintance with but deep formation in the stories of Israel. “Behold the Lamb of God” is not a metaphor but a typological identification that requires Exodus 12, the Passover, the blood on the doorposts, the angel of death. The Passion narratives do not merely allude to or use Psalm 22 and Isaiah 53; they are constructed as the antitype to which those texts stand as type—legible as fulfillment only to a reader for whom the type is present. The Epistle to the Hebrews is an extended argument about the superiority of Christ’s priesthood to the Levitical order, an argument that would not be unconvincing but simply unintelligible to a reader who does not know what the Levitical priesthood is, what the Day of Atonement involved, or why Melchizedek matters.

At the deepest level—the grammatical level—the New Testament presupposes an entire semiotic system, a way of reading providence and history, figure and fulfillment, promise and consummation, that was itself the product of Israel’s scriptures. The Christian hermeneutic is typological through and through: the brazen serpent is the crucifixion, Isaac on Moriah is Christ on Golgotha, the Exodus is baptism. This figural imagination, in which earlier events are real in themselves yet also shadows of later and fuller realities, was not invented by Christians; it was learned from the Prophets reading the Torah, from the Psalms reading the history of Israel, from Daniel reading Jeremiah. To sever the New Testament from the Old would be to sever the text not only from its referents but from the very interpretive grammar that renders it a coherent discourse rather than a collection of enigmatic pronouncements.

Marcion’s canon would have produced an entirely illegible and epistemologically crippled Christianity—a text that everywhere gestures toward a context it has forbidden itself to access, making claims it has deprived itself of the means to substantiate, invoking types while destroying the apparatus of typology.

Islam, by contrast, took shape under precisely the hermeneutic conditions Marcion sought to create: a scriptural system that retained Biblical figures and allusions while decisively severing itself from the inherited textual economy that rendered those figures intelligible. Islam is what Christianity would have become had Marcion prevailed. It is a Marcionism that actually succeeded.

Islam

It is one of the ironies of the contemporary academy that, even as the humanities have suffered widespread methodological erosion and ideological capture by the children of Orientalism and other intellectual gladiators, some of the most consequential advances in historical-critical scholarship over the past several decades have occurred in the field of early Islamic studies which maintained a degree of philological seriousness and historical restraint no longer taken for granted elsewhere.

The arguments advanced in this essay are indebted to that body of work. In particular, they draw on the scholarship of scholars such as Fred Donner, Gabriel Said Reynolds, Ahmed al-Jallad, and others who have approached early Islam in methods developed separately from the stories of the Islamic tradition about itself.

What distinguishes this scholarship is not a shared conclusion but a shared methodological refusal to read later Islamic doctrinal coherence back into the earliest strata of the Qur’anic text; a refusal to treat Islamic tradition as either a transparent continuation of Biblical religion or as an entirely sui generis eruption; and a refusal to substitute political pieties for philological and historical judgment. The result has been a more nebulous picture of early Islam as a movement whose scriptural claims were intelligible only against a preexisting Biblical horizon, even as they progressively reconfigured—and ultimately displaced—that horizon.

Perhaps the most consequential insight yielded by this body of scholarship is the recognition that Islamic self-understanding itself—that is, Islam as it has been classically narrated and systematized—functions as a retrospective interpretive device, imposed upon the opaque origins of a text whose earliest history largely escapes us. What presents itself as pristine origin is, on closer examination, already the product of interpretive labor. The coherence traditionally attributed to Islam’s beginnings is not a datum but an achievement—one realized only after the fact.

Stated plainly: we do not, in any strong historical sense, know how Islam began. What can be maintained with a degree of plausibility is limited and general. There was a historical individual named Muhammad; a religious movement coalesced around his activity in the late antique Near East; and a body of proclamatory texts—eventually stabilized as the Qur’an—became associated with his person and authority. This movement, over time, either generated or fused with emergent forms of regional political organization, culminating in the consolidation of a confessional–political community that came to be called Islam.

Beyond these broad contours, historical certainty rapidly dissolves. The detailed narrative supplied by Islamic tradition—the detailed biography of the Prophet in Mecca, the jahiliyyah of idolatrous Arab paganism against which he preached, the dramatic hijra and the Medinan consolidation, the linear progression from persecution to triumph—cannot be treated as transparent historical record. Much of it bears the unmistakable marks of later mythologization, shaped by the needs of an already constituted community seeking to establish origin, authority, and teleology simultaneously.

Here, the contribution of scholars such as Gabriel Said Reynolds is especially disruptive. Through sustained attention to the Qur’an’s internal logic, intertextual allusions, and rhetorical posture, Reynolds has shown that the Qur’anic text presupposes a milieu far more saturated with Biblical language and theological dispute than Islamic tradition allows. The Qur’an does not read like a proclamation addressed to naive pagans encountering monotheism for the first time; it reads like an intervention within an already scripturally literate environment—one deeply conversant with Christian theology, Biblical narrative, and intra-monotheistic polemic.

If this is correct, then large portions of the traditional account of Islam’s earliest setting must be reconsidered. The Qur’an appears less as the founding document of a new religious world ex nihilo than as a text emerging within a late antique Christian-inflected context, even as it progressively displaces, reorders, and ultimately disauthorizes that context. The classical Islamic narrative, on this reading, does not so much preserve the memory of origins as retroactively organize them, imposing coherence, unity, and doctrinal clarity upon what was initially fragmentary, contested, and only partially understood. In other words, Islam (as an organized religion) almost literally invented itself through a sustained act of backward interpretation—stabilizing text, meaning, and identity only after the fact. Islam did not begin outside the biblical world and remain there; it began inside the biblical world and cut itself off.

The upshot of this line of inquiry is that we know—and can know—considerably less about the origins of Islamic scripture and the process by which it acquired canonical authority than we do about Christianity. This asymmetry is the nature of the available evidence. In the case of Christianity, we possess a relatively rich documentary record of early doctrinal conflict. The Marcionite controversy is not inferred retrospectively; it is directly attested. We have polemical treatises, theological arguments, competing canons, and sustained debates preserved in writing. From this material, it is possible to reconstruct with some confidence how the Church arrived at the New Testament canon, why it retained the Hebrew Scriptures, and on what theological grounds alternative configurations were rejected.

Nothing comparable exists for Islam. We have no clear record of an Islamic analogue to the Marcionite controversy—no documented debate in which Jewish and Christian scriptures were explicitly considered, evaluated, and formally excluded from the religious life of the emerging community. Instead, what we possess are later narrative constructions that presuppose a severance already accomplished and seek to naturalize it by projecting it back onto the prophetic moment itself.

A frequently cited example is the tradition in which Muhammad encounters his companion Umar reading from a Torah scroll and forcibly forbids him from doing so. Whatever its devotional function, this report cannot plausibly be treated as contemporaneous historical evidence. Its form, language, and polemical utility strongly suggest a later provenance—most likely the second if not third Hijri century—at precisely the moment when Islamic identity, law, and epistemic boundaries were being systematized. Such reports do not document the act of severance; they rationalize it after the fact. They function as etiological myths designed to explain why an epistemological boundary that already existed ought to be regarded as primordial and prophetic.

What remains obscure, therefore, is not whether a severance occurred, but how and when it took place. On this point, the historical record is largely silent. Yet the severance itself is not in doubt. The Qur’anic text, as well as the earliest strata of Islamic discourse, is saturated with Biblical figures, narratives, and motifs drawn from both Jewish and Christian traditions both primary and seconadry. This pervasive intertextuality makes it implausible to argue that the exclusion of Jewish and Christian scriptures was an original development. On the contrary, it suggests that the Qur’an emerged within a milieu already deeply embedded in Biblical language, even as it progressively displaced the textual authorities that sustained that language.

If, moreover, one accepts the argument advanced by Fred Donner—that the movement associated with Muhammad was initially a broad confessional coalition rather than a sharply delimited religion—then the likelihood that Jews and Christians once participated, at least provisionally, in the same religious space increases significantly. This hypothesis gains further plausibility from the substantial evidence of Christian and Byzantine influence on the early Islamic polity, particularly under the Umayyads, whose administrative practices, artistic forms, and even theological vocabulary betray deep continuities with the late antique Christian world.

Taken together, these considerations point toward a gradual but decisive process of differentiation. The severance from Jewish and Christian textual authority appears to have coincided not with the inception of the movement, despite what the Islamic tradition itself claims, but with its transformation into a self-conscious, politically sovereign religious community—one that now required clear boundaries, exclusive sources of authority, social heirarchy, and a stabilized identity distinct from the traditions out of which it had emerged. At that stage, the inherited Biblical referential world could no longer be permitted to function as an interpretive constraint. It had to be displaced.

Beyond this, little can be asserted with confidence. The precise mechanisms by which this epistemological rupture was effected remain largely inaccessible to us. What survives is only the outcome itself: a religious tradition in possession of a scriptural text densely allusive to Biblical material, yet formally severed from the very textual bodies that once rendered those allusions intelligible.

This epistemological severance had far-reaching consequences for the development of Islamic hermeneutics, Qur’anic exegesis, and, more broadly, for the conditions under which meaning could be generated, stabilized, and contested within the Islamic tradition. By displacing the Biblical textual world that had originally supplied many of the Qur’an’s narrative and theological referents, Islam entered into a distinctive interpretive situation: one in which scripture remained densely allusive, but the inherited bodies of text that once constrained and oriented interpretation were no longer available as authoritative points of reference.

The Qu’ranic Text

To grasp the implications of this development, it is first necessary to form a clear idea of the nature of the Qur’anic text itself. The Qur’an is best described as elliptical in a strict literary and hermeneutic sense: it presupposes contexts, narratives, and interlocutors that it rarely supplies, and it gestures toward stories and figures without unfolding them in a sustained or sequential manner.

Unlike the Bible, the Qur’an does not present itself as a continuous narrative in which meaning accumulates through temporal progression. Nor does it exhibit a clear overarching compositional logic in which individual units are ordered toward a discernible end. What we encounter instead is a compilation of proclamatory passages marked by a striking stylistic uniformity but little explicit narrative scaffolding. The text moves abruptly between genres and registers: brief Biblical allusions to well-known figures and episodes; eschatological warnings and visions; exhortatory sermons; legal or moral instructions; liturgical formulae and hymnic declarations. These materials coexist, overlap, and recur, often without transitions, chronological markers, or narrative closure.

Even when the Qur’an refers to Biblical characters—Abraham, Moses, Joseph, Mary, Jesus—it rarely recounts their stories in full. It alludes, corrects, admonishes, and presupposes recognition, but it almost never narrates. (This is the reason Reynolds feels he stands on firm grounds, claiming that the Qur’an must have first appeared in a Biblically literate milieu.) The effect is not that of a story told, but of a discourse intervening in stories assumed to be already known. If one does not know the story, the text is almost meaning-less. Meaning is therefore not generated internally through narrative development, but externally through recognition of references whose full contours lie elsewhere.

In this respect, the Qur’an differs sharply not only from the Bible but also from other major scriptural corpora such as the Bhagavad Gita, which, however philosophically dense, is embedded within a clearly articulated narrative frame. Structurally, the Qur’an bears a closer resemblance to aphoristic or oracular texts—traditions in which utterance takes precedence over narration, and proclamation over story. (A more relevant comparison would perhaps be the Tao Te Ching—a collection of gnomic utterances whose meaning emerges, if at all, through meditation and juxtaposition rather than narrative or argument.) The point is not theological affinity but literary form: the Qur’an speaks from within a presumed world of meaning rather than constructing that world on the page.

This ellipsis is, really, its defining feature, and it carries consequences. A text that speaks in this manner requires either a shared external referential world or an extensive secondary apparatus capable of supplying what the text itself withholds. Once the former is displaced, the burden of intelligibility shifts decisively to the latter.

A typical Qur’anic passage illustrates this mode of address clearly:

“Have you not seen how your Lord dealt with the companions of the elephant? Did He not make their plan go astray? He sent against them birds in flocks, striking them with stones of baked clay, and made them like devoured husks.”

Neither the part preceding nor the part succeeding these verses is related to them in any way; they stand as an isolated unit, a fragment of apparent narrative surrounded by unconnected material. Who are the “companions of the elephant”? What was their plan? Against whom was it directed? Why did God intervene, and what does any of this matter? The text does not say. It presupposes a story it declines to tell. Everything we think Muslims know about this passage derives entirely from sira and tafsir literature composed centuries after the Quranic text was codified. The scripture provides the symbol; the tradition supplies the referent. Without the secondary literature, the passage is not difficult or obscure; it is simply opaque, a gesture toward a narrative that, within the Quran itself, does not exist.

The sira literature itself, the biography of Muhammad, appears to have taken shape as a retrospective hermeneutic response to the Qur’an’s decontextualization, supplying narrative and context settings, occasions, and biographical detail in order to render an otherwise opaque text intelligible and usable within an emerging religious tradition that required stable meanings, legal applicability, and authoritative exemplarity.

When it comes to Biblical allusions, often mixed with other source materials, we see cases of extreme narrative compression in which a story is merely mentioned but never narrated,

“Have you not considered how your Lord dealt with ‘Ad—with Iram, of the pillars, the like of whom had never been created in the land? And with Thamud, who carved out the rocks in the valley? And with Pharaoh, owner of the stakes? All of whom oppressed within the lands and increased therein corruption. So your Lord poured upon them a scourge of punishment.”

This passage rattles through four referents in nine verses: ‘Ad, Iram, Thamud, Pharaoh. Who are the ‘Ad? What is Iram, and what are its pillars? Why does Thamud carve rocks, and what does this have to do with anything? What are Pharaoh’s “stakes” (awtad)? The text does not pause to say. It assumes you already know these as moral exempla of divine punishment and moves on. The reader is expected to nod in recognition at names and images that, within the Quran itself, receive no explanation.

Another passage,

“And We gave to him Isaac and Jacob—all of them We guided. And Noah, We guided before; and among his descendants, David and Solomon and Job and Joseph and Moses and Aaron. And Zechariah and John and Jesus and Elias. And Ishmael and Elisha and Jonah and Lot.”

Seventeen Biblical figures in three verses, in rapid succession and with no narrative content or hierarchy whatsoever—just names, presented as if the mere invocation suffices. These passages are unreadable as narrative unless the reader already inhabits the Biblical universe they presuppose. The Qur’an does not supply that universe; it gestures toward it but does not transmit it.

Christian material does not fare any better;

”When God said, “O Jesus, son of Mary, remember My favor upon you and upon your mother: when I strengthened you with the Holy Spirit, so that you spoke to people in the cradle and in maturity; and when I taught you the Book and wisdom and the Torah and the Gospel; and when you fashioned from clay the form of a bird by My permission, then you breathed into it and it became a bird by My permission; and you healed the blind and the leper by My permission; and when you brought forth the dead by My permission…” And when the disciples said, “O Jesus, son of Mary, can your Lord send down to us a table spread from heaven?”… And when God said, “O Jesus, son of Mary, did you say to the people, ‘Take me and my mother as two gods besides God?’”

The passage compresses, without explanation or narrative development, the virginal birth, Jesus speaking as an infant, miracles drawn not from the canonical Gospels but from later Christian apocrypha, the Last Supper (reimagined as a heavenly table), and a post-eschatological interrogation of Jesus by God.

What is striking here is not simply doctrinal divergence from Christianity, but the mode of engagement. The Qur’an neither retells the Gospel narratives nor replaces them with a coherent alternative account. Instead, it extracts isolated elements and redeploys them polemically, without the narrative or theological structures that give them meaning within the New Testament.

The result is a Jesus who is simultaneously very familiar and very opaque, recognizably drawn from Christian tradition, yet severed from the narrative economy of the NT that constitutes the intelligibility of that tradition. Events appear without any sequence; miracles without context; theological claims without narrative grounding. Even when the Qur’an refers to the Gospel, it does so without quoting, narrating, or engaging a specific textual body, treating it instead as an abstract concept of revelation whose content is never actually disclosed. Jesus became, and more on this will come later, just a number, another recurring Biblical allusion without any particular importance. (The irony is that Muslims do not understand that this presence/absence of Jesus in the Qu’ran is not experienced by Christians as “honoring Jesus” but as a much greater alienation precisely because the narrative that makes Jesus Jesus has been radically amputated.)

Now, in itself, this elliptical mode of scriptural address need not have posed a problem. The Qur’an does not present itself as a self-sufficient narrative universe; it could have functioned instead as a hermeneutic cipher—one that reorders, reframes, and transforms the meaning of Biblical material rather than reproducing it. Its mode of reference clearly presupposes access to an already existing scriptural world, within which its allusions, corrections, and polemical gestures would have remained intelligible. Had that world remained available, the Qur’an could have been read as a text that unlocks and reconfigures Biblical meaning, providing a new interpretive structure without abolishing the narratives on which it depends.

Under such conditions, Muslims would have retained direct access to the full range of narrative, symbolic, and theological material toward which the Qur’an persistently gestures. Jewish and Christian scriptures could have functioned as authorized interpretive reservoirs, supplying the narrative depth and historical specificity that the Qur’anic text itself deliberately withholds.

The tragedy is that this hermeneutic option was not merely neglected but actively foreclosed. Through the systematic disauthorization—and eventual effective banning—of all pre-Islamic scriptures as legitimate sources of religious knowledge, Islam severed itself from the very textual world that rendered its own scripture legible and was transformed into a closed system, forced to generate meaning internally while continuing to invoke references whose original textual anchors were no longer accessible.

This foreclosure was, and this must be clear, a deliberate self-sabotaging epistemological decision, institutionalized through law, theology, and pedagogy, and it decisively shaped the interpretive horizon of Islam from that point forward.

The effects of this displacement of the Biblical text were not confined to exegetical technique. They shaped Islam’s understanding of itself, its perception of Judaism and Christianity, and the conceptual boundaries through which religious difference was articulated. More fundamentally, they determined the limits within which Islamic thought could operate by transforming the Qur’an into a text whose meaning increasingly had to be generated internally, through juristic reasoning, grammatical analysis, and often imagination and guesswork, rather than tested against the external scriptural corpus on which the Qur’an’s text actually depends.

It is not an exaggeration to suggest that this development ranks among the most consequential in the history of Islam as a religion, as it fixed the hermeneutic conditions under which all subsequent Islamic meaning-making could or could not occur.

What follows will proceed in two steps. I will first examine the legal and epistemic mechanisms through which this severance was institutionalized within Islamic tradition. I will then turn to its interpretive consequences, focusing on how the loss of shared referential constraints affected how Muslims came to read, explain, and make sense of the Qur’anic text.

The How and So What

As should now be clear, we possess very little in the way of genuinely historical-critical insight into the formative processes by which Islam, as a coherent religious system, came into being. The origins of the Qur’anic text, the circumstances of its early transmission, and the pathways through which later orthodox doctrines crystallized remain largely inaccessible to us, and there is no reason to believe that this situation will substantially improve. What is missing is not interpretive ingenuity but contemporaneous evidence.

This does not leave us in a state of ignorance tout court. While we cannot reconstruct with confidence how Islamic doctrines emerged, we can observe that they did, identify when they appear as settled positions, and analyze what conceptual work they perform within the tradition. In other words, our access is not genological but structural: we know the doctrinal architecture that eventually organized Islamic belief, even if the precise historical mechanisms that produced it remain opaque.

Of particular importance are three interrelated doctrines that took shape during the period of canonization and doctrinal consolidation and that decisively structured Islam’s relationship to its original scriptural source material—namely, Jewish and Christian texts. These doctrines are: the doctrine of taḥrīf, which accounts for the authority and unreliability of earlier scriptures; the concept of isrāʾīliyyāt, which regulates the conditional and subordinate use of Biblical material; and the doctrine of Qur’an mubīn, which asserts the Qur’an’s complete internal clarity and self-sufficiency.

Together, these doctrines established an epistemological regime governing what could count as legitimate knowledge, which texts could function as authoritative referents, and how the Qur’an itself was to be read. I will examine each of these doctrines in turn.

1. Disqualifying the Referent

The doctrine of taḥrīf functions as the primary mechanism through which Islam severed itself from Jewish and Christian textual authority while continuing to draw upon Biblical material. At the level of Qur’anic discourse, earlier scriptures are simultaneously affirmed as divinely revealed and denied as reliable sources of knowledge. Taḥrīf resolves this tension by disqualifying those scriptures as epistemically trustworthy, whether on the grounds of textual corruption or interpretive distortion.

The effect of this doctrine is not merely polemical. By rendering Jewish and Christian texts inherently suspect, taḥrīf removes them from the pool of legitimate interpretive referents. The Qur’an is thereby insulated from external textual constraint while remaining free to appropriate Biblical figures and narratives in fragmentary form. Apparent discrepancies between Qur’anic claims and earlier scriptures are preemptively neutralized: the existence of contradiction itself becomes proof of corruption.

In this way, taḥrīf formalizes the hermeneutic severance already implicit in the Qur’an’s allusive mode. It converts the loss of shared referential ground from a problem into a doctrinal solution, fixing the conditions under which Islamic interpretation would henceforth operate.

2. Disauthorization

If taḥrīf disqualified Jewish and Christian scriptures as authoritative referents, the category of isrāʾīliyyāt functioned as a controlled remainder—allowing fragments of Biblical material to circulate within Islamic discourse while denying them any binding interpretive force. Isrāʾīliyyāt refers to reports, narratives, and exegetical motifs drawn from Jewish and Christian traditions that entered early Islamic commentary, particularly in the explanation of Qur’anic allusions.

The logic of this arrangement is revealing. Biblical material was excluded not because it was irrelevant but because it was too relevant. The Qur’an’s elliptical references to figures such as Moses, Joseph, or Jesus generated an obvious interpretive need for narrative supplementation. Isrāʾīliyyāt supplied that supplementation, but only under strict conditions: such material could be cited to fill narrative gaps, yet it could never function as an independent source of meaning, nor could it be allowed to correct or constrain the Qur’anic text.

In effect, isrāʾīliyyāt institutionalized a paradoxical posture toward the Biblical world, acknowledged as reservoirs of narrative memory, but their authority suspended. They could illuminate details, but never adjudicate meaning; a one-way hermeneutic dependency: Islamic exegesis could draw selectively from Jewish and Christian lore, while remaining insulated from the interpretive disciplines and textual constraints that governed those traditions themselves.

Thus, isrāʾīliyyāt marks the transitional stage between open referential engagement and full hermeneutic closure. It represents an attempt to compensate for the loss of shared scriptural ground without restoring it. The Biblical world persists, but only as raw material—stripped of its canonical status and subordinated to a Qur’an that now speaks without external textual checks.

This arrangement could stabilize interpretation only temporarily. Once Biblical material was reduced to optional embellishment rather than authoritative context, the burden of meaning-making shifted decisively inward. That shift is formalized in the final doctrine: Qurʾān mubīn, the claim that the Qur’an is fully clear and self-sufficient in itself.

3. Closure And Self-Sufficiency

The doctrine of Qurʾān mubīn—the claim that the Qur’an is clear, manifest, and fully intelligible in itself—constitutes the final step in the consolidation of Islamic hermeneutic autonomy. Where taḥrīf disqualified earlier scriptures as trustworthy referents, and isrāʾīliyyāt allowed only a residual, non-authoritative use of Biblical material, mubīn completes the arc by asserting that no external referential world is, in principle, required at all.

This claim is not primarily descriptive; it is regulative. Whatever the Qur’an’s actual literary form—its ellipses, allusions, and fragmentary gestures—mubīn functions as a doctrinal assertion that meaning is internally available, that obscurity is only apparent, and that the text contains within itself the resources necessary for its own interpretation. Any difficulty encountered in reading is therefore relocated from the text to the reader: the problem is not insufficient context, but insufficient understanding. Qurʾān mubīn serves to seal the hermeneutic closure initiated by the earlier doctrines. Once Jewish and Christian scriptures are rendered unreliable (taḥrīf), and their residual use strictly subordinated (isrāʾīliyyāt), the claim of Qur’anic self-clarity becomes necessary in order to stabilize meaning without recourse to external constraint. The Qur’an must be clear, because no other authoritative textual horizon remains available.

The consequence is decisive. A text that originally functioned as a hermeneutic cipher—speaking from within a shared late antique scriptural world—comes to be treated as a self-contained semantic universe. Ellipsis is reinterpreted as profundity; allusion as sufficiency. Interpretation proceeds not by recovering lost referents, but by generating coherence internally through grammar, law, and doctrine.

Taken together, these three developments enshrined a regime of epistemic and hermeneutic self-sufficiency in which the Qur’anic text—and the interpretive tradition authorized to speak in its name—no longer required any external textual horizon. By the third Islamic century, this regime had largely stabilized. Islam had come to understand itself in the terms familiar today: as the final and complete revelation, the seal of divine communication, and the supreme source of authority in matters religious, legal, and communal.

This consolidation did not occur in a vacuum. The broader imperial context is indispensable for understanding its timing and force. By this period, Islam was no longer a fluid religious movement operating within a contested late antique scriptural environment; it was the legitimating framework of a vast and expanding empire. Governing a heterogeneous population—composed largely of non-Muslims, recent converts, and inherited administrative classes—required not only political control but epistemic hierarchy. The Qur’an had to function as the apex of an ordered system of authority capable of adjudicating truth, law, and legitimacy without appeal to rival traditions.

Within this context, the emphasis on finality, clarity, and supremacy takes on a distinctly functional character. The insistence that Islamic texts were complete, self-sufficient, and hierarchically superior to all prior forms of knowledge closely corresponds to the needs of an emerging ruling elite tasked with stabilizing rule, disciplining interpretation, and demarcating boundaries—both internal and external. What presents itself as a theological necessity is inseparable from the demands of governance, doctrinal closure, and imperial consolidation advanced together. The fixation on priority, hierarchy, and epistemic finality reflects a structural response to the problem of ruling an empire whose cultural and religious origins could no longer serve it.

Outcome

The hermeneutic, imaginative, and exegetical consequences of this development cannot be overstated. Once the Quran and the Islamic tradition came to regard themselves as epistemically self-sufficient—once the doctrine of tahrif rendered the biblical texts dangerous, and once isra’iliyyat became a term of suspicion—the horizons of what could be thought were decisively fixed.

What was foreclosed was access to entire modes of questioning, entire grammars of narrative depth, symbolic density, and theological tension that had structured the biblical world and made it generative.

The biblical tradition is a semiotic system, a way of reading in which texts interpret texts, in which later events reveal the meaning of earlier ones, in which figures and episodes exist in webs of typological correspondence that deepen rather than exhaust their significance. Isaac bound on Moriah gains meaning from—and gives meaning to—the Paschal lamb, the suffering servant, the crucified Messiah. The Exodus structures the return from Babylon, the Christian understanding of baptism, the Jewish liturgy of Passover across millennia. To sever oneself from this system is to lose access to the very grammar of figural reading that makes religious meaning accumulate rather than merely repeat.

At the level of the Quranic text, Muslim exegetes were left with a scripture densely populated by allusions, symbols, and fragments whose original narrative and theological referents were no longer accessible—and, crucially, whose inaccessibility could not be acknowledged. The text was declared mubin, clear, even as it manifestly presupposed knowledge it refused to supply. The result was a hermeneutic paradox: a scripture that gestured constantly toward a biblical hinterland while the tradition increasingly insisted that this hinterland was corrupted, superseded, and unnecessary.

Quranic exegesis, therefore, took the form of constant compensatory supplementation: the production of background stories, occasions of revelation (asbab al-nuzul), and narrative contexts designed to stabilize meaning. This exegetical impulse produced material of considerable imaginative force—the qisas al-anbiya literature, the elaborations of the sira, the vast apparatus of tafsir. But it also generated results that are strikingly arbitrary, internally contradictory, and conceptually thin, precisely because the constraints that would have disciplined interpretation—the actual biblical texts—had been ruled out of court.

The extensive Islamic literature devoted to determining what the term al-Masih/Messiah might mean stands as a telling example. The word appears eleven times in the Quran, yet the tradition has never achieved consensus on its significance. Some authorities derived it from masaha, to touch, suggesting Jesus’s healing touch; others from siyaha, to travel, indicating his itinerancy; still others proposed it meant “anointed with blessings” in some generalized sense.

Any rich term generates diverse readings, but what is striking here is the complete absence of engagement with the actual semantic field from which the term derives. Mashiach in Hebrew means “anointed one,” and its significance is inseparable from the history of Israelite kingship, the anointing of Saul and David, the prophetic hope for a restored Davidic monarch, the entire messianic complex that Judaism developed and Christianity transformed. Severed from this world, al-Masih becomes an orphaned signifier, a term the tradition senses is important but cannot adequately gloss because it has disqualified the sources that would render it intelligible.

Once the original referents are disallowed, interpretation becomes both obsessive and unmoored. Exegesis proliferates, but meaning thins. The tradition fills the void with material that is technically Islamic—generated within Islamic discursive boundaries, certified by Islamic chains of transmission—but that cannot perform the work the biblical material performed, because it lacks the density, the internal tensions, and the embeddedness in a larger narrative world.

The result is a tradition that becomes:

Hyper-legalistic without being covenantal. Islamic law develops with remarkable precision the regulation of ritual and social life, but it does so without a covenantal narrative substrate. In the Jewish tradition, law is intelligible only within a history of divine–human relationship: Sinai, breach, exile, and return. Law is not merely commanded; it is remembered, broken, renewed, and borne within time. Islamic law, by contrast, is articulated as direct divine command. Obedience does not situate the believer within an unfolding drama but fulfills a standing requirement. The why of the law—not as utility but as narrative location—is largely absent.

Doctrinal without narrative pressure. Islamic theology developed sophisticated doctrines concerning divine attributes, human agency, revelation, and the end of time. Yet these doctrines do not arise from sustained engagement with narrative tension. Christian theology, by contrast, is driven by the necessity of making sense of a story—the life, death, and resurrection of a figure whose existence ruptures history and forces conceptual reconciliation. Islamic theology addresses a revelation that is fundamentally propositional: God is one; Muhammad is His messenger; judgment will come. There is no comparable narrative crisis generating doctrinal development.

Universalist without historical mediation. Islam presents itself as universally valid for all humanity, but this universality is asserted rather than historically achieved. The biblical universalism of Christianity emerges through a particular history—election, failure, exile, incarnation—and opens outward precisely by passing through time and contingency. Islamic universalism, by contrast, is immediate. It does not culminate in history but stands above it.

A concrete illustration of these structural differences appears in Islam’s treatment of covenant. In the Biblical tradition, covenant is the fundamental category through which law, identity, and history are articulated. The covenant at Sinai binds God and Israel through a historical drama of promise, failure, punishment, and renewal; in Christianity, covenant is reconstituted through the singular historical event of Christ’s sacrifice. In both cases, law is intelligible only within an unfolding narrative of divine–human relationship.

Islam lacks any comparable covenantal structure. There is no historical moment in which God binds Himself to a people through a drama of obligation and risk. The relationship between God and humanity is articulated instead through command and submission. Law is not the expression of a covenantal history but the direct transmission of divine will.

Within this framework, the only durable analogue to covenant that emerges is juridical rather than theological: the dhimma. The status of ahl al-dhimma constitutes a political–legal contract regulating the coexistence of Muslims and non-Muslims within empire. It is grounded in hierarchy, protection, and tribute, not in shared sacred history or mutual divine commitment. It manages difference rather than narrating it.

The significance of this is as structural as it is moral. In the absence of a theology of covenant unfolding through history, relational categories are displaced into law and governance. (Should Islam be considered a religion from late antiquity or early modernity?) What covenant once accomplished theologically is reconstituted as an immanent legal arrangement within empire. This displacement is fully consistent with Islam’s broader hermeneutic closure: raw authority replaces narrative, regulation replaces drama, and command substitutes for participation in a historical economy of salvation.

Lost World

More generally, the Quran’s brevity and minimalism exert a flattening effect on biblical material once the broader scriptural worlds that sustained it are removed. Even when Quranic passages engage biblical figures at greater length, those figures are stripped of the narrative density, theological tension, and internal drama that give them their force in Jewish and Christian tradition. What arrives in the Quran is not the figure but the figure’s silhouette—recognizable in outline, emptied of depth.

The story of Job is exemplary in this respect.

The Book of Job has long been recognized as one of the supreme achievements of world literature—a text whose stature was acknowledged already in antiquity. Rabbinic tradition held the book in such esteem that it attributed its authorship to Moses himself, an honor otherwise reserved for the Torah alone. Yet Job is not, in any ordinary sense, a story. Its brief narrative frame—the wager between God and Satan, the afflictions visited upon a righteous man, the restoration at the end—serves primarily as a vessel for what lies between: a sustained poetic and philosophical confrontation with suffering, divine justice, and the limits of religious explanation that has no parallel in ancient literature.

The dialogues at the heart of the book stage an uncompromising struggle. Job’s comforters arrive with theodicy: you must have sinned; God is just; suffering is punishment. Job refuses this. He insists on his innocence; he demands an audience with God; he challenges the moral order of the universe. The poetry is savage, despairing, and sublime. “Why did I not die at birth?” “Let the day perish wherein I was born.” The comforters grow more insistent; Job grows more defiant. When God finally speaks from the whirlwind, He offers no explanation, no theodicy, no justification—only an overwhelming display of power and mystery that silences Job without answering him. The book indeed ends with restoration, redemption, but the questions it raises are not resolved; they are, at best, overwhelmed.

Rabbinic tradition grasped this. The Talmud records the opinion that Job lo hayah ve-lo nivra—”never existed and was never created”—that the entire account was a mashal, a parable. The sages understood that the narrative apparatus exists only to enable the deeper dramatic and theological confrontation that follows. The meaning of Job is not the story but what the story makes possible—a space in which the most dangerous questions about divine justice can be raised without being cheaply answered.

Moreover, rabbinic tradition did not merely comment on the Book of Job; it argued with it. Several sages explicitly rejected the surface reading of the text and, in defiance of its apparent moral logic, maintained that Job was not, in fact, innocent, that his friends were right, and that God did not, in fact, vindicate him at the end. In these readings, the scandal of the book is not unjustified human suffering but divine judgment itself.

This is not the place to enter into the exquisite intricacies of the Job tradition. The point is simply to register the sheer hermeneutical and moral latitude within which the Biblical text was allowed to operate, a world in which scripture could sustain radical disagreement, in which the moral claims of the narrative could be contested from within the canon itself, and in which even God’s actions and words could become the object of interpretive scrutiny. It is this vast interpretive arena—rather than any single conclusion—that marks the distinctive depth and generativity of the Biblical textual world.

In the Qur’an, by contrast, all these middle layers disappear entirely. All the dialogues, arguments, accusations, and counteraccusations between Job and his friends are omitted. What remains of Job is only the smoothest narrative surface:

“And Job, when he called to his Lord, ‘Indeed, adversity has touched me, and you are the Most Merciful of the merciful.’ So We [God] responded to him and removed what afflicted him of adversity. And We gave him back his family and the like thereof with them as mercy from Us and a reminder for the worshippers.”

A pious man is tested; he calls upon God; God relieves him. The End. The agonized disputation did not take place, and the challenge to theodicy is unheard of. The poetic confrontation with divine opacity is absent, and the divine speech from the whirlwind—that terrifying, non-answering answer—is absent. There is no indication that this smooth, edifying tale bears any relation to one of the most profound explorations of suffering in human literature. What has arrived in the Quran is not Job but Job’s outline, a figure reduced to a single sentimental moral: patience is rewarded.

And here is my point, this is not a failure of the Qur’an as text itself; it is a consequence of the tyrannical severance of it from the Bible that later Muslims executed. The Qur’an’s Job can only be thin because the density that made Job Job exist in a textual world that the tradition has declared inaccessible. The wrestling, the protest, the refusal of easy theodicy—these require the full biblical text to sustain them. Once that text is removed, what remains is precisely what we find: a moral exemplum, edifying and flat.

This example is just one among many that illustrate the consequences of Islamic hermeneutic self-sufficiency. Biblical material enters the Quranic and post-Quranic tradition in radically truncated form: stripped of context, flattened in meaning, deprived of the symbolic and narrative tensions that once animated it. Figures and motifs are preserved—indeed, the Quran is populated with biblical names—but the worlds that made them intelligible, that gave them their weight and their danger, are gone. What remains are signifiers without sufficient signifieds, terms whose resonance has been amputated.

What is lost, in the end, is dramatic depth—the capacity for religious language to bear weight, to hold contradiction, to stage the unresolved tensions between human experience and divine demand. The severance from Jewish and Christian textual traditions reshapes the very kind of religious imagination that becomes possible. Meaning is narrowed. Paradox is dissolved. The capacity for sustained internal critique—so central to the biblical tradition, where Abraham argues with God, Moses protests, Job refuses to be silenced, and the Psalmist cries out in despair—is largely displaced by smooth, unidimensional submission because the textual resources that would make struggle legible were no longer available.

Solomon and His Ants

A related and instructive example is the Qur’anic episode of Solomon and the ants. The passage appears briefly and without preparation, suspended, as it were, in midair within the Qur’anic text. Solomon’s army is passing; an ant colony lies in its path; the ants cry out in fear of being crushed; Solomon hears their speech, smiles or laughs, and orders his hosts to spare them. The scene then ends as abruptly as it began.

This is not an atypically strange or anomalous episode within the Qur’an. It belongs to a broader class of short, opaque narratives that are introduced without context, development, or explanation, and then immediately abandoned. Its ultimate source is uncertain. It likely derives from some strand of Jewish wisdom literature or folkloric tradition that has not otherwise survived, though the precise lineage is inaccessible to us. But the historical origin of the story is not the point. What matters is the hermeneutic space in which the story is allowed to operate.

From within the Islamic exegetical tradition, the episode was almost uniformly read in a literal and encomiastic register: as a miracle tale and demonstration of Solomon’s prophetic status, his miraculous ability to understand the speech of animals, and the grandeur of divine favor bestowed upon him. Volumes of exegesis treat the story as a straightforward testimony to Solomon’s glory and God’s power, with little sense that the narrative might be doing anything else.

What is striking is that it took a 21st-century scholar of Jewish biblical and wisdom literature, David Penchansky, to propose what is arguably the first genuinely compelling interpretive reading of the episode. Penchansky reads the story not as a miracle tale but as a parable of theodicy. In this reading, Solomon stands not as an unambiguous moral exemplar but as a symbolic figure for divine power itself, omnipotent, immense, inscrutable, capable of obliterating fragile life without intention or malice, or sparing it just as arbitrarily. The ants represent us, vulnerable humans whose fate depends entirely on forces they cannot comprehend or resist. Solomon’s laughter, on this view, is not benevolent whimsy but a disturbing emblem of the asymmetry between His power and our vulnerability, echoing the deeper Biblical anxiety about a God whose ways often appear capricious and arbitrary from the human perspective.

Whether one accepts this specific interpretation or not is ultimately beside the point. The significance lies in the fact that such a reading is legible within the Jewish hermeneutic world at all. Biblical narrative is routinely treated as multivalent, morally fraught, and capable of bearing meanings that cut against surface piety. Kings can symbolize God, and not always flatteringly; divine power can be mirrored in human figures in ways that provoke discomfort rather than reassurance. The text is allowed to trouble the reader, to bother us, to trangress, to critique, to unsettle.

By contrast, the Islamic exegetical tradition, having severed itself from the broader Biblical hermeneutic economy, largely lacked the conceptual permission to read the story in this way at all. It became a comforting, smooth story about God’s miraculous blessings for good men like Solomon. Once the narrative is detached from a tradition in which questioning divine justice is itself a religious act, its range of possible meanings collapses. What remains is a literalized miracle story, edifying but hermeneutically thin.

This episode thus illustrates, in miniature, the broader pattern traced throughout this essay. When Biblical material enters the Qur’anic text without the textual and interpretive world that once sustained it, its symbolic depth is flattened. Stories that once functioned as sites of moral tension and theological risk are reduced to affirmations of power and obedience. The loss is not of information, as the Islamic tradition assumes, but of the very possibilities of meaning.

Salvation History?

The consequences of this hermeneutic solipsism extend beyond exegesis and moral imagination into the very structure of Islamic historical consciousness. Once severed from the biblical narrative world, Islam’s understanding of history loses all sequence, drama, and internal tension. What remains is not salvation history in any meaningful sense—not history as the medium through which divine–human relationship unfolds, ruptures, and is repaired—but a fundamentally symbolic and repetitive conception of time.

In this conception, Islam positions itself as three things simultaneously:

The eternal recurrence or restoration of Abrahamic monotheism. Every prophet, from Adam to Muhammad, taught the same essential message; Islam is simply the recovery of what was always true. History does not develop; it reiterates. The content of revelation is essentially invariant.

The correction of Jewish and Christian deviation. The earlier communities received the truth but distorted it—Jews through legalism and ethnic particularism, Christians through trinitarianism and incarnational theology. Islam arrives not to fulfill but to repair, not to complete a narrative but to correct an error.

The final articulation of divine truth. Muhammad is the khatam al-nabiyyin, the seal of the prophets. Revelation is closed. History, in the sense of ongoing divine–human encounter, is over. What remains is implementation—the extension of Islamic order, Pax Islamica, across space, not the unfolding of salvation across time.

Islam simultaneously denies the very historical processes through which biblical religion understands itself. It claims Abraham while rejecting the history that leads from Abraham to Sinai to Babylon to Calvary. It invokes Jesus while denying that anything of salvific significance occurred in his life or death. It positions itself as the culmination of a history in which it has refused to participate.

The result is a religion that is:

Scripturally dependent but theologically autonomous. Islam cannot do without the biblical figures that populate the Quran and authorize its claims, but it insists that it owes nothing to the traditions that transmitted and interpreted them.

Historically derivative but metaphysically absolutist. Islam comes after Judaism and Christianity, responds to them, defines itself against them—but claims to owe nothing to this history, to have access to a truth that is timeless and unmediated.

Biblically adjacent but soteriologically isolated. Islam dwells in the neighborhood of biblical religion—it shares the prophets, the monotheism, the eschatological horizon—but it cannot actually communicate with its neighbors, because it has declared their scriptures corrupt, their traditions deviant, and their self-understanding false. Proximity without communion.

This structural situation explains not only the persistent friction in interreligious encounter—the inability to see Judaism or Christianity on their own terms, the insistence that Jews and Christians have misunderstood their own scriptures—but something deeper: Islam’s peculiar difficulty in generating a view of history.

In the biblical tradition, history is the medium through which revelation unfolds. This is not a peripheral claim but the very grammar of biblical religion. God does not simply deliver truths from the clouds; He acts in time. He calls Abraham and makes promises; He liberates Israel from Egypt; He gives the Torah at Sinai; He sends Israel into exile and brings them back; He speaks through prophets who interpret the present in light of the past and the future. In Christianity, this historical trajectory culminates in the Incarnation—God entering history not merely to instruct us as pupils but to transform it, to suffer within it, to redeem it from within.

This means that biblical meaning is essentially sequential. Events matter not only in themselves but in their location within a narrative that moves. Structure is everything. The Exodus gains meaning from the promises to Abraham; it gives meaning to the return from Babylon; it provides the template for Christian baptism and the Paschal mystery. Each event transforms what came before and opens onto what comes after. The past is not simply past; it is taken up, reinterpreted, deepened. The future is not simply unknown; it is anticipated, hoped for, prepared.

This is what Erich Auerbach called figura—the mode of reading in which earlier events are real in themselves but also figures of later and fuller realities. This figural imagination does not dissolve history into allegory; it invests history with surplus meaning, makes historical particulars bear typological weight. The result is a conception of time in which history itself becomes meaningful, weighted, dramatic—the arena of salvation rather than merely its backdrop.

Nothing comparable survives in Islam’s mature self-understanding. History does not move; it reiterates and keeps reiterating. God sends a messenger; human beings believe or reject; they are rewarded or punished; God sends another messenger. The cycle repeats from Adam to Muhammad—the same pattern, the same essential content, the same outcome. What changes is merely the instantiation. Noah’s generation, ‘Ad, Thamud, Pharaoh’s people, the Meccans who rejected Muhammad—all are interchangeable exempla of the same paradigm. Salvation history has become salvation typology: not a drama with development but a template with variations.

The problem of mankind, thus, is not existential rupture—the biblical drama of fall, exile, and redemption—but informational failure. Human beings do not sin in the Augustinian sense, transmitting a wounded nature that requires healing; they forget information, distort, and disobey. The solution is informational. The Quran itself is called dhikr—reminder, restatement, reiteration. Salvation is reconceived as access to correct instruction, and error as a failure of transmission or attention.

This structure renders historical events largely interchangeable. Remove the story of Noah from the Quran, or Joseph, or even Jesus—transpose them, omit them—and nothing essential changes in the overall theological logic. No episode alters the trajectory of revelation, because there is no trajectory to alter. Figures appear as symbolic confirmations of a timeless pattern rather than as moments of irreversible transformation. The call of Abraham does not inaugurate anything in the way it does in Genesis; it simply instantiates what was always the case. The mission of Moses does not advance a plot; it repeats one.

The past does not weigh upon the present, nor does the present open onto a redeemed future. History becomes a spectacle, a repository of miraculous signs—ayat, the same word used for Quranic verses—rather than a drama with stakes. The world is not fallen and awaiting redemption; it is forgetful and requires instruction. The eschaton is not the culmination of history but its termination—not the moment when time’s meaning is disclosed but the moment when time stops mattering.

In this sense, Islam’s conception of history is fundamentally symbolic rather than narrative. Revelation does not enter history to transform it; it descends upon it to correct it. The world remains what it is. Only information changes.

What is lost here is precisely what distinguishes the biblical tradition and underwrites its theological and philosophical fecundity: the idea that history itself is meaningful, that time bears moral weight, and that salvation unfolds through irreversible events rather than through repeated instruction. Once history is reduced to a cycle of transmission and correction, the possibility of tragedy—genuine, unredeemable tragedy—collapses. So does the possibility of redemption in the strong sense: the healing of what was broken, the restoration of what was lost, the transfiguration of what was fallen. Theology becomes pedagogy, and revelation becomes a matter of data.

This, ultimately, is the deepest consequence of Islamic hermeneutic solipsism. By severing itself from the narrative world that sustained biblical history, Islam forfeited not only textual depth and exegetical resources, but the very grammar of Jewish salvation.

Last Word

A final clarification is necessary. Nothing in the preceding analysis should be read as a denial of Islamic spirituality, religious depth, or the reality of profound religious experience within the Islamic tradition. Such a claim would be both false and unserious. The history of Islam contains figures of immense spiritual and intellectual stature, traditions of inward discipline, metaphysical reflection, and moral seriousness from which I myself have learned deeply. The writings of the Sufis and others, the ethical and psychological subtlety of figures such as Imam Ghazali, and the vast literature of devotion testify to a religious world capable of some depth of experience and insight. (Ghazali is indeed one of my main intellectual and spiritual role model. A Muslim Hamann of sorts.)

That is not what is at issue here.

The argument advanced in this essay is not phenomenological but structural. It does not concern what individual Muslims have felt, intuited, or achieved spiritually, but the hermeneutic and historical grammar within which Islamic meaning is generated, authorized, and stabilized. Mystical depth, ethical seriousness, and spiritual intensity can—and clearly do—arise within many different theological architectures. They do not, by themselves, resolve questions of narrative coherence, historical mediation, or the structure of salvation.

What is being diagnosed, therefore, is not an absence of spirituality, but a particular configuration of scripture, interpretation, and history. Islamic spirituality, at its highest levels, often emerges in tension with or alongside the dominant doctrinal grammar described here, rather than as its straightforward expression. Indeed, one might argue that the recurring turn to inwardness, symbolism, and negation within Islamic mysticism reflects, in part, an effort to recover dimensions of depth and drama that the dominant hermeneutic structure does not readily sustain at the level of text and history.

Nor is this argument intended as a civilizational ranking, a polemic against Islam, or a brief for any political or cultural project. It is a comparative theological analysis of how different scriptural traditions organize meaning, time, and redemption. To say that Islam forfeited the Biblical grammar of salvation history is not to say that it forfeited access to God, truth, or moral seriousness. It is to say that it resolved the problem of revelation by privileging epistemic austerity over narrative risk, historical drama, and internal rupture.

If the argument is unsettling, it is because it touches not on politics or identity, but on the deeper question of how religions relate to time, text, and the possibility of transformation.