Amongst the bombs, blockades and bluster, there has been one absolutely Earth-shattering development this week. It’s been lost in the journalist dirt, but over these next paragraphs it will be retrieved: The derobing of the Pope.

Donald Trump’s unorthodox style most certainly has its faults. Sometimes things are left unsaid for a good reason. Yet the capacity to say the unsayable can occasionally have its upsides. Not when being used to question election results. And not when being used to threaten a sparsely inhabited icefield where you already have a military base. But yes, when used to overturn the greatest of taboos: daring to say no to the Pope.

The exact content of their disagreement is almost less interesting than the concept: the idea that no man should be immune from criticism, not even a religion leader who doctrinises for a fifth of the globe. The fact that the Pope is Catholic, and the Catholics are many, should provide no inoculation from debate or rebuttal. Quite the opposite. As the leader of an organisation which shuns evidence, elected politicians, scientists and far-flung laymen should have the right to challenge his assertions. They should be fearless in the presence of those white robes.

We should not be cowed by the Pope’s power, a force of censorship imposed by the number of his flock. Neither should we be silenced by his seemingly inoffensive call for peace. It is easy to deliver platitudes when you lead the mighty; for defence is a matter of life or death when you are a minority. What good is “peace” to Kurds and Jews, the Roma and Druze, each who face extinction at the hands of “majority peace”? The Catholic-Islamic duopoly has imposed its will over great swathes of the world and any attack on its pillars is deemed a threat to stability. Yet stability, like Hezbollah rockets, is killing us. We, the weak, want to live. We want to be free.

Freedom of speech has always been limited by those two great Leviathans. Criticise Islam, we face our doom. Criticise the Pope, we “offend” the Church. No matter their insults, their offence and their violence, delivered with bloody aplomb over the best-forgotten centuries. We must remain silent: stooped in gratitude for our survival; perfect in submission lest we upset the unsteady balance of things.

Which of the mighty would respect a Rabbi or a Tirthankara or a Daoshi unless, like Jonathan Sacks, they absolutely, unimpeachably, deserved to be respected? None. Because we are small, like the Sikhs and the Jains to be ignored for our demographic irrelevance. They would lash out at the Rav’s “extremism” and the community’s backwardness. They would reference the “vengeful God of the Old Testament”. They would humiliate us and mock us, knowing that no power on Earth could save us.

Yet The Pope deserves automatic reverence. And for what? Through saying that only the Catholics are to be saved; that peace comes through Christ alone; that they, without peer, speak the truth for us all. What universalist balderdash! This is the attitude that paved the way to the ghetto, to the pogrom and ultimately to the Holocaust. No amount of sweet words and Vatican Councils can reverse their unfortunate, logical position: that if the Jews can be saved without the Church, then the Church has no authority to declare certain truth. It is defunct. Either the Pope admits successionism or he disbands his moral certainties. Either way, he is the problem, not the solution.

The Pope can talk of “peace” all he wishes, but peace will only come when the Church ceases to talk for us all. When they accept that each individual knows something they don’t; that all decent Jews and all decent human beings can be saved through doing the right thing according to their conscience. If the only way to peace is through accepting Catholic doctrine, then there will be no peace. For peace only comes when we accept difference; true diversity; the diversity of intellectual honest equals.

Some will say that “no-one is religious anymore in the West”. I demur. Ireland may revel in abortions. Spain may laud free sex. But they are still fundamentally Catholic in mindset. Universalist in the most stifling of senses. Unaccepting that they may be another civilised way. The Vatican, and its servants in Ireland, were slow - very slow - to recognise Israel because to do so would have been to admit the failure of doctrine; to reject the deicide slur; to turn away from a brutal, uncompromising history. So when the chance came to accuse us of “genocide” - the murder of the innocents - they jumped at the chance. We are still killing Jesus today, they say. That is the accusation that will haunt us for centuries to come and once more may lead to real extermination.

The Pope cares not for the thousands slaughtered in Iran by another theocratic regime; another vehicle of accursed anti-tolerance. He cares not for the permanently evacuated of Northern Israel or the abandoned Kurds of Syria or even the terrorised Christians of Nigeria. He cares only for the peace of the mighty; exactly, and ironically, what Jesus taught us not to accept.

When Trump dared to challenge The Pope, the liberals and conservatives joined together in uproar. Those who stood against Catholic social teaching rallied once more to Christendom’s flag. Yet by saying the unsayable, we, the silent observers, saw the emptiness of religious power, that chain of Rome and Cairo and Tehran that has held us hostage in the years of our youth.

The heavens didn’t open up. The thunder didn’t roar. Instead, we laughed in floods of joy as we saw the naked truth: The Pope has no clothes.

So here I stand, speaking real truth to real power. I can do no other.