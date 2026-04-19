My previous article on Pope sparked that most miraculous of responses: Engagement. Better still, a mature, intelligent, internet debate. Or, reduced to one beautiful word, peace. Real peace. Praise the L*rd!

Here’s a selection from that peaceful debate that has been two millennium in the waiting:

A) Robert Huddleston feels that the Catholic Church has changed for the better.

I wrote an essay for Quillette about this, drawing on Hannah Arendt’s essay on Pope John XXIII, who convened the Second Vatican Council and rejected supersessionism. Here is the full passage:

Pasolini’s film intentionally calls to mind the greatest Christian achievement of the twentieth century, perhaps of any century—the abrogation of supersessionism: the doctrine that Christianity replaces Judaism (and other faiths) by making the church the singular vessel for divine salvation. During the Second Vatican Council, convened by Pope John XXIII and continued by his successor Paul VI, various remarkable changes to longstanding traditions were adopted. None proved more radical or consequential than Nostra Aetate, or the “declaration on the relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions.” In November 1964, as a contemporary report commentary.org/articles…, the leadership of the Catholic church voted overwhelmingly to approve a document “condemning ‘hatred and persecutions of Jews, whether they arose in former or in our own days,’ affirming the validity of Judaism as a religious way of life with which Catholics must establish relations of ‘mutual knowledge and respect,’ and repudiating the idea of ‘the Jewish people as one rejected, cursed, or guilty of deicide.’” In doing so, they passed judgment on centuries “of Popes, Kings, Church Fathers, Saints, writers, theologians, and ordinary Christians” in terms of their attitude toward Jews and Judaism.

Robert’s article is here:

https://quillette.com/2025/12/23/the-gospel-according-to-pasolini-matthew-christianity-film/

B) Catholic Roxanne Sukhan saw my point.

“The Pope cares not for the thousands slaughtered in Iran by another theocratic regime; another vehicle of accursed anti-tolerance. He cares not for the permanently evacuated of Northern Israel or the abandoned Kurds of Syria or even the terrorised Christians of Nigeria. He cares only for the peace of the mighty; exactly, and ironically, what Jesus taught us not to accept.”

Absolute pacifism is really a capitulation to evil.

The Pope can absolutely be criticised and held to account for his misguidedness and mixed message. The Catholic-Islamic duopoly cannot continue. It’s diabolical.

I’m a Catholic for what it’s worth.

C) Fellow Catholic Ronny F spoke of how contemporary Catholics see the Pontiff:

A wonderful piece, thank you. Most Catholics I know have shrugged off their Pontiff’s remarks because, contrary to what most non-Catholics think, they have never looked to the Church for guidance on secular matters. Many find such political statements silly at best or, at worst, damaging to their church’s position on more important matters of faith and belief.

One Catholic friend told me tongue in cheek yesterday that he’s thrilled at how many once virulently anti-Catholic pundits have now embraced the Holy See. They went from condemning the Church’s hardline positions on abortion, traditional marriage, and pretty much everything else to hailing that same church’s leader as the moral authority of the century. He said he’s going to this Sunday’s Mass early to be sure he doesn’t lose his parking spot before these new defenders of the faith all swarm in to worship and celebrate the Eucharist.

D) Andrew Fox provided the Catholic counterpoint. Pope Leo is a hero, he claims:

As a Catholic, how magnificent it is that the Pope is the world leader who has finally taken a stand against Donald Trump. Political world leaders are constrained by diplomacy and economics. The Vatican is not. Pope Leo XIV’s wonderful speech bears repeating:

“Blessed are the peacemakers, but woe to those who manipulate religion in the very name of God for their own military, economic or political gain, dragging that which is sacred into darkness and filth.”

The Holy Father said what other world leaders could not. “Darkness and filth” sums up the Trump White House to perfection.

It takes a particular kind of obscenity to bring the grifting televangelist wing of American Christianity into the most openly grifting White House the republic has produced in 250 years, then to market the whole spectacle as moral renewal. That is Trumpism’s religious project. “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves.” The Trump administration is a den of robbers.

At a White House Easter event, Paula White-Cain, the senior adviser to the White House Faith Office, likened Trump to Jesus. Hegseth used scripture to bless “overwhelming violence” and, appallingly, to frame the rescue of a downed airman as a story of Christ-like redemption. Vance takes pride in condemning Ukrainians to death under Russian missiles without missile defences. Rubio put his conscience in storage for the duration of a presidential audition and continues to enact policies he knows are twisted and wrong. This administration’s Christianity is sickening cosplay; a costume stitched together from power worship, victim theatre and TV-preacher opportunism.

Trump attacked the Pope as “weak on crime” and “terrible for foreign policy” because Leo articulated a Christianity that Trump could never understand; one that places limits on violence, ego, idolatry, and rulers who confuse themselves with providence. It is a vision of Christianity grounded in humility, restraint, and moral seriousness.

Trump’s response? Derision, mockery, and the kind of casual contempt he reserves for anyone who cannot be bent to his will. The absurdity of it would be comical if it were not so revealing. Epstein’s former best friend, a man who has spent a lifetime indulging every appetite, presumes to lecture the Catholic Church on what Christianity should be.

What of the language? What of the moral atmosphere? Christianity, at its best, places limits on power. It teaches that rulers are fallen creatures, not messianic figures. It speaks of duty, truth, service to others, mercy, repentance, and the equal dignity of the weak.

Trumpism, by contrast, celebrates appetite. It rewards cruelty. It treats opponents not as fellow citizens but as contaminants. It has trained millions to confuse aggression with courage, blasphemous self-regard with strength, and conspicuous wealth with divine favour. That goes beyond merely un-Christian. It is anti-Christian. It substitutes Caesar for Christ and spectacle for conscience. This administration is an obscenity, a profanation of religion in the service of vanity, personal enrichment and brute power.

Pope Leo has given us the epitaph for the Trump administration: darkness and filth. The greed, the cosplay, the cruelty, the gangster theology, the sneering at the weak, the open contempt for law, the sheer vulgarity of men who think staging a prayer circle can launder a grift. This is, in every serious sense, the least Christian administration in American history.

When the Trump debacle is over, the real test will begin. America itself will face the choice between redemption and damnation: apologise to the world, repair the alliances and institutions it has smashed, rebuild the aid and refuge it has shredded, restore the constitutional restraints it mocked, and try to atone for the damage done in its name; or keep calling this sewage MAGA movement a revival. If it chooses the second path, the stain will not belong to Trump alone. It will belong to the country that beheld an obscenity, continued to elect it, and called it faith.

E) Noah Otte disagreed with Andrew, comparing the incumbent unfavourably with Pope John Paul:

A terrific piece, Daniel that every Catholic should read! Pope Leo XIV indeed has no clothes. He speaks vaguely of peace. But he fails to understand why the United States and Israel are doing these military operations in the first place. It’s because Iran is a pariah state in the Middle East. The Islamic Republic is guilty of a whole host of crimes, too many to list I dare say. Being the number one funder of terrorism on Earth. Doing a brutal gender apartheid. Trying to acquire for themselves a nuclear weapon. Their ballistic missile program that is raining down missiles on Israel and the Gulf States as we speak. The slaughter of the Kurds. Colonizing Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen. I could go on and on about what’s wrong with Iran. Recently, they added slaughtering thousands of their own people when they peacefully protested to that list. THIS is why the United States and Israel are fighting in Iran. To diminished their capability to harm their neighbors, the United States and the West and to try and effect regime change if possible. Leo seems to have trouble grasping this. This is because he has no moral courage.

Has he ever bothered to speak up for Christians being massacred in Nigeria and Sudan? How about the people of Cuba fighting to break free from the brutal Communist dictatorship in their country led by Miguel Diaz-Canel? Does he anything to say about that? How about the people of Venezuela fighting for democracy now that Maduro is gone? Will Leo ever say anything about October 7th, the treatment of the hostages or Hamas using human shields? He seems awfully quiet about all these things. He’s a far cry from his predecessor Pope John Paul II who stood firmly with Solidarity in Poland when they fought the Communist dictatorship who ran their country in favor of labor rights. He simply doesn’t have that kind of moral clarity.

Pope Leo XIV has no clothes, this is true. However, let’s be honest here, have the Popes or the Catholic Church ever been as squeaky cleans as they’ve claimed to be? I think not! Some of the popes without question were awful people. They killed political rivals, had orgies, committed incest, persecuted European Jewry, endorsed witch hunts, had sex with prostitutes, bribing their way into office, gambled, and suppressed science. Not to mention the Catholic Priests who assisted former Nazis in escaping to South America or those who molested children.

Let’s not act like the Church Leo represents or the office he serves in is pure itself. Especially where it concerns the Jewish people. Hey, Leo! Do you know who Father Charles Coughlin was? Hey, Leo! Are you aware of what the Roman Ghetto was? Are you familiar with Tomas de Torquemada or how Pope Urban II terrorized Jews and Muslims? I think you should read up on all that stuff before lecturing the United States or Israel about morality.

F) Alan Mairson saw Catholicism’s narrative problems, unresolved by Vatican II’s Nostra Aetate (1965) :

In Jacob’s Younger Brother, Karma Ben-Johanan highlights the problems inherent in the well-intentioned declarations in Vatican II’s Nostra Aetate (1965):

Updating the Catholic language about the Jews was an obvious necessity in view of the widespread embarrassment over the Holocaust. However, it was not easy for the institutional church to turn its back on ancient theological traditions. The so-called Jewish document (Decretum de Iudaeis) quickly turned out to be one of the most controversial issues in Vatican II. … The major problem the church coped with in this context was the deicide teaching, which held the Jews collectively responsible for the crucifixion. … [The] deicide teaching was central to replacement theology, or supersessionism, according to which the divine election of Israel was transferred from Israel “of the flesh” to the Christians, the gentiles who, in accepting the belief in Jesus Christ, had become Israel “of the spirit”—superseding the children of Abraham. Replacement theology was fundamental to the church’s self-perception and its reading of Scripture. … The denial of supersessionism required a conception of the ongoing election of the Jewish people. This in turn challenged the church’s view of itself as the chosen people and called for a reformulation of the relationship between it and the Jewish people, one that would clarify its priority—if any—over the Jews and whether Jews need the church to be saved (now or in the end of time). In other words, the church was also called upon to examine the implications of changing its relation to the Jews for its claim to universal mediation of salvation. … It was no longer possible to see the suffering of the Jews and their exile as a punishment and as evidence of Christianity’s victory. To what, then, does their persistent survival throughout their turbulent history (including the Holocaust and the founding of the State of Israel) testify? Finally, there was the eschatological question. If the Jews did not murder Christ, were not punished or rejected by God until the end of history, and were not replaced by the church, does this imply that they, alone of all other peoples, do not need the church to achieve salvation? Where do the Jews stand in relation to the church’s universal vision, which is at the heart of its self-perception as God’s chosen people? These questions were waiting for postconciliar theologians to grapple with.

G) Some just quoted their favourite lines:

M Luckey:

“…we laughed in floods of joy as we saw the naked truth: The Pope has no clothes.”

Ruth:

“We should not be cowed by the Pope’s power, a force of censorship imposed by the number of his flock. Neither should we be silenced by his seemingly inoffensive call for peace. It is easy to deliver platitudes when you lead the mighty; for defence is a matter of life or death when you are a minority. What good is “peace” to Kurds and Jews, the Roma and Druze, each who face extinction at the hands of “majority peace”? The Catholic-Islamic duopoly has imposed its will over great swathes of the world and any attack on its pillars is deemed a threat to stability. Yet stability, like Hezbollah rockets, is killing us. We, the weak, want to live. We want to be free.”

Darija:

“Freedom of speech has always been limited by those two great Leviathans. Criticise Islam, we face our doom. Criticise the Pope, we “offend” the Church. No matter their insults, their offence and their violence, delivered with bloody aplomb over the best-forgotten centuries. We must remain silent: stooped in gratitude for our survival; perfect in submission lest we upset the unsteady balance of things.”

G) Elliot Friedland just kept it simple:

“Exquisite”

H) Message of the Sermon:

Through this dialogue across borders and faiths, between men and women of all backgrounds, we created REAL PEACE. Peace isn’t a word. It’s action through dialogue. Resolution through conversation. It isn’t through accepting that one person alone has the truth. Pope Leo take note.