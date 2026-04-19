Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Darija's avatar
Darija
7h

I didn't just quoted. I posted so many times on his statements, also Andrew Fox found my comments as *LOL* than listing past statements. People are not anymore judging by words than by results. And they not have any kind of memory problems. However I'm glad and I've been waiting for the beginning of their the end. I can only participate in filtering and catalysing on these happenings with fulfilling pleasure.

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