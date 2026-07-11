Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
32m

As a subscriber to both Guerre & Shalom, and Moral Clarity, this piece by Nachum Kaplan is worthy of a top notch award, an Oscar .. it is simply brilliant.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
5m

Absolutely outstanding article. I plan to share it with everyone I know

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