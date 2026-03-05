He destroyed Iran in an act of strategic foolishness. But how about the other war?

There have always been two wars —and neither was “with Hamas”.

The first was between Israel and Iran. The serpent had ensconced itself throughout the Middle East. It was slithering its way unhindered from Syria to Yemen. Hamas was just one more of its henchman –along with Hezbollah, Assad, the Houthis and other less known, but equally vile, Islamist death cults.

Gaza was a mere battlefield; the shop window for terrorism over a far wider plain.

The Greens may only have eyes for Palestine. Ireland’s foreign policy may be but a country wide. Yet Western stupidity could never hide the truth – Iran and its proxies were everywhere. In Gaza yes. But also in Lebanon, Iraq and your local Jewish community centre.

The chess pieces were in place. The clock was approaching midnight. But then Sinwar had to go and spoil it all. He launched the first blow in a fit of pique –and years of Iranian scheming went up in smoke.

Israel could then pick them off one by one. First Hamas, then Hezbollah, then Assad, finally Iran itself. No proxy would be left to save her. Checkmate. The Ayatollah falls.

The First War will rubble on, but, strategically it is won. Israel will not “be wiped off the map”. The Revolution will not be exported. The Middle East has been changed irrevocably.

Yet the other war is far more serious and it’s only just beginning. Israel is neglecting it. America is losing it. Europe didn’t play.

It is the War on Truth, my friends. The war that defines the narrative. No Iron Dome will come to save us. No military will stand tall. I look up to the mountains. From where will my hope come?

What Sinwar launched that day was a military disaster. Khamenei is cursing him from beyond the grave. Yet out of the ashes of Iranian defeat came a devilish phoenix of nuclear winter –for alongside religious irrationality and brutal massacre and strategic defeat flew a longer-term horror: The Great Genocide Blood Libel.

This libel couldn’t be defeated by force of arms –or even argument. Through endless repetition, it became accepted. Through antisemitic lie, it became entrenched. The October massacre was celebrated as resistance; no human decency could defeat it.

Sinwar hasn’t lost. Not yet. For Iran’s biggest weapon isn’t missiles, but the word. And in this deceit it is joined by a coalition of the willing —by the Arab Street, the University Professoriat, the United Nations and the NGO. Allies in the First War are enemies in the Second, all finding refuge in the arms of language inversion. Qatar may defend itself against Iranian aggression, but it will join it heartily in the arms of the Lie.

And who exactly is fighting “genocide” and “apartheid” and “ethnic cleansing”? Who is armed in outrage against the linguistic fruits of Arab Imperialism? Not the Israeli government. Not America. Not anyone on fact. Even the Substack-sphere is First War obsessed. They commentate on Rafah. They exclaim on Tehran. But they ignore - totally ignore - The Great Genocide Blood Libel and its fruits.

Sure, they may type an article or two. Three at a push. But over a 2 year period, they will be dedicated above all to current affairs, which is to say, to the First War.

Meanwhile, the forces of Satan are building. The protesters of Lucifer are lining Time Square. Our universities, our thinkers, our media, all are quietly building ballistic articles until one day, the nuclear weapon will be launched: Our countries will be Jew-free. Our nations will be lost to the Lie.

I, almost alone, have focused on this issue. On language inversion. On the destruction of Truth. On the Arab Imperialism that is decaying the Western mind. No Mossad supports me, no American budget comes to my aid. I write a book. I write articles. But to what avail?

So enjoy this article. Nod in agreement. Then go back to talking about current affairs. For the First War is beckoning you. But is the Second War lost?

