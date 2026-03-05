Guerre and Shalom

Ian Mark Sirota
3h

I sadly think that the war is lost. Just the other day, Gavin Newsome (Governor of California, and future candidate for President), slurred Israel with the apartheid label. He has not walked back his comment as of today, nor do I anticipate that he will. The Democratic Party in the U.S. is moving increasingly rapidly in the same direction as Labour in the U.K., and its base is in love with words like "genocide", "apartheid", "Zionazis", "baby killers", etc., with these words being directly solely at Israel and Jews. There is no pushback in the political ranks. The media echoes these accusations with no critical analysis whatsoever.

It is incredibly depressing and stress-inducing.

Ruth
2h

I am focused on the War on Truth, too. It makes me feel like I’m living in someone else’s hallucination.

Khamanei had a special doomsday clock that predicted the year that Israel would be destroyed. He updated it not long ago. Israel would be destroyed in 2030.

With antizionism conditioning now embedded in US K-12 education, via critical frameworks and/or “Teach Palestine [lies]” curricula, and blatant revisionist Middle East history and the antizionist canon taught across university disciplines, the US has now produced 20ish years worth of antizionist eliminationist voters.

There are people fighting against the indoctrination and lack of viewpoint diversity, but I see no one making the argument that allowing professors to use their precious “academic freedom” to teach LIES, is a grotesque abuse of the purpose of the university.

The universities produce the K-12 teachers who are so ethically deficient that they believe that they are virtuous when they use their kindergarten or fifth grade classrooms as tools for social change - and the change they want is to “Free Palestine” because “no one is free until everyone is free” and other nonsensical platitudes. Teaching that “Zionists are white oppressors” to children makes the Jewish kids ashamed of their identities and the rest of the kids into “virtuous”, self-righteous bullies.

So back to Tehran’s antizionist doomsday clock. My theory is that Khamanei’s 2030 prediction for the destruction of Israel was based on the number of years it would take to create a passionately Israel-hating US electorate, who would demand an end to the US-Israel alliance. This same group of Americans would also become the slate of candidates.

My second theory is that Khamenei was predicting how long it would take for Muslim migration and dawah to put a 12er Shia in the WH, who would either back all Arab states in a massive attack on Israel or would launch a nuclear attack on Israel.

What do these theories have to do with the War on Truth? They are the natural outcomes of an education system that indoctrinates ideological clones by teaching lies, distortions, and inversions and rewarding those who take the message to the outside world.

If the teachers colleges, universities, and K-12s are stopped NOW, and Truth is reestablished as a core value of education, then we win the war. If it isn’t, then the US becomes a dystopian hell for people like me.

Israel has already pivoted away from US dependency, so unless the first 12er president launches an attack himself, I don’t think the loss of US allyship spells the end of Israel.

None of this is to say that the Death of Truth isn’t dystopian in and of itself, even without the tangible downstream effects, but it’s the downstream effects that keep me up at night. That and the fact that I’m flummoxed at how little anyone seems to care that our schools are exploiting the developing minds of children and young adults, hijacking their free will and their lives to attain a stupid, false millenarian end.

