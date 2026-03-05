The Other War
Will Sinwar have the last laugh?
There have always been two wars —and neither was “with Hamas”.
The first was between Israel and Iran. The serpent had ensconced itself throughout the Middle East. It was slithering its way unhindered from Syria to Yemen. Hamas was just one more of its henchman –along with Hezbollah, Assad, the Houthis and other less known, but equally vile, Islamist death cults.
Gaza was a mere battlefield; the shop window for terrorism over a far wider plain.
The Greens may only have eyes for Palestine. Ireland’s foreign policy may be but a country wide. Yet Western stupidity could never hide the truth – Iran and its proxies were everywhere. In Gaza yes. But also in Lebanon, Iraq and your local Jewish community centre.
The chess pieces were in place. The clock was approaching midnight. But then Sinwar had to go and spoil it all. He launched the first blow in a fit of pique –and years of Iranian scheming went up in smoke.
Israel could then pick them off one by one. First Hamas, then Hezbollah, then Assad, finally Iran itself. No proxy would be left to save her. Checkmate. The Ayatollah falls.
The First War will rubble on, but, strategically it is won. Israel will not “be wiped off the map”. The Revolution will not be exported. The Middle East has been changed irrevocably.
Yet the other war is far more serious and it’s only just beginning. Israel is neglecting it. America is losing it. Europe didn’t play.
It is the War on Truth, my friends. The war that defines the narrative. No Iron Dome will come to save us. No military will stand tall. I look up to the mountains. From where will my hope come?
What Sinwar launched that day was a military disaster. Khamenei is cursing him from beyond the grave. Yet out of the ashes of Iranian defeat came a devilish phoenix of nuclear winter –for alongside religious irrationality and brutal massacre and strategic defeat flew a longer-term horror: The Great Genocide Blood Libel.
This libel couldn’t be defeated by force of arms –or even argument. Through endless repetition, it became accepted. Through antisemitic lie, it became entrenched. The October massacre was celebrated as resistance; no human decency could defeat it.
Sinwar hasn’t lost. Not yet. For Iran’s biggest weapon isn’t missiles, but the word. And in this deceit it is joined by a coalition of the willing —by the Arab Street, the University Professoriat, the United Nations and the NGO. Allies in the First War are enemies in the Second, all finding refuge in the arms of language inversion. Qatar may defend itself against Iranian aggression, but it will join it heartily in the arms of the Lie.
And who exactly is fighting “genocide” and “apartheid” and “ethnic cleansing”? Who is armed in outrage against the linguistic fruits of Arab Imperialism? Not the Israeli government. Not America. Not anyone on fact. Even the Substack-sphere is First War obsessed. They commentate on Rafah. They exclaim on Tehran. But they ignore - totally ignore - The Great Genocide Blood Libel and its fruits.
Sure, they may type an article or two. Three at a push. But over a 2 year period, they will be dedicated above all to current affairs, which is to say, to the First War.
Meanwhile, the forces of Satan are building. The protesters of Lucifer are lining Time Square. Our universities, our thinkers, our media, all are quietly building ballistic articles until one day, the nuclear weapon will be launched: Our countries will be Jew-free. Our nations will be lost to the Lie.
I, almost alone, have focused on this issue. On language inversion. On the destruction of Truth. On the Arab Imperialism that is decaying the Western mind. No Mossad supports me, no American budget comes to my aid. I write a book. I write articles. But to what avail?
So enjoy this article. Nod in agreement. Then go back to talking about current affairs. For the First War is beckoning you. But is the Second War lost?
Daniel Clarke-Serret’s PAX ARABICA:
Acknowledgements: With Thanks
Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!
PART 1: BABEL
Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica
PART 2: EDEN
Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game
AFTERWORD by Khaled Salih: A Song of the Oppressor and the Parody of the Oppressed.
I sadly think that the war is lost. Just the other day, Gavin Newsome (Governor of California, and future candidate for President), slurred Israel with the apartheid label. He has not walked back his comment as of today, nor do I anticipate that he will. The Democratic Party in the U.S. is moving increasingly rapidly in the same direction as Labour in the U.K., and its base is in love with words like "genocide", "apartheid", "Zionazis", "baby killers", etc., with these words being directly solely at Israel and Jews. There is no pushback in the political ranks. The media echoes these accusations with no critical analysis whatsoever.
It is incredibly depressing and stress-inducing.
I am focused on the War on Truth, too. It makes me feel like I’m living in someone else’s hallucination.
Khamanei had a special doomsday clock that predicted the year that Israel would be destroyed. He updated it not long ago. Israel would be destroyed in 2030.
With antizionism conditioning now embedded in US K-12 education, via critical frameworks and/or “Teach Palestine [lies]” curricula, and blatant revisionist Middle East history and the antizionist canon taught across university disciplines, the US has now produced 20ish years worth of antizionist eliminationist voters.
There are people fighting against the indoctrination and lack of viewpoint diversity, but I see no one making the argument that allowing professors to use their precious “academic freedom” to teach LIES, is a grotesque abuse of the purpose of the university.
The universities produce the K-12 teachers who are so ethically deficient that they believe that they are virtuous when they use their kindergarten or fifth grade classrooms as tools for social change - and the change they want is to “Free Palestine” because “no one is free until everyone is free” and other nonsensical platitudes. Teaching that “Zionists are white oppressors” to children makes the Jewish kids ashamed of their identities and the rest of the kids into “virtuous”, self-righteous bullies.
So back to Tehran’s antizionist doomsday clock. My theory is that Khamanei’s 2030 prediction for the destruction of Israel was based on the number of years it would take to create a passionately Israel-hating US electorate, who would demand an end to the US-Israel alliance. This same group of Americans would also become the slate of candidates.
My second theory is that Khamenei was predicting how long it would take for Muslim migration and dawah to put a 12er Shia in the WH, who would either back all Arab states in a massive attack on Israel or would launch a nuclear attack on Israel.
What do these theories have to do with the War on Truth? They are the natural outcomes of an education system that indoctrinates ideological clones by teaching lies, distortions, and inversions and rewarding those who take the message to the outside world.
If the teachers colleges, universities, and K-12s are stopped NOW, and Truth is reestablished as a core value of education, then we win the war. If it isn’t, then the US becomes a dystopian hell for people like me.
Israel has already pivoted away from US dependency, so unless the first 12er president launches an attack himself, I don’t think the loss of US allyship spells the end of Israel.
None of this is to say that the Death of Truth isn’t dystopian in and of itself, even without the tangible downstream effects, but it’s the downstream effects that keep me up at night. That and the fact that I’m flummoxed at how little anyone seems to care that our schools are exploiting the developing minds of children and young adults, hijacking their free will and their lives to attain a stupid, false millenarian end.