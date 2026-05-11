Universality without criticism is not progress. It is scalable stasis. (Khaled Salih)

Today’s guest article from Khaled Salih is an exceptional analysis of dangers inherent in a particularist mindset becoming universal, namely the destruction of criticism. Without the spread of ideas, progress is impossible, but without the criticism of those ideas, the Open Society is dead. It’s a delicate dance, but one that must be mastered if our children are live in free polities that aim at the Truth. Khaled’s analysis is detailed, but of vital importance, so with no further ado, I introduce the modern successor to Karl Popper, a man who sees censorship as the greater enemy of them all…. - Daniel Clarke-Serret (editor)

PREVIOUSLY ON UNIVERSALISM v PARTICULARISM:

ARTICLE 1: Exploring Catholic Universalism:

ARTICLE 2: Exploring the relationship between Debate and Peace:

ARTICLE 3: Exploring the balance between “Perpetual (Universalist) Peace” and Particularist Tradition:

ARTICLE 4: Exploring how Particularism and Integration marry in British society:

ARTICLE 5: Exploring how Particularism gives us meaning:

“No Error Is Final: A Deutschian-Popperian Introduction to the Open Society and the Universal Explainer”

by Khaled Salih

The Tradition of Criticism

Before my book in the making became an argument, it became a correction.

I began with a problem that felt historical, theological, political, and civilizational. But the deeper I worked, the more I realized that the real problem was epistemological: not simply what people believe, but what happens to a human being, a family, a culture, or a civilization when certain beliefs are protected from correction.

At first, I reached for strong metaphors. Some were useful. Some were dangerous. I spoke of software, overwrite, factory reset, capture, transmission, and code. These metaphors helped me see mechanisms, but they also carried a risk: they could make living people sound like machines. They could flatten the very human beings I was trying to defend.

That forced a correction in my own thinking.

If the book is to be grounded in Popper, Deutsch, and the tradition of criticism, then its own language must remain exposed to criticism. It cannot diagnose epistemological closure while becoming closed in its own metaphors. It cannot defend the Universal Explainer while describing captured persons as if they were broken hardware. It cannot criticize anti-rational systems while smuggling in pessimism, determinism, or inherited guilt.

The decisive realization was this:

The person is not the memeplex.

The believer is not the doctrine.

The Muslim is not islām as an abstract system.

The captured explainer is not the cage.

The human being remains a Universal Explainer: fallible, creative, corrigible, and capable of creating better explanations.

That realization changed the book in the making —and it did not weaken the critique. It sharpened it.

The target became clearer: not a population, not an ethnicity, not a biological destiny, not a civilization reduced to essence, but an anti-rational structure of ideas — a memeplex — insofar as it protects itself from criticism, punishes exit, moralizes innovation as corruption, destroys gray zones, and redirects human creativity toward preserving closure.

This is where David Deutsch’s work became indispensable for me. His account of Universal Explainers, static and dynamic societies, rational and anti-rational memes, the jump to universality, and the Principle of Optimism gave me a stricter protocol. It forced me to ask not merely whether an idea has power, reach, beauty, antiquity, or social depth, but whether it remains open to correction. That is the crucial distinction.

A universalized idea is not necessarily liberating. A jump to universality can expand knowledge, but it can also scale closure. A universal alphabet increases the reach of criticism. A universal scientific method expands problem-solving. But a universalized command immune from criticism can carry a parochial error across peoples, languages, institutions, and centuries.

The question is therefore not reach.

The question is corrigibility.

This text is an attempt to state that discovery as carefully as possible. It is written in a more explicitly Deutschian and critical-rationalist register: fallibilist, anti-essentialist, cautious with metaphors, and centered on ideas as causal abstractions rather than on people as embodiments of those ideas.

It keeps the core problem that first animated the book: how a local error can become global when it achieves substrate independence; how stable symbols, categories, and discrete distinctions can preserve information without guaranteeing truth; how epistemological severance can cut people off from inherited memory; how gray zones are destroyed to prevent comparison; how static systems preserve themselves by disabling criticism; and why, despite all of that, recoverability remains real. It also corrects the danger in the earlier formulation:

No person is permanently captured.

No inherited system exhausts the human being.

No anti-rational memeplex has metaphysical victory over the Universal Explainer.

No error is final unless criticism is forbidden.

This is not optimism as mood. It is optimism as method. The article that follows is therefore not a detached summary of the book. It is part of the book’s own journey: a record of the correction that made the argument more humane, more rigorous, and more faithful to the tradition of criticism it defends.

It is the point at which the book’s deepest rule becomes unavoidable:

Protect the person.

Criticize the doctrine.

Restore the tradition of criticism.

Where Universality goes Wrong: Anti-Rational Memes, Static Societies, and the Capture of the Universal Explainer

There is a fact about human beings so strange that most political theories still fail to take it seriously.

We are not merely animals with larger memories.

We are not merely clever apes.

We are not merely products of tribe, class, biology, trauma, or environment.

We are Universal Explainers.

That means we can create explanations about anything that is explicable. We can conjecture beyond our senses, criticize our conjectures, correct our errors, and transform the world by creating knowledge. We can discover mathematics, invent alphabets, split atoms, compose symphonies, abolish old customs, build institutions, criticize gods, revise laws, and ask whether our most sacred inheritance is wrong.

This is not a small evolutionary improvement. It is a jump. A jump to universality. And like every deep jump in the history of knowledge, it changes the structure of what is possible.

But universality has a danger. A universal capacity can be used to create knowledge. It can also be used to protect error.

A human mind can discover a better explanation. It can also be trained to defend a bad one. A culture can become dynamic, open, corrigible, and knowledge-creating. but it can also become static, self-protective, and anti-rational.

The question is not whether a society has intelligence, scholarship, law, architecture, poetry, ritual, memory, or moral seriousness. Many static societies have all of these. The question is sharper:

Can its root ideas be criticized and corrected?

That is the decisive line.

What a jump to universality means

A system makes a jump to universality when it crosses a threshold from a limited trick to an open-ended capacity.

Tally marks can count some things. A positional number system can represent any number.

A pictogram can represent a familiar object. An alphabet can encode any word in a language.

A local custom can solve a local problem. A good explanation can travel far beyond the context that produced it.

This is one of David Deutsch’s central insights: the most important transformations in the world are not caused merely by more matter, more energy, more labor, or more time. They are caused by explanatory knowledge.

Knowledge gives reach. A good explanation is not merely a useful slogan. It is hard to vary. Its parts matter. Change them arbitrarily and the explanation collapses. Because of that, good explanations can reach beyond their original setting. They solve not only the first problem that provoked them, but a wider class of problems.

That is why the growth of knowledge is the beginning of infinity. Not because progress is guaranteed. Not because history automatically improves. Not because human beings are wise by default. But because there is no fixed upper bound on the problems that can be solved, provided the solution is not forbidden by the laws of physics and the relevant knowledge can be created.

This is the deepest basis of optimism. Not optimism as mood, but optimism as explanation.

The latest chapter from PURE JEWISH ANGER:

The Human Being as Universal Explainer

The Universal Explainer is the central moral subject of any serious politics. A human being is not reducible to a demographic category, a religious identity, a social class, a trauma history, an ethnicity, a cognitive score, or an inherited doctrine. A human being can create explanations.

This is why biological pessimism is false. It is also why cultural fatalism is false.

People are not permanently imprisoned by the ideas they inherit. They can criticize them. They can replace them. They can create better ones.

Of course, people differ in knowledge, courage, luck, education, security, wealth, trauma, and opportunity. These differences matter. They can delay or distort the use of creativity. They can make error-correction costly. They can make dissent dangerous. But they do not abolish the universal explanatory capacity.

The person remains greater than the culture that formed them.

This distinction matters because any critique of an anti-rational system can go badly wrong if it confuses the person with the meme.

A person is not a doctrine.

A believer is not a proposition.

A Jew, Christian, Muslim, Hindu, Marxist, nationalist, liberal, atheist, conservative, or progressive is not identical with the ideas they currently hold, repeat, inherit, soften, resist, or escape.

The person is the possible critic of the idea. That is the basis of moral optimism.

Rational and anti-rational memes

Ideas replicate —and not only metaphorically. They really do pass from mind to mind, from book to child, from institution to law, from ritual to memory, from teacher to student, from fear to obedience. But ideas do not all replicate in the same way.

Some ideas survive because they help people solve problems. They invite criticism. They can be improved. They spread because Universal Explainers find them useful, true, beautiful, explanatory or fruitful. These are rational memes.

Other ideas survive by disabling criticism. They do not need to be good explanations if they can prevent people from examining them. They may attach themselves to fear, shame, identity, sacred authority, group loyalty, punishment, reward, taboo, or social exclusion. These are anti-rational memes.

An anti-rational meme says, in effect:

Do not test me.

Do not historicize me.

Do not mock me.

Do not leave me.

Do not compare me.

Do not ask whether I am wrong.

Do not let my opponents speak.

Do not let the child doubt.

Do not let the dissenter become respectable.

A rational meme survives criticism. An anti-rational meme survives by making criticism dangerous. That is the difference.

Static societies and dynamic societies

A dynamic society is not a perfect society. It is not a society without error. It is not a society populated by unusually rational people.

A dynamic society is one that has institutions, habits, protections, and moral norms that allow errors to be found and corrected.

Its special achievement is not that it starts closer to truth. Its special achievement is that it can move. A static society is different.

A static society may be highly complex. It may contain beautiful art, profound rituals, strict law, disciplined scholarship, impressive architecture, technical skill, and deep memory. But its central function is to prevent certain changes.

It preserves a pattern by making criticism costly. It protects authority by moralizing obedience. It treats innovation as corruption. It makes exit dangerous. It trains children to inherit answers before they can formulate problems.

The key question is not: Does this society think?

The key question is: Can this society correct its deepest errors?

A maze may be complex and still be a prison.

Universality can go wrong

The jump to universality is usually discussed as a source of progress. And rightly so. Writing, mathematics, science, computation, market coordination, liberal institutions, and criticism all depend on forms of abstraction that exceed local context. But abstraction is morally ambivalent.

A universal method of criticism can liberate knowledge from local error.

A universalized command immune from criticism can scale local error into global domination.

The difference is not reach. The difference is corrigibility. This is the central idea I want to test.

A parochial error becomes globally dangerous when it is abstracted from its local setting, given universal authority, made portable across peoples and centuries, and protected from criticism.

That is what I mean by an extractive jump to universality:

It is not the universalization of problem-solving.

It is the universalization of closure.

From local loyalty to portable command

Every human culture begins somewhere. No tradition begins from nowhere. Every law, myth, god, custom, language, tribe, ritual, scripture, moral intuition, and political form emerges from a landscape of inherited problems.

The danger begins when a local structure is redescribed as final, universal, and immune from correction.

In the case examined in my upcoming book, the relevant transformation is the abstraction of a seventh-century Levantine religious-political code into a portable, universalized system.

Local tribal loyalty can become a borderless ideological community.

Local sacred authority can become universal command.

Local practices of raiding, hierarchy, extraction, and out-group subordination can become juridical and theological categories.

A local group can raid its neighbors. A universalized super-tribe can classify the world. This is the jump.

The old parochial form does not remain local. It becomes abstract enough to travel.

It no longer depends on one clan, one valley, one dialect, one frontier, or one biological lineage. It becomes transmissible as doctrine, law, ritual, memory, identity, and obligation.

It can be adopted by people far from the original context because it is no longer merely tribal. It has become ideological. That is what gives it reach. But if the system that gains reach is anti-rational, then reach becomes dangerous.

Universality without criticism is not progress. It is scalable stasis.

Substrate independence

Ideas can travel between substrates:

A melody can move from voice to instrument to notation to recording to memory.

A mathematical proof can move from chalkboard to paper to computer file to student.

A law can move from scripture to court to family to police to habit.

A doctrine can move from oral recitation to manuscript to school to sermon to smartphone.

Information is not identical with the medium that carries it. That is why anti-rational memes can become substrate-independent. They can move through languages, institutions, families, migration routes, schools, digital platforms, and legal systems. They can run in different minds, in different centuries, in different political conditions.

Substrate independence does not mean that ideas are non-physical. It means the opposite: ideas must always be physically instantiated somewhere, but they are not identical with any one material carrier. A proof may live in a brain, a book, chalk marks, pixels, memory, speech, or a computer file. The substrates differ. The informational structure can remain recognizably the same.

That is why a book can burn without destroying the idea it contained, provided the idea has been copied, remembered, translated, or criticized elsewhere. A person can die without taking every explanation with them. An institution can collapse while some of its rules, habits, taboos, or problems migrate into another institution. Information is physical, but it is portable across physical embodiments.

This portability gives ideas reach. It is why a good explanation can travel beyond the problem that first produced it. It is also why a bad explanation can travel beyond the local conditions that made it plausible. Substrate independence is therefore not automatically liberating. It becomes liberating only when the information remains exposed to criticism.

This is also where the metaphor can become dangerous.

Substrate independence does not mean people are machines. A human being is not a computer executing code. The person remains creative, embodied, emotional, moral, fallible, and capable of criticism.

But the analogy is useful if disciplined: an abstract pattern can constrain a Universal Explainer by shaping what they fear, what they repeat, what they experience as shameful, and which thoughts they are permitted to think.

The person is not the program. The person is the being who may one day debug it.

Why digitality matters

There is another reason substrate independence matters: reliable transmission requires stable distinctions.

Computation depends on discrete states because computation requires a system to distinguish one state from another: 0 rather than 1, on rather than off, stored rather than absent, this instruction rather than that instruction. Without stable distinctions, there are no reliable symbols. Without reliable symbols, there is no reliable computation.

This is why digital systems are powerful. In an analog system, small errors can accumulate through copying. In a digital system, a state can be restored because it only has to fall into the correct discrete category. A slightly imperfect 1 can still be read as 1. A handwritten letter can vary enormously and still be recognized as the same letter. The exact physical shape is not the symbol. The discrete classification is.

This matters for culture because alphabets, numerals, laws, rituals, slogans, doctrines, and taboos all depend on recognizable distinctions. The same sentence can survive handwriting, print, speech, translation, screen, memory, and quotation because its informational structure is discretized enough to be copied.

But digital fidelity is not the same as truth. A false doctrine can be copied accurately. A taboo can be transmitted with high fidelity. A closed command can survive centuries if its symbols, categories, rituals, and punishments are stable enough.

So the deeper question is not merely whether a system preserves information. The deeper question is whether it preserves the right to correct information. A dynamic society uses stable symbols to expose error to criticism. A static society uses stable symbols to preserve error from criticism.

Epistemological severance

Once a memeplex can travel reliably, the next problem is protection from correction. For an anti-rational memeplex to preserve itself after entering a new population, it must prevent the host culture from criticizing, modifying, domesticating, or rejecting it.

It must sever or downgrade rival sources of memory.

It must teach the new adherent that the prior world was ignorance, corruption, idolatry, superstition, barbarism, or error.

This is where doctrines of “before-time” become epistemologically important. A new belief may ask a person to reinterpret the past. That is not inherently anti-rational. All learning requires revision of what came before. The danger begins when the past is not merely revised, but made unusable as a source of criticism.

If the convert’s ancestors are not merely mistaken but hateful, polluted, damned, ignorant, or spiritually dangerous, then the past can no longer function as a rival archive.

If the local shrine, song, ritual, language, law, or memory is reclassified as contamination, then the person loses access to inherited alternatives.

If the older world becomes shameful, the new system no longer has to answer it.

That is epistemological severance. It is not memory loss in a neurological sense. It is not literal deletion. It is a cultural reclassification of memory so that memory can no longer criticize the new order.

This is why “factory reset” is useful only as a metaphor. Taken literally, it is false and dehumanizing. Human beings are not devices. Their memories are not files. Their identities are not hard drives.

But as a metaphor for cultural severance, it captures something real: the old world is not necessarily forgotten; it is made morally inaccessible.

The gray zone

Static systems fear gray zones. A gray zone is a space where persons meet before categories harden:

The neighbor before the out-group.

The meal before the doctrine.

The shared song before the boundary.

The joke before the taboo.

The market before the holy map.

The mixed family before the purity rule.

The friend before the enemy.

Gray zones are not utopias. They can contain hypocrisy, hierarchy, prejudice, domination, and compromise. But they preserve comparison —and comparison is dangerous to every static system.

In a gray zone, the outsider may become a teacher, friend, spouse, creditor, artist, critic, healer, or fellow mourner. Once that happens, the inherited category weakens. The person appears beneath the label.

This is why anti-rational systems often try to abolish ambiguity. They harden boundaries, police shared joy, prohibit imitation, moralize loyalty, and demand disavowal.

They do this because ambiguity permits mutation. More precisely: ambiguity permits criticism. The gray zone is an informal laboratory of error-correction.

Binary systems as anti-error-correction devices

A binary is not inherently bad.

Discrete states are indispensable to computation, law, science, language, and ordinary reasoning. A computer must distinguish 0 from 1. A court must distinguish guilty from not guilty. A child must learn that one word is not another word. A scientific theory must distinguish a prediction that survives a test from one that fails. A rational society cannot function without categories.

The problem is not discreteness. The problem is the freezing of a useful distinction into an uncriticizable fate. A category is a tool when it helps us solve a problem. It becomes anti-rational when it is protected from revision, treated as sacred, and imposed on a living person as destiny.

The problem is when discrete categories are weaponized against living persons and used to block criticism.

The problem is when discrete categories are weaponized against living persons and used to block criticism:

Believer/unbeliever.

Inside/outside.

Pure/impure.

Loyal/disloyal.

Submitted/rebellious.

Protected/exposed.

Permitted/removable.

When these categories become ontological prisons, the person disappears. The category becomes executable.

A dynamic society uses categories as tools. It keeps them open to correction when they fail to solve the problem.

A static society turns categories into fate.

Bad philosophy and happiness under closure

Bad philosophy is not merely false. It prevents the growth of knowledge.

An idea is especially dangerous when it protects itself from correction by redefining criticism as moral failure. In such a system, happiness may no longer mean solving problems, deepening knowledge, improving institutions, correcting injustice, or expanding freedom. It may simply mean successful conformity:

Peace becomes the absence of disobedience.

Virtue becomes submission to the pattern.

Doubt becomes sickness.

Inquiry becomes pride.

Exit becomes betrayal.

The person is told that flourishing consists in fitting the code. This is the opposite of the Beginning of Infinity. It is the shrinking of the Universal Explainer into a role.

Hostility as output, not essence

When a closed system produces hostility toward outsiders, apostates, critics, ancestors, rival traditions, or gray-zone relations, that hostility should not be interpreted as biological nature. It is an output of ideas. More precisely, it is an output of explanations, incentives, fears, loyalties, and taboos.

Change the explanations and the output can change. Introduce criticism and the person may begin to reinterpret the system. Make exit safe and the person may leave. Recover ancestral memory and the person may regain comparison. Protect satire and the sacred aura weakens. Protect dissenters and the closed system loses monopoly over representation.

This is why de-conversion, reform, secularization, liberal theology, private doubt, mysticism, irony, intermarriage, scholarship, and ordinary friendship matter.

They show that capture is not destiny.

They show that the person remains capable of error-correction.

The Principle of Optimism

The Principle of Optimism is not the belief that things will go well. Things may go terribly.

Civilizations may collapse. Institutions may decay. Bad explanations may spread. People may kill for falsehood. Open societies may protect their enemies. Closed systems may expand. Optimism does not deny this.

Optimism says:

Evils are caused by insufficient knowledge, and problems are soluble unless forbidden by the laws of physics.

This means that epistemological closure is not fate. It is a problem. And because it is a problem, the right response is not despair, hatred, fatalism, or civilizational essentialism.

The right response is the creation of knowledge.

We must understand how bad explanations replicate, how static systems suppress criticism, how gray zones are destroyed, how memory is severed, how exit is blocked, how institutions are captured, and how persons can recover the Backspace Key.

The solution is not guaranteed. But it is not forbidden by physics. Therefore it is a problem for knowledge.

The Open Society as error-correction system

The Open Society is not the West. It is not Europe. It is not America. It is not secular ethnicity. It is not civilizational self-praise. It is not a tribe.

The Open Society is a set of error-correcting traditions and institutions:

It protects criticism.

It protects dissent.

It protects satire.

It protects conscience.

It protects exit.

It protects the person from being reduced to a doctrine.

Its deepest rule is not “be nice,” but rather: No authority gets final say.

A society remains open only if ideas can be criticized without destroying the people who hold them. That is why anti-rational systems are dangerous to it. They demand protection from criticism while often denying criticism to those inside them. They exploit tolerance by asking the Open Society to extend immunity to doctrines that suppress the very conditions that make tolerance possible.

The answer is not persecution. The answer is distinction.

Protect persons.

Criticize doctrines.

Never confuse the two.

The Backspace Key

The simplest image for this is the Backspace Key.

A Universal Explainer can notice error, revise, delete, replace, and try again. A dynamic society protects this capacity institutionally.

It allows people to change their minds, leave religions, criticize founders, mock doctrines, revise laws, correct historical narratives, abandon inherited identities, and replace bad explanations with better ones.

A static society disables the Backspace Key. It makes correction feel like betrayal. It makes doubt feel like sin. It makes exit feel like treason. It makes satire feel like violence. It makes historical inquiry feel like desecration. It makes loyalty depend on not noticing contradictions.

The Backspace Key is not merely a symbol of freedom.

It is the mechanism by which knowledge grows.

What a Deutschian critique must not do

A critique of anti-rational memes must itself remain rational. That means it must not become tribal.

It must not say: these people are the problem.

It must not say: this population is biologically or permanently captured.

It must not say: their culture is destiny.

It must not say: every believer enacts the same closure.

It must not say: all forms of a tradition are identical.

It must not say: coercion is the only reality and tenderness is illusion.

That would be bad philosophy. It would turn a theory of error-correction into a new essentialism.

The proper claim is narrower and stronger:

Wherever a system protects its root claims from criticism, punishes exit, moralizes innovation as corruption, destroys gray zones, severes memory, and makes doubt dangerous, it functions as a static system.

That can happen in religions.

It can happen in nationalisms.

It can happen in revolutionary ideologies.

It can happen in bureaucracies.

It can happen in universities.

It can happen inside families.

It can even happen inside movements that call themselves liberal.

The mechanism, not the identity, is the target.

Applying the test

The field test is simple. Ask:

Can the doctrine be criticized?

Can the founder be historicized?

Can satire survive?

Can apostasy be accepted?

Can the child doubt?

Can women refuse imposed roles?

Can outsiders become equals?

Can inherited law be morally condemned?

Can the community tolerate intermarriage?

Can dissenters speak without fear?

Can the believer leave?

Can the system revise itself?

And the deepest question:

What would count as correction here?

If nothing would count, the system is closed.

If no evidence, argument, moral objection, human cost, contradiction, historical discovery, or failed prediction could force revision, then we are not dealing with a living tradition of criticism.

We are dealing with protected error.

The optimistic conclusion

The point of this analysis is not to denounce human beings. It is to defend them.

The captured person is not the cage.

The believer is not the doctrine.

The Muslim is not the memeplex.

The child raised inside fear is still a Universal Explainer.

The dissident who has not yet spoken is still a possible critic.

The reformer inside the tradition is not a contradiction. They are evidence that no static system can fully extinguish human creativity.

This is why the solution is not hatred. Hatred repeats the error. It reduces persons to categories. It treats people as if they were the ideas that captured them.

The solution is criticism.

Criticism of doctrines.

Criticism of taboos.

Criticism of sacred immunity.

Criticism of inherited fear.

Criticism of closed systems.

Criticism of our own metaphors when they become dehumanizing.

Criticism of the Open Society when it protects doctrines instead of persons.

The Beginning of Infinity is not a destination. It is the open-ended possibility of correction.

No error is final unless criticism is forbidden. No person is identical with the error they inherited. No future is guaranteed. But the future remains corrigible wherever the Backspace Key is protected.

No Final Words

Universality is not enough. A universalized command can dominate. A universalized method of criticism can liberate. The difference is corrigibility.

The Open Society must therefore defend universal criticism, not universal obedience.

Universal dignity, not universal classification.

Universal exit, not universal submission.

Universal problem-solving, not universal closure.

That is the test — and it begins with three commitments followed by three moves backed up by policy:

Protect the person.

Criticize the doctrine.

Restore the tradition of criticism.