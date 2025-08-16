Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Uh oh. I may have to write a separate post on this, too. :-) ... >>

Ludwig Von Mises: >> Instead of “leaving it to the experts”, the citizenry need to see it as their responsibility to educate themselves on civic matters, above all economic policy. Otherwise democracy may transform into a mere Enabling Act.... <<

As a citizen, I can learn about fiscal policy. The bureaucrat, who is a specialist, can dismiss me because I don't know enough about monetary policy.

I can learn about monetary policy. Then the bureaucrat can dismiss me because I don't know enough about seigniorage.

I can learn about seigniorage. Then the bureaucrat can dismiss me because I don't know enough about special drawing rights.

I can learn about special drawing rights. Then the bureaucrat can dismiss me because I don't know enough about Treasury auction tail.

On and on it goes. For the layman and the citizen, this is a losing game.

LVM wrote this in the 1940s. Since then, his discipline has, by design, become so byzantine and arcane because it improves the competitive advantage of economists like LVM. In this excerpt, he's just gaslighting us. You might even say that gaslighting is precisely what economic theory says will eventually emerge. How else will economists maintain their standing as our secular priesthood?

What blows me away more than anything is that this was written in 1944! And the reference to "socialist Sweden"! I had no idea that the "Democratic Socialist Workers' Party" has essentially ruled since 1917!

