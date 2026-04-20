The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.
If the West cannot stand with its Jews when they are threatened, blamed and smeared with recycled blood libels, then we are dead as societies.
Andrew Fox says everything that needs to be said. Spread widely. - Daniel
I am done pulling punches. This will not be an easy read. Do not look away.
Fuck this. I am furious at the antisemitism pouring through the West, confident and shameless, and at those who know it is wrong, yet sit by and let it happen and say or do absolutely nothing.
In Britain, we have already had Jews and their security guards stabbed to death. Jewish ambulances were set on fire. Now we have had multiple synagogue fire bombings in London. I woke this morning to a WhatsApp message from a Jewish friend I treasure, telling me about the latest atrocity against British Jews. I am sick of this. I am sickened by it, and I do not understand how anyone with any decency is not sickened too. Why are we not angrier?
Jewish people are being forced to answer, again, for every accusation, every fantasy, every blood libel hurled at the State of Israel. A Jewish student in London, Paris, New York or Melbourne is treated as if they sat in the Israeli war cabinet. A synagogue is treated as if it were a military installation. A kosher restaurant becomes a proxy battlefield. A Jewish child in a school uniform is expected to carry the moral weight of a war they did not start, a government they did not elect, and a region most of their accusers could not find on a map without help. It is grotesque. It is ancient hatred with new slogans. I am angry, and you should be too. If you are reading this, why the fuck are you not angrier?
Holocaust survivors have told me in person that the atmosphere in Britain today is like 1930s Germany. Why will our leaders, our government, our legal system not listen to them? The Holocaust did not arrive fully formed. It started with demonisation, isolation and undeserved blame.
Wake. The. Fuck. Up.
The blood libels are back. They have just been laundered through the language of activism, human rights and moral urgency. Jews are again cast as uniquely cruel, uniquely conspiratorial, uniquely bloodthirsty. Israel is accused not merely of error, not merely of brutality, not merely of war, but of metaphysical evil. Every casualty is flattened into proof of Jewish depravity. Every complexity is erased. Every Hamas or Hezbollah or Iranian atrocity is contextualised into mist. Jewish grief is interrogated. Jewish fear is mocked. Jewish self-defence is treated as criminal.
The most sickening expression of this is the obscene inversion of the Holocaust in Gaza. Gaza is not the Holocaust. Gaza is not Auschwitz. Gaza is not Treblinka. Gaza is not the industrialised, continent-wide mechanical attempt to exterminate an entire people. Gaza is not the murder of six million people because they were Jews. Gaza is not children selected for gas chambers, families shot into pits, communities erased from Europe, nor names turned to ash. To compare the war in Gaza to the attempted extermination of the Jewish race is an obscene desecration. There is no parallel. None whatsoever.
Civilian suffering in Gaza or Lebanon is simply a feature of war. It can be real without turning Jews into Nazis. War can be horrific without becoming the Shoah. Palestinians can be mourned without stealing the language of Jewish annihilation and weaponising it against Jews. The Holocaust is not a metaphor for anyone’s rhetorical convenience. It was a specific crime, committed against a specific people, at a specific scale, with a specific ideological purpose: the eradication of Jews from the earth. To invert it against Jews now is morally obscene.
Everyone in the West should stand with their Jewish neighbours. They should stand with Jews because Jews are being threatened, harassed, isolated and collectively blamed for the actions of a state. They should stand with Jews because history has already shown us where this road leads when decent people find a thousand elegant reasons to look away.
Silence is permission. When Jewish schools need guards, when students hide Stars of David, when families wonder whether it is safe to walk to synagogue, and when mobs chant slogans that make Jews feel hunted in the cities they call home, when Jewish ambulances and places of worship are being firebombed, the moral test is not complicated. Stand with Jews, or admit that your principles are worth piss in the wind.
The absence of solidarity is a stain. The refusal to name antisemitism because it wears a fashionable political mask is a stain. The cowardice of institutions, politicians, universities and cultural figures who can identify every hatred except this one is a stain.
What the shuddering fuck are we doing, Britain? Why are we not angrier? Why are we not forming human shields around our Jewish community? Our grandparents fought a global war so that this could never happen again. It is literally happening again, and we are standing by and doing absolutely fucking nothing.
I am angry because Jews should not have to beg for support. Jews should not feel they have to thank someone merely for showing solidarity with them. I am raging because “Never Again” has become a slogan people applaud, yet it fails when courage is demanded. I am angry because standing by Jews is the only right option, and too many otherwise good, decent people are choosing silence, disregard or antipathy.
Look: I cannot say this any more simply. Once they are done with the Jews, they are coming for you, too. Get fucking angry before it is too late, if not for the Jews, then for yourselves and your children.
"......is back"
It’s never gone anywhere
Can any of you imagine spitting on, insulting, and calling complete strangers "whores" and likewise?
This kind of behaviour is primarily perpetrated by poor, oppressed "Muslims" as soon as someone appears with an Israeli flag, as I often or habitually do in public.
Islam has occupied, colonized, threatened, massacred, and oppressed the populations of around sixty countries, yet continues to feel „persecuted", "discriminated against" and "disadvantaged" by so-called „Islamophobia“.
And there are enough fools in the world—especially "leftists" (a central prerequisite for being "leftist" is stupidity)—who believe these idiotic, nonsensical, and completely reality-distorting claims made by poor, oppressed Islam, according to which there should absolutely be no basis for such a „phobia“.
I experience such cruelty and dumbness personally and on a daily basis ever since I started wearing Ukrainian and Israeli flags.
I myself simply cannot imagine treating complete strangers this way.
While it is undeniably true that so-called "Islam" wherever it appears, disregards, destroys, and persecutes all other cultures, and that, given its reality, it can only be prosecuted and banned as a crime, but still I know nothing about any individual Muslim, and I could never bring myself to treat strangers as aggressively and insultingly as numerous Muslims do to foreigners like myself simply upon seeing an Israeli flag.
The fact that this happens so disgustingly often can only be interpreted as meaning that it seems to be part of "Islamic culture“, which so canNOT be „tolerated“.
But that's not what's truly frightening or feels unbearable, since I expect nothing different from "Islam" and especially so-called "Palestinians" and so-called "leftists"—who, in their crude, patronizing, and master-race attitude, seriously dare to call themselves "anti-colonialists"—but rather, what's frightening and unbearable is that hardly anyone intervenes or even thinks to stand by me.
That doesn't mean I don't receive support and validation—quite a few people approach me and tell me they see things the same way I do, that they "admire" me and encourage me—but almost always only after the storm has passed and "the coast is clear.“
Hardly anyone intervenes during the insane, repugnant scenes of the Jew-haters.
Is this supposed to be the "silent majority"? But those persecuted by these deranged, violent Jew-haters gain nothing from this.
Rather, it creates the impression "in the public eye" that the screeching, poor, oppressed Islamists and their followers should be the "majority“ .
In my experience, however, this does not correspond to reality. But if no one, or hardly anyone, intervenes of those who are disgusted by the spitting, insulting, violent Islamists and "anti-colonialists" and who disagree with their Jew-hatred, the impression "in the public eye" is reinforced that the repulsive Jew-haters were in the majority and that one shouldn't dare to stand up to them.
And that's just how it started before 1933, until it was too late.
"Nothing learned from the past" – partly or essentially because those who are supposed to "convey the past" do not do so adequately, but are occupied by a "left-wing"/"Soviet" historiography that portrays "leftists" as mere victims of fascism – and says nothing about the fact that "left-wing" "socialists" harboured similar hatred against Jews before 1933 as the "right-wing" "national" „socialists" - and that they present the Shoah ("Holocaust") as a "singular event" and not as a point in the millennia-old persecution and massacre of Jews, the age-old hatred of Jews, which is a major reason why the "crown of creation" is in such a pathetic state when it coddles stupidity and meanness and persecutes the most capable and intelligent.