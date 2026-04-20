Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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sabasarge's avatar
sabasarge
5h

"......is back"

It’s never gone anywhere

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Heartworker's avatar
Heartworker
2h

Can any of you imagine spitting on, insulting, and calling complete strangers "whores" and likewise?

This kind of behaviour is primarily perpetrated by poor, oppressed "Muslims" as soon as someone appears with an Israeli flag, as I often or habitually do in public.

Islam has occupied, colonized, threatened, massacred, and oppressed the populations of around sixty countries, yet continues to feel „persecuted", "discriminated against" and "disadvantaged" by so-called „Islamophobia“.

And there are enough fools in the world—especially "leftists" (a central prerequisite for being "leftist" is stupidity)—who believe these idiotic, nonsensical, and completely reality-distorting claims made by poor, oppressed Islam, according to which there should absolutely be no basis for such a „phobia“.

I experience such cruelty and dumbness personally and on a daily basis ever since I started wearing Ukrainian and Israeli flags.

I myself simply cannot imagine treating complete strangers this way.

While it is undeniably true that so-called "Islam" wherever it appears, disregards, destroys, and persecutes all other cultures, and that, given its reality, it can only be prosecuted and banned as a crime, but still I know nothing about any individual Muslim, and I could never bring myself to treat strangers as aggressively and insultingly as numerous Muslims do to foreigners like myself simply upon seeing an Israeli flag.

The fact that this happens so disgustingly often can only be interpreted as meaning that it seems to be part of "Islamic culture“, which so canNOT be „tolerated“.

But that's not what's truly frightening or feels unbearable, since I expect nothing different from "Islam" and especially so-called "Palestinians" and so-called "leftists"—who, in their crude, patronizing, and master-race attitude, seriously dare to call themselves "anti-colonialists"—but rather, what's frightening and unbearable is that hardly anyone intervenes or even thinks to stand by me.

That doesn't mean I don't receive support and validation—quite a few people approach me and tell me they see things the same way I do, that they "admire" me and encourage me—but almost always only after the storm has passed and "the coast is clear.“

Hardly anyone intervenes during the insane, repugnant scenes of the Jew-haters.

Is this supposed to be the "silent majority"? But those persecuted by these deranged, violent Jew-haters gain nothing from this.

Rather, it creates the impression "in the public eye" that the screeching, poor, oppressed Islamists and their followers should be the "majority“ .

In my experience, however, this does not correspond to reality. But if no one, or hardly anyone, intervenes of those who are disgusted by the spitting, insulting, violent Islamists and "anti-colonialists" and who disagree with their Jew-hatred, the impression "in the public eye" is reinforced that the repulsive Jew-haters were in the majority and that one shouldn't dare to stand up to them.

And that's just how it started before 1933, until it was too late.

"Nothing learned from the past" – partly or essentially because those who are supposed to "convey the past" do not do so adequately, but are occupied by a "left-wing"/"Soviet" historiography that portrays "leftists" as mere victims of fascism – and says nothing about the fact that "left-wing" "socialists" harboured similar hatred against Jews before 1933 as the "right-wing" "national" „socialists" - and that they present the Shoah ("Holocaust") as a "singular event" and not as a point in the millennia-old persecution and massacre of Jews, the age-old hatred of Jews, which is a major reason why the "crown of creation" is in such a pathetic state when it coddles stupidity and meanness and persecutes the most capable and intelligent.

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