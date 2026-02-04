The Official Guerre and Shalom October 7th Inquiry
Rudyard Kipling presents his findings. A damning verdict on Benjamin the Unready.
Committee chairman Rudyard Kipling explains why Benjamin “Æthelred” the Unready should resign in a damning verdict that won’t cost the Israeli taxpayer a penny. History is free.
Dane-geld (1911)
1
IT IS always a temptation to an armed and agile nation
To call upon a neighbour and to say:–
"We invaded you last night–we are quite prepared to fight,
Unless you pay us cash to go away."
2
And that is called asking for Dane-geld,
And the people who ask it explain
That you've only to pay 'em the Dane-geld
And then you'll get rid of the Dane!
3
It is always a temptation for a rich and lazy nation,
To puff and look important and to say:–
"Though we know we should defeat you,
we have not the time to meet you.
We will therefore pay you cash to go away."
4
And that is called paying the Dane-geld;
But we've proved it again and again,
That if once you have paid him the Dane-geld
You never get rid of the Dane.
5
It is wrong to put temptation in the path of any nation,
For fear they should succumb and go astray;
So when you are requested to pay up or be molested,
You will find it better policy to say:–
6
"We never pay any-one Dane-geld,
No matter how trifling the cost;
For the end of that game is oppression and shame,
And the nation that plays it is lost!"
Reader note:
Danegeld was a tax in Anglo-Saxon England originally raised to pay tribute to Viking raiders to prevent invasions. It was first levied in the late 10th century by Anglo-Saxon kings notably Æthelred the Unready.
