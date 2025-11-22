The NINTH Lie that killed Democracy: DIVERSITY
"Diversity is a net good for society and closed borders are a moral stain upon a nation." 'Is this correct'? asks Ashok Panikkar.
Preface: The Ten Lies that killed Democracy // The First Lie: Liberalism //The Second Lie: Cosmopolitanism // The Third Lie: Progress // The Fourth Lie: Freedom and Liberty // The Fifth Lie: Justice // The Sixth Lie: Open-Mindedness // The Seventh Lie: Equality // The Eighth Lie: Power
Chapter Summary: In this chapter I engage with an entirely modern fascination —that of ‘fighting’ for greater ‘diversity’ in society and its institutions. I explain how this trend emerged and why it has taken hold of the Western imagination. I also explain why it defies both common sense as well as enlightened self-interest. Most of all I show how aggressively advocating for ‘diversity’ almost inevitably harms the most vulnerable minorities in a society. As with everything else in the book, my analysis is based on examining societies (and democracies) as complex systems that operate by their own rules. Rules, I might add, that aren’t driven by the feverish desires and aspirations of individuals or groups.
THE NINTH LIE THAT KILLED DEMOCRACY: Diversity
by Ashok Panikkar
The Ninth Lie: Diversity is a net good for society and closed borders are a moral stain upon a nation.
