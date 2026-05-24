The world reach of Substack is to be praised. Only today can we speak unmediated to an international audience. Only today has the national conversation burst its borders. And yet there is a downside. A monster-shaped gargantuan, unmissable downside. That all are forced to talk about a city - New York - whether almost none of us live and even few of us care (deeply) about. Even our American friends are bored stiff by the unrelenting, unceasing, irresistible emphasis on one city far from our interests and concerns.

The internet has broken down borders and replaced the nation with a meta-conversation. We talk alone about the same thing: that city. New York has become our shared country with reference thereto guaranteed to gather in unearned clicks –whilst the infinitude beyond is neglected and ignored.

I am a Jew, and New York is a world Jewish city, so to that limited extent, I care. I am a free worlder and New York is our leading metropolis, so for that, as well, I may occasionally turn my gaze. It’s in films and popular culture. Its buildings are familiar. It matters. But yet, and just to emphasise, it is peripheral to my life; just as Reading and Aix-en-Provence and Zaragoza are peripheral to yours. All these cities matter to me and they don’t to you. And that’s just fine. That’s natural. That’s how it’s meant to be.

True enough, we now live in the post-October 7th world and everything has changed. New York has a crazy mayor. Columbia’s gone south. The Times is unreadable. But still. That isn’t only New York. The entire West is infected by post-truth Prime Ministers and radicals mayors and uneducational universities and unfact-based media. How about Marseille, one of the most important, unmentioned, culturally-effervescent Jewish cities in the diaspora? How often do we speak of that city’s antisemitism, corrupt politics and post-truth universe? Almost never. New York sucks the life out of everything, in the USA and beyond.

And how about, let’s dream, New York returned to normal. Would I be racing out the stops to live there? Not at all. Far from being “liberal-left wing”, it is the mecca of ultra-capitalism, where dog eats dog, money means power, humans are business and cocaine flows abundant. Speaking as a supporter of the free market, the city sounds almost dystopian, even on a good day. I wish it (and its homeless population) well, but it isn’t for me.

Now you may counter that this is a stereotype. That New York is the home of religious freedom, incredible innovation and young philanthropists helping grannies across the road. No doubt you’re right; for I, unlike Sinatra, know nothing about the city that doesn’t sleep. But it’s for that reason that it floats in a penumbra of irrelevance for me. I hope it thrives, but it’s foreign. Even in Jewish cultural matters, I would take Marseille exoticism over New York East-Europeanism any day of the week —and, wait for it, I’ve lived in the former.

These past few weeks, I’ve had to endure endless talk about Mamdani, non-stop analysis of the New York Times and constant reflection on the latest “As a Jew” podcaster. These things, in so far as they relate to anti-Zionist antisemitism, matter to me - they affect the future of the Jewish State - yet anti-Jew hate in France, Spain and throughout the Muslim world are of at least as much importance. And, from my multi-linguistic perspective, more culturally interesting. Yet to thrive in the international digital space, we have to all become New Yorkers. We have to care - or feign caring - about “the greatest city in the world”.

This all rebounds on the question of narrative. To be human is to seek meaning. To seek meaning is to belong to a narrative; a story to which one can participate as the book’s next scribe.

For a narrative to fit the bill it needs to be local, particular and forged by tradition. Often, it must be national. Ideally, it must be democratic and promote freedom. New Yorkism is its antithesis, bringing these timeless truths to the fore: There is no world narrative. There is no global nation. There is no international story based on one Hudson-soaked city.

We wept at her suffering on 9/11, but we wept more for our local jihadi victims.

We wept at her financial collapse, but we wept more for our local malaise.

We wept at her antisemitism, but we wept more for our local synagogue.

So much flows from New York, but meaning isn’t one of them. So we must insist on our particular story and speak local reality to American digital power.

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