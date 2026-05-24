Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
2hEdited

It’s not about New York. It’s about the devolution of the United States. NyC is the symbol. We already discussed for years the end of the UK with London as the symbol. We have discussed the end of France not just with Paris as a symbol but discussed endlessly about Marseille after the children and rabbi were murdered at the Yeshiva. We talk about Spain and once in awhile Italy but we already know Europe is gone so there is no real need to flog a dead horse.

New York was the last bastion of hope in the diaspora. LA of Cali has been a shithole for years as well. So this discussion about NY is less about NY and more of a eulogy.

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