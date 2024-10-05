Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Grosman's avatar
George Grosman
Oct 5, 2024

As a child of Communism (born and raised in Prague while it was still under the heel of the Soviet boot) nothing here surprises me but it's high time the world begin to understand what lies behind the current kaffiyeh-draped fashions. Excellent piece and thank you for bringing it to our attention. The moral rot that began with Lenin's return to Moscow to ignite the Bolshevik passions and create the USSR, continues unabated, deepened and even more frantic. Blond, Nebraska born Jihadi fanatics at Columbia University - insane, yet perfectly explained by the nefarious Lenin legacy.

I still remember George Galloway hugging Saddam Hussein whom he proclaimed to be a "great leader of his people" Forward, comrades! New adventures await once we demolish the Zionist Entity (as if!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
jerry kleiner's avatar
jerry kleiner
Oct 5, 2024

An incredibly detailed and informative article. The West wins the Cold War and yet is greatly losing the Ideology war. The article explains very well how they infiltrated the Third World, African Nations but I cannot understand how they could have done the same at home, here in the US and Canada. Simply to say we fell asleep really doesn't do it for me. Capitalism wins and thrives and we get Marxist teachers and professors .... how does that work? When I went to school in the Neanderthal period, we had a syllabus and a curriculum. Administration knew what was supposed to be taught and made sure that it was taught accordingly.

Yes, the youth were against the VietNam war but we didnt hate our country. For one thing, we didnt want to get drafted and wind up dead. We also objected on moral grounds, we felt the war was unjust and that it was a civil war where we did not belong. We also fought for civil rights and for women's rights, the rights of indigenous people ...... all noble and just causes.

Somehow from nobel causes we went to the insane causes ..... WOKE, DEI, Race politics, Postmodernism, White oppressor. Colonizers ..... how did all that come to be? Men saying they are women, equity over equality, denial of history. It just does not make sense to me at all.

Lastly, the last point made in the article is that America is different and we can beat this but it doesnt really lay out how or what steps need to be taken.

papa j

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Daniel Clarke-Serret and others
40 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture