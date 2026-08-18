Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Brad Goverman's avatar
Brad Goverman
2hEdited

Claire, I think you’ve put your finger on the real danger. The problem isn’t that Romer represents most Democrats. She clearly doesn’t. It’s that the party seems incapable of drawing a bright line between itself and people whose views are political poison for moderates.

That was part of what I was trying to get at in Why I Left the Democrat Party. A party can lose voters long before those voters become Republicans. Sometimes they simply stop feeling that they belong.

And once that happens, getting them to check the D box again becomes much harder.

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Josh Wilner's avatar
Josh Wilner
3h

Romer is so profoundly arrogant about her ignorance its impossible to ignore he lack of self awareness.

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