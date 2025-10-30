Guerre and Shalom

EKB🎗️
3hEdited

By kowtowing to the antiamerican antisemite nepo baby Mamdani and the DSA the democrats hopefully will get what they truly deserve. Obliteration.

So the choice in your world is between visions of totalitarianism. (I disagree vociferously.) But at least one of those visions actually likes the USA- meaning Americans. So yes, people will vote for the party that doesn't call them garbage, who want to destroy the US, their way of life, and everything they stand for. Go figure.

MFritz Friedman
22m

Champion Kasparov: contrasting your game plan to the Dems frenetic chaos as covered in yesterday’s Free Press’ ‘Big Tent’ article, there’s no question you should be running their show. But answer me this: have you ever won a match when all you had on the field were a few paltry, faulty pawns?

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
