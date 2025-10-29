Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
42m

love "larnin'" this stuff & fie fie on the thieves...one've 'em was Coco Chanel! (sad, no?)

https://www.algemeiner.com/2013/09/25/iconic-designer-coco-chanel-tried-to-betray-jewish-business-partners-to-the-nazis/

ps "ve joos" should all know such facts...I DID know about Porsche but it sure ain't common knowledge, the others were all "nu" ta me...

pps just as a strange against-the-grain resource there's a nazi dude out thar that spends his daze tryin' to "prove" jews didn't invent or create the things we invented & created... his argue-mints are baloney but in reverse logic--if ya kin stand hiz vile lies--he digs up all sorts of jooish inventions worth knowin' about (he duz so only to (try to) debunk 'em--but there's stuff there--among the dross...that even I didn't know 'bout) https://karlradl14.substack.com/archive (highly UNwreck-o-mended but a good divin' board fer jooish inventions)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture