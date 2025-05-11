Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Mairson's avatar
Alan Mairson
7d

What a wonderful tribute and remembrance, Daniel. As beautiful as Rabbi Sacks himself. One of your best.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Rich's avatar
Rich
8d

Beautiful tribute! I heard him debate with Richard Dawkins once and I wasn’t aware of his wider teachings and influence. Thank you for writing this

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture