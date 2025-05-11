Europe owes the Jews no small thanks for making people think more logically and for establishing cleanlier intellectual habits… Wherever Jews have won influence they have taught men to make finer distinctions, more rigorous inferences, and to write in a more luminous and cleanly fashion; their task was ever to bring a people “to listen to raison.” (Friedrich Nietzsche, The Gay Science, translated with commentary by Walter Kaufmann)

In the Dust of the Sages

It happened many years ago in the streets of St. John's Wood. In the London suburb most famous for Lords Cricket Ground, the Abbey Road Studios and Regent’s Park lived a humble man of great renown and learning. On a stiflingly hot summer's day, where the mercury crept nervously over 30°, we entered the The Philosopher’s living room. We sat. We smiled. We listened. How many times had we seen this gentleman before: on television, in newspapers, in videos and in books? On each and every occasion in his unmistakable uniform: his well fitting suit with his grey tie sporting an unmistakable black yarmulke. But this time it was different. This time it was in sun-drenched London. He could take it no longer. Peeling back his brand in the comfort of home, he felt obliged to make the necessary quip: “You didn't see this. I'm going to remove my tie!” The mask was removed; yet behind lay something even greater. Approachable, warm and kind, even as far as reviewing some rap music made for his benefit, the light of Rabbi Jonathan Sacks shone even more brightly.

This wasn't the first time that I had made the acquaintance of the Rabbi and it wouldn't be the last. He’d grace my synagogue, be photographed with my mother and look directly in my eyes - 2 long, transcendental seconds - in a never forgotten student appearance. We speak of the great men and women of the past. We speculate about what Plato would have said and how Cyrus the Great was as a man. With only their writings as a guide, we seek to know their mind; arrogantly and in vain. But here I was graced with the ultimate honour: to sit in the dust of the sages, to learn from the greatest teacher of our generation. Just as Alexander had been tutored by Aristotle, I was to be granted a similar gift: in the Lyceum of London, in the living room of one of history's greats, I received the wisdom of he that had instructed future Kings and advised Prime Ministers. My teacher, who had instructed me before and since in words of great majesty, stood there before my very eyes.

My writings, at times, may seem like a bazaar of the miscellaneous. Philosophy and history, geopolitics and poetry. No one subject occupies my pen for long. Yet there is a common thread. And he sat the that day in the uncomfortable heat of a humid, London afternoon. Guerre and Shalom seeks nothing less then to honour the memory of the late Rabbi and continue his work.

Rabbi Sacks had two sides, temporal and eternal, only one of which is of import to this publication. As the head of just one denomination in the numerically tiny British Jewish community, his temporal role is unlikely to justify a footnote in the history of Anglia. Here he made errors. Here he made mistakes. Here he took actions about which some may agree and some quite the contrary. As the Pope in his Papal States, he was human just like the rest of us. But in his spiritual capacity, as a teacher for the ages, his name will never be forgotten by history. To Jews and gentiles, to Britons and citizens of the world beyond, he was the unique prophetic voice that connected with the Divine. I honour him thus not only as a disciple. It was how he was described in British national newspapers and by leading statesman. In an age which “didn't do God”, Rabbi Sacks was the unparalleled exception which disproved the rule. The so-called irreligious, living in a country where Anglicanism is establishment, sought the advice of the Rabbi over the Archbishop. The God-thirsty Israeli, living in the self declared Jewish state, sought the London-dwelling Briton over the manifold gdolim of Mea Shearim. He was sought throughout his country and throughout the world. And through his timeless writings, podcasts and recorded shiurm, we can still access his wisdom.

Searching for Water in the Wilderness

Living in the misery of his loss, we are a flock without its shepherd. He died too soon. He died before his time. The Torah recalls that when Miriam died, the Israelites suddenly lacked in water. That which they had taken for granted throughout their lives was suddenly lost. She had prayed for sustenance throughout those wilderness years of complaint and disbelief. She did so quietly; without seeking praise; in silent modesty. Now cruelly passed from the world, the Israelites felt lost. They complained to Moses that the wells gave life no more. He angered. He took the stick. And the rest is history.

Since the passing of Rabbi Sacks, we have been similarly afflicted. War, conflict, pestilence and misery. Democracy on the brink and societies in the grip of fracture. Where in his life Rabbi Sacks reigned supreme as the ultimate moral voice of the British people, a symbol of the esteemed role of the Jew in British society, today we see rising anti-semitism, civil unrest and minorities unsure of their place in society. It is as if he, who kept the magical dance of spirituality and liberal democracy on the road, has left us to suffer the consequences of his absence.

So what is the lesson of Rabbi Sacks life? What is it that made him great among his peers and righteous in his generation? What, in his absence, are we guilty of that has brought us the generation of the flood? What teaching can we put into practice that will reverse the terrible decree and restore us on the path of peace? Having read article after article, watched podcast after podcast and imbibed D’var Torah after D’var Torah, I have a clear answer. It is an answer which imbues my own work and catalyses my life's mission. It is what makes me a follower of the Rabbi to the depths of my soul.

The Embodiment of the West

Rabbi Sacks taught us that the wisdom of all our traditions must be combined to reach the truth. For a Jew that means bringing the wisdom of the Hebraic Texts into the domain of public debate. What made Rabbi Sacks’ work so valuable, so remarkable - and so unusual - was that it combined the historic learning of both Jewish and non-Jewish sources. In one of his numerous essays, he would as readily speak of Max Weber as Rabbi Akiva. He would quote from Bertrand Russell and the Rambam in the same breath. He was effortlessly – and proudly – Jewish and British; in his very being the personification and soluble mixture of the two venerable traditions that built the West. It is no surprise then that shorn of his irreplaceable presence, the West now seems lost.

We have now returned to a darker age, where Jews, in fear of persecution, keep themselves to themselves and speak of running away to another country. No more do British or Western Jews speak about their faith in public or teach their countrymen about the wisdom of their tradition. No more do the Western young have pride in their heritage or know what they're fighting for. No more do liberal democratic advocates speak of Jewish heritage in their work and no more do the Jews defend the liberal democratic system as their birthright. Where Rabbi Sacks once strolled the Earth as a spiritual colossus, his successors are the small minded non-leaders of a tiny world minority. Where once we lived among prophets, now we are reduced to kippah-wearing, kippah-desecrating Knesset pygmies. Rabbi Sacks – he that studied at Christ’s College, Finchley in a land of intellectual diversity - was the spiritual leader of the Western World, yet today, a mere few years later, the Jewish community, the West and civilization in its totality is fighting for its life.

It is not too late to return to the example of our teacher. We must take Jewish tradition from its cloistered seminaries and take it out into the world: into the world of liberal democratic activism, into the world of human rights, into the world of Middle Eastern reconciliation. And not only the Jews; all our minorities must cast themselves away from fear. They must allow their faith traditions to inform debate, not in order to impose unwanted rituals on the wider community, but rather to increase our collective storehouse of wisdom. It is only by combining the teachings of all our religions and truth-seeking philosophies that we will come upon the elixir of peace and defend our rights as inheritors of the West. Our children no longer know what we stand for, so let us teach them: we stand for the truth , from wherever it may come.

Science is a source of truth, but it's not the only one. Ancient Greece is a source of truth but it's not the only one either. Truth comes when we combine our wisdom together in a Divine mixture of renewed understanding. From this blessed concoction, there can be no wisdom that is in default; and especially not that of the Judaic scriptures which informed the Western heart and gave it its overflowing splendour.

On Power and Influence

I have previously spoken of the British social contract and how it is founded on the consent of the conservative majority. That much is true. But whilst the minority may not impose its will on the thronging masses, they have yet an important role. Minorities, especially the isolated minorities of minorities, may be shorn of political power, but it is their difference, their diverse individuality, that seeds the progress of society. John Stuart Mill once argued that a society must foster individuality – eccentricity even – to progress towards the future. It is that tolerated difference that spurs change, notwithstanding that that change must be consented to by those in power. A society which eliminates difference, be that through intolerant religion or intolerant Rousseau-inspired social movements, threatens to repeat the tragic example of China: an ancient nation, once avant-garde, but that in recent millenia turned stiflingly conservative and a bulwark against progress.

Mill said that the West maintained its vitality through the diversity of European national approaches. I say that Rabbi Sacks was the modern incarnation of this Geist. In unashamedly showcasing the wisdom of an immigrant community - and not just any migrant community, but the descendants of Biblical Judea - he changed the face of Britain and set an example for the Western World.

One is reminded of one of Rabbi Sacks’ most poignant lessons, one related in his Covenant and Conversation article “On Prophets and Kings”, where he beautifully described the difference between power and influence. Power politics, the commodity exercised by Kings (and national conservative majorities), is a limited resource. It is like a glass of water. You can share the water, just as you can share power, but in doing so your own water supply is reduced. This is why Kings and the powerful jealously guard their privileges; for to share their privileges would be to end them and thereby to hasten the end of their power.

By contrast, influence is like the flame of a candle. When shared, the light of the original remains undiminished, yet its flame is shared equally by all those candles with which it comes into contact. The Prophets were like flames. Despite having no temporal power, they influenced the lives of others, both contemporaneously and in more modern times. And who is it that we remember to this day? In Rabbi Sacks own inimitable words:

“Most of the kings are long forgotten, yet the words of the prophets continue to inspire. Which is odd, since they had no power at all. They commanded no troops, headed no government, didn’t even have legions of disciples. What they had was more enduring than power. They had influence. And as Kierkegaard once said: when a king dies his power ends. When a prophet dies his influence begins. I think of the heroes of my lifetime, leaders from Martin Luther King to Aung San Suu Kyi of Burma, who gave the hopeless hope; people like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett who taught us that the best thing you can do with money is give it away in a noble cause; and the unsung heroes of our hospitals, schools and local communities who daily remind us that happiness lies in what we give to the world not what we take from it. Some of these had power, others didn’t, but what made them great was influence, the way they inspired others and spoke to the better angels of their nature.”

Rabbi Sacks was the embodiment of influence over power. Though his was one utterly unique individual in a country of a different faith tradition, the socially conservative majority - the social contractors of our nation - listened to him. They sought his advice and heeded his words. From Prince (now King) Charles to Prime Minister Gordon Brown, all heard his lessons with the burning fire of the committed disciple. They had no political reason to do so. Yet, by channelling the Divine, Rabbi Sacks wielded immense influence on them and their decisions. Furthermore, like the Prophets of antiquity, Our Teacher will inspire our children for generations to come.

Rabbi Sacks showed the wandering stranger how to live in a world of might. We should not seek to seize the power of the majority; they will not yield. Instead the minority citizen should aim to wield influence through sharing the light of their traditions. When spoken in good faith and for the benefit of the entire national community, the powerful will listen and adapt their ways. That is our calling. That is the purpose of the little individual in the modern liberal democracy.

Indeed one should go further. Even if the religious minority could seek power, they should shun it. Religion and political power do not mix. In prescient words that the theocrats of the Knesset should heed:

“Don’t mix religion and politics. You mix religion and politics, you get terrible politics and even worse religion.”

And further:

Democratic politics — the worst system ever invented apart from all the others — is more than the rule of the majority. That, as Alexis de Tocqueville rightly said, can lead to the tyranny of the majority and the loss of rights on the part of minorities. Its virtues are that it allows for the non-violent resolution of conflict. It makes possible a change in government without revolution or civil war. Most importantly, it safeguards the free expression of dissent. Politics turns into virtue what religions often see as a vice — the fact that we do not all think alike, that we have conflicting interests, that we see the world through different eyes. Politics knows what religion sometimes forgets, that the imposition of truth by force and the suppression of dissent by power is the end of freedom and a denial of human dignity. When religion enters the political arena, we should repeat daily Bunyan’s famous words: “Then I saw that there was a way to Hell, even from the gates of Heaven.”

The Palace in Flames

We mourn Rabbi Sacks, but we may not wallow in our sadness. He would never have wanted that. What he sought with all his soul was the unity of society through accepting the dignity of difference. That, above all, is what we need at this moment. This, above all, is what lacks in our epoque of unremitting contemporary malaise.

He would want us to remember his most compelling lesson, to heed the call received by Abraham to extinguish the Palace in Flames. Rabbi Sacks’ favourite Midrash reads thus:

“The Lord said to Abram: Leave your land, your birthplace and your father’s house . . .” To what may this be compared? To a man who was travelling from place to place when he saw a palace in flames. He wondered, “Is it possible that the palace lacks an owner?” The owner of the palace looked out and said, “I am the owner of the palace.” So Abraham our father said, “Is it possible that the world lacks a Ruler?” The Holy One, blessed be He, looked out and said to him, “I am the Ruler, the Sovereign of the Universe.” (Bereishit Rabbah (Vilna), 42:8.)

Where is that Palace? The broken world of Abraham and broken world of today. The world that is perfectly ordered by physics in the Heavens, but unjust and violent here on Earth. Hearing the call, Abraham left his land, his birthplace and his father’s house to set out to the future that the Almighty had laid out for him. But this was no predestination. Abraham had to choose.

So today we also have a choice. Either we will be the heirs of Our Teacher or we will leave the world in ruins. Seeing the destruction and division which confronts us, what will we do? Will we run, hide and ghettoise ourselves? Or will we, like Abraham before us, heed the eternal message of the Palace in Flames and set forth towards the future of eternal peace that the Almighty promised we would inherit?

The West is England, Jerusalem and Liberal Democracy. It is freedom of speech and the search for truth. The Master has left us, but the students may not tarry. We must proudly speak up, so others may learn. For fear destroys us and powers corrupts us, but influence will bring about the better world that Yonathan Rabbenu strived for.

Sacks on Liberal Democracy:

“It may seem odd to say that the most important feature of liberal democracy is its modesty. Humility is a virtue not always associated with politicians. Yet it is built into the system. The secular democratic state has no ambitions to proclaim the truth, fulfil the metaphysical longings of the soul, or pass judgment on the great questions of ethics. It is there to help us get along with one another, making our several contributions to the common good. It is the best way yet discovered of allowing us all to feel heard, our views considered if not always accepted, and of constructing a society we see as tolerable if not ideal.

There is something noble about this self-limitation. Liberal democracy does what few great religions have ever achieved. It makes space for difference. It honours the person regardless of his or her beliefs. It allows societies to negotiate change without catastrophe. It teaches us the difficult arts of listening to our opponents and — in Isaiah’s phrase — “reasoning together”. These are modest virtues but necessary ones.”