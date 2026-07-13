BLURB: What if the world’s oldest hatred didn’t disappear—only learned new grammar? What if antisemitism no longer arrives as theology or race science, but dressed up as “human rights,” “decolonization,” and the moral language of the age? Rooted Truth exposes the continuity of the lie—and why Israel became its preferred target.

With historical depth and briefing-grade clarity, Uri Zehavi traces the Jewish people’s unbroken connection to the Land of Israel—from covenant to exile, from Balfour to Ben-Gurion—and shows how history, law, and identity converge in one stubborn fact: the Jews are home. Across four parts, he dismantles the propaganda that now passes for analysis: the myth that Jewish indigeneity is metaphor, the weaponization of “apartheid/colonialism/genocide,” the bureaucracies of denial that launder bias into legitimacy, and the moral case for sovereignty and survival.

Clear. Disciplined. Unapologetic. Not a plea for sympathy, Rooted Truth is a legal brief, a moral argument, and a warning. The campaign to turn Israel into a question mark is a campaign against truth itself.

To join The Guerre & Shalom Publishing House and read new books in full, sign up as a paid subscriber!

Rooted Truth: Israel’s Case Against the Deniers

by Uri Zehavi

Preface & Introduction: The Return of the Lie // Chapter 1: Setting the Record Straight // Chapter 2: From Balfour to Independence // Chapter 3: By Right, Not Permission // Chapter 4: Apartheid as Propaganda // Chapter 5: Colonialism and the Great Erasure // Chapter 6: The Genocide Libel // Chapter 7: The UN Assembly Line // Chapter 8: Campus Catechism // Chapter 9: NGO Lawfare

Part Four: Answering the Deniers

Chapter 10: The Jewish Right to Return

Tel Aviv, May 1948. In a crowded hall on Rothschild Boulevard, David Ben-Gurion read Israel’s Declaration of Independence. The audience rose and sang “Hatikva.” No one in that room thought they were inventing a country. They understood they were restoring one. Ben-Gurion said it plainly in the text he held: the Jewish People were exercising a natural and historic right to sovereignty in their land. The world’s recognition mattered, but it was not the source. The source was older than London and New York combined.

The Jewish story on that soil begins far earlier than 1948, 1917 or 70 CE. Israelite kingdoms stood in Judea with Jerusalem as capital. The record is not only scriptural. It is carved in stone, minted on coins, mapped in Roman and Greek accounts. After Rome destroyed the Second Temple and crushed the Bar Kokhba revolt, the empire tried to erase the name of Judea and renamed the province Syria Palaestina. The trick failed. A remnant remained in the land. Others kept coming back. Pilgrims founded synagogues. Families rebuilt streets and courts. The thread never snapped.

The diaspora carried the country in daily life. Jews faced Jerusalem three times a day. They ended the Seder with “Next year in Jerusalem.” Brides and grooms broke a glass to mark what was missing. These were not poetic flourishes. They were instructions. Communities in Sana’a, Fez, Kraków, and Vilna taught the same lesson in the same words for centuries: exile is a condition, not a destiny. When conditions allowed, Jews acted on that lesson.

The continuity was cultural as well as civic. The Hebrew language did not vanish. It lived in prayer and law until it lived in markets and streets again. Medieval poets like Yehuda Halevi wrote of Zion as home, not symbol. That is unusual in human history. Nations in exile tend to dissolve. The Jews refused. They preserved a common ancestry, a continuous tie to a specific land, and a distinct language and law that pointed to that land. Modern criteria for indigenous status list those elements. The Jewish People meet them all.

Calling Jews “colonizers” in Judea is an inversion. The Arab presence in that land begins with seventh-century conquest, long after Jews built states there. Even blunt observers outside our argument have said so. A Pakistani-Canadian columnist once noted that Jews had lived around Jerusalem for more than a millennium before Arabic ruled the streets. He added that when Umar’s armies came, they occupied an already peopled country. That is not a controversial statement. It is a matter of record.

None of this depends on faith. One can read the covenant as theology and still see the history beneath it. Coins from the Bar Kokhba years read “For the freedom of Israel.” Pilgrims’ inscriptions speak of Judean towns by name. Ottoman firmans refer to Jewish neighborhoods by their ancient titles. Nineteenth-century lists of Jerusalem’s residents count Jews as the largest group. Twentieth-century aliyot, long before statehood, rebuilt farms and towns with Hebrew names that matched the map of Tanakh. Continuity and return, not invention.

When Ben-Gurion read the Declaration, he did not beg for a favor. He asserted a right. The Allied decisions at San Remo, the Mandate’s language about “reconstituting” the national home, and the partition vote of 1947 affirmed what already existed. They did not create Jewish belonging. They recognized it. When Israel took its place among nations, it did so with the consent of history and the consent of law. Both mattered. Neither was charity.