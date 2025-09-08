[From prisoners-dilemma.png]

Is it rational to be rational?

Let us conduct a thought experiment. $10 are on the table and you and your partner have to decide how to distribute it. You alone may give the offer. Your partner must then decide to accept or reject. Should they reject, both of you get nothing.

These being the parameters, what is the logical course of action for you to take? Assuming that one may only offer a positive integer, the rational offer would be for you to tender $9 so that your partner would receive $1. That way you would maximize your personal profit while screwing your interlocutor. If they were to reject, they would get nothing and $1 is better than nothing. Unsatisfying as the inequality may be, a rational partner would have no choice but to surrender to your power.

But as we all know, people aren’t rational. Seeing the unfairness of such a skewed distribution, many would choose to reject purely out of spite. Better that we both get nothing than you profit from your extortion.

In the context of a pure game scenario, where the participants play but one time, the human penchant for revenge would cost you. You really would be a fool to reject the offer. But in the context of real life, where exploitation and manipulation are all part of the “fun”, acting irrationally in the very short term would be highly rational in the long term. It's what one might call rational irrationality. Being aware that the other party is easily exploitable, the party that makes the offer would likely repeat the trick over and over again. The nice guy rarely wins. It would be far better to continue rejecting until the offeror begins to treat you with equality and respect. In the long term, and extend it out to an entire community, a more equal distribution would breed trust, human capital and non-transactional, respectful relationships.

Why does Syria’s ISIS President like Israel more than Ireland?

[What does he understand that the Irish don’t?]

We begin with this preamble to greater understand the geopolitical context of the Middle East and the somewhat counter-intuitive responses of the various onlookers. On one hand we have liberal democratic Western countries such as Ireland which have gone out of their way to boycott Israel, even to the extent of self transforming the definition of genocide.

At the same time, as regards the Israeli actions in Gaza, there has been a wall of almost complete silence from Arab, Middle Eastern governments. There has been barely a whiff of condemnation from Morocco, Bahrain and the UAE. Egypt and Jordan have maintained diplomatic relations and even official enemies such as Saudi Arabia have kept their diplomatic cool. Most extraordinarily of all, the newly installed Syrian government has engaged in negotiations for entry into the Abraham Accords, even contemplating ceding much of its claim to the Golan Heights.

When the reader takes into account the nature of the Syria government, that it is currently run by a former ISIS terrorist committed to Islamist domination of the world, this seems nothing short of incredible. Granted it likely won't lead anywhere, but given that Israel currently occupies much of Southwestern Syria and is prepared to bomb army positions when it threatens the embattled Druze minority, the fact that we are even talking about normalisation agreements is a matter requiring further analysis. In brief, what the hell is going on?!

As journalist Nachum Kaplan commented in a recent podcast interview with Guerre and Shalom, he can foresee the situation where Israel will be rejected by much of liberal Europe at the same time as being in a state of normalized “peace” with much of the authoritarian Middle East. He’s right. The question is why.

Understanding Tribal Societies and Honour-based Violence

Bedouins on the rampage in southern Syria. (Ghaith Alsayed / Associated Press)

To understand, we must return to the famous $10 psychological experiment. In a land of stable law, such as that which pertains in a high-trust country where unfair contractual terms are struck out, none would offer a $9- $1 monetary distribution. Whether in the criminal law or the civil law, citizens naturally act within legal and morally agreed norms. By contrast, societies which can’t rely on the law to keep the peace are obliged to engage in brutal, inter-clan violence to maintain a modicum of order. Such was the case in the Scottish Highlands, the Wild West, amongst the Masai and in pre- / early-Islamic Arab Bedouin Society where bonds of extended kinship were engaged to keep the peace.

If Ahmed from Clan A had dared to kill Sayed from Clan B, Sayed’s Brothers, uncles, first cousins and second cousins would have engaged in an orgy of violence against Clan A, not principally out of revenge, but rather to prevent any such action ever happening again. In a society without a police force and where calling 911 isn’t an option, brutal violence is the only deterrence. Brutal violence now is the only rational way to avoid worse brutal violence in future. Rational irrationality in action.

Whilst it may be more rational, in a one-off exchange, to call for compensation (as would be the case under the legal provisions of the Talmud and the medieval French Burgundy Code), in a pre-legal system, such agreeable reasonableness would merely lead to predictable future violence. Better to be a bastard today and a neighbour tomorrow, than a nice guy today and live in a dystopia for eternity.

So don't offer a Bedouin tribesman just $1. He will smash your face in and you won't do it again.

It wasn't just in Arabia where the rule of rational irrationality held sway. Take the Wild West. Despite its gunslinging reputation, 19th Century Arizona wasn't significantly more violent than 19th century New York. The difference was the nature of the violence. The West Wild was an Arabian-like domain of honour. In Old Arizona, where law struggled to keep control, the odd brutal gunfight was needed to send a message, namely that you don't take advantage of me and my family. The effect of this violence, however, wasn't to provoke more violence, but to prevent it. If you knew that looking at someone the wrong way, calling someone names and dissing their wife could lead you to have a bullet in your brain, you did your utmost to be polite and keep the peace. Only when they were foolish enough to to dishonour you, did you have right (and need) to react— and aggressively so. once all had learned their lesson, beautiful peace could reign again in the police-free West.

It is this birthright that explains the existence of Blue and Red states in modern America— and their attitudes. The difference isn't principally the rate of crime or its violence, but how one seeks to mitigate it. Down in the Deep South and out in the New West, folks are far more likely to call for strong family values and severe criminal penalties (including, of course, the death penalty). It’s in their blood, for they're descended from a (well functioning, but pre-legal) culture of extended family kinship and extreme violence to maintain order. Being a nice guy in the 19th Century would have left their ancestors dead.

By the same token, it is said that those down South are more friendly than those in the North— and the reasoning is precisely the same. If you were unfriendly in Old Oklahoma, the outcome wouldn't have been good, but up in the Northeast, where you could rely on the law to do your dirty work, unneighbourly inhospitability had no consequences. Thus friendliness paid far better in Alabama than Boston (unless you were Black).

As for the USA, so for the Bedouin Arabs, who are the backbone of Middle Eastern Islamic culture. The Bedouin have a well-deserved reputation for friendliness, hospitality … and honour-based violence. In that they hold a great deal in common with the Wild West and for exactly the same historic reasons. To be clear, this isn't a negative judgment — neither for American Southerners nor the Bedouin Arabs. Both had very good reasons for developing as they did. Put simply they wanted to survive.

$9, $1 or $4.75? A History of failed Israeli- Palestinian peacemaking

[From ToI. Clockwise from top left: The Abraham Accords signing ceremony on the White House lawn, September 15, 2020; Yasser Arafat confers with Arab League Secretary General Amr Moussa before an Arab Information Ministers meeting in Cairo, August 15, 2001; Palestinian women view destroyed houses at the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, April 28, 2002; The aftermath of the Park Hotel bombing on March 27, 2002. (AP/Alex Brandon, AP/Enric Marti, AP/Greg Baker, Flash90)]

Now let us put ourselves back in the position of the Israeli-Arab and Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The history since 1948 has basically been as follows. The Israelis offer $4, the Arabs/Palestinians refuse. The Israelis offer $4.50, the Arabs/Palestinians refuse. The Israelis offer $4.75, the Arabs/Palestinians refuse. Each and every time that the Israelis make an offer and are faced with rejection, the Palestinians respond by offering $1 and the Israelis accept. Specifically, the Palestinians engage in a violent conflict, take one or more hostages and offer to repatriate those hostages in return for the release of thousands of terrorists. Occasionally, as at Entebbe, the Israelis reply with a daring raid to release their captives without a (transactional) price. In doing so, they avoid the need to respond to the offer at all. They avoid “the game”.

Ordinarily though, where rescue proves impossible, the Israelis relent in order to save their hostages’ lives. Using their powers of reasonableness and rationality, egged on by the equally reasonable and rational Europeans, the Israelis reason that something is better than nothing. Better to save one hostage's life and release thousands of murderers than to be left without any positive result.

If this were a one-off event, that would make sense. After all, whether Palestinian terrorists are released or not, there will be plenty of men of violence to replace them. Yet, as we have seen, being a “nice guy” just invites further exploitation down the line. Yes, October 7th was fueled, in part, by a belief in Israel’s destruction (and a desire to stop normalisation with Saudi Arabia) - how else do you explain the sheer brutality of the attackers - but, vis-a-vis the hostages one cannot discount the psychological aspect. They reasoned:

“Every time we kidnap 1 hostage, they release 1000 of our fellow butchers. Every time we ask for $1, they accept ( due to their own humanitarian considerations or US/European pressure or a combination of the two). So if we kidnap 200 hostages, they will empty their jails!”

Israel's rationality was being used against her.

Much to Hamas's chagrin, things haven't worked out as well as planned. To be sure they wished to invite Israeli retaliation as a propaganda tool for their gullible Western audience, but I'm equally confident that they weren't looking for the wholesale destruction of Gaza. They miscalculated and, given the previous Israeli responses, understandably so. They expected rational, reasonable “European” Israel. What they got was rationally irrational, “let’s go mental”, “Bedouin/Middle Eastern/Old West” Israel.

By “go mental”, I assuredly don't mean “indiscriminate bombing” or disregard for human lives. As is now well documented, a great percentage of mosques, schools and homes were booby trapped, led to terrorist tunnels, contained arms caches and so on. Civilians were warned to evacuate in good time and provided (by their enemy) with food aid. Humanitarian considerations have most certainly been taken into account. Nonetheless, the entire territory has been reduced to rubble and even in the face of immense international pressure, Israel will not relent. They will not stop until Hamas is utterly annihilated or at minimum, exiled with maximum humiliation. To put it in terms that any good Arab Bedouin would understand, the Palestinians killed Israel's wife and Israel is using extreme violence in response; they will only stop when the other Clan gets the message.

To emphasize, this isn't a question of revenge. It's a question of law enforcement in a lawless region. It’s keeping the peace in the Old West. Only by making it clear to the other tribe that violence will not go unpunished (yes, disproportionately), will something approximating peace be achieved. The “taking the other side as a mug” tactic of constantly offering $1 while constantly rejecting the other side's offer of $4 has spectacularly backfired. The Palestinians - not Hamas, but the Palestinian polity as a whole - now understand that violence will beget extreme destruction in return. It would be illogical to continue. Sure, they will continue to hate Israel. Xenophobia is part of the tribal game in every place, every country and every region— but for the first time in a hundred years, the Palestinians have a rational reason to sue for peace. It only came because Israel was prepared to judicially use irrationality. [The irrational irrationality of Trump has also helped to stir the pot, of course.]

The Hostages’ Dilemma: Why the War Continues

[From CNN website. People walk past posters of hostages kidnapped during the deadly October 7 2023 attack by Hamas, ahead of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Jerusalem, January 16, 2025. Ammar Awad/Reuters]

To put the situation in other psychological terms, this is a classic case of the Prisoners Dilemma (or the Hostages Dilemma if you crassly prefer). It is clearly in the ideal interests of both parties to cooperate and have a peaceful future together. However, where trust is low (and by golly it is), it is better - in the eyes of both Israelis and Palestinians - to maintain the conflict. This is not, as simplistic commentators may believe, due to the inability of the two parties to reach agreements; for in fact the two parties make agreements all the time— and very successful ones at that. The Security Corporation agreement between the Palestinian Authority and the Right Wing Likud government has been maintained throughout thick and thin. Even Israel and Hamas have come to terms in exchange for wads of cash.

The reason for the lack of a permanent resolution (or at least a very long term serious truce) is that it simply hasn’t been in the interests of either party to sue for peace. Permanent peace requires cooperation and deep trust. This clearly doesn't exist. It doesn’t even exist between Britain and France over small boats and Brexit, let alone between Israelis and Palestinians. This being so, it makes rational sense to continue the conflict, ideally at a very low level, as this is superior (according to Prisoners’ Dilemma game theory) to one side cooperating and the other side betraying.

In the latter scenario, one side will get everything and the other side will be defeated; it is precisely what has happened in previous skirmishes where Israel offered (almost) everything demanded and was rewarded with the Second Infifada, rocket attacks, BDS and so on. The Palestinians “won” as it furthered their true goal of Israel’s delegitimisation and ultimately destruction. So the current administration has made the rational irrational decision to maintain the conflict and prevent a catastrophic repeat. Better that both sides achieve no peace than face complete destruction.

The key, of course, is what happens next. As readers are no doubt aware, the current right-wing Israeli government is divided (quelle surprise) between two factions. The rational irrational faction led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the irrational irrational faction led by Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir. The former faction understand the reasoning just laid out and would (presumably) be prepared to achieve a peace agreement with a demilitarised Palestinian less-than-a-State State-lite polity should the latter act rationality in light of Gaza. Given my belief that humans (including violent fundamentalists) act in their interests, I see this as a genuine possibility; for in true pre-Islamic Bedouin fashion, the Palestinians now understand the consequences of their violence.

The wild card, however, is the Israeli irrational irrational faction who seek ethnic cleansing, annexation and Jewish settlement, even if the Palestinians do finally co-operate. Understanding the Prisoner’s Dilemma as we all do, Smotrich and Ben Gvir will seek to take advantage of any Palestinian “rational weakness” to exploit any belated reasonableness on their part. In this way, the genuine window for peace may shut in our faces if the Israelis choose to wallow in their victory. We can only hope that an Israeli government of National Unity would come to pass if the Palestinians were to suddenly wake up— which, in light of the extreme violence of the other tribe, is genuinely likely.

Rational Irrationality v Irrational Irrationality: A (very) Short Middle Eastern History

[Image: Abu Bakr fights for unity in the Ridda Wars. Retrieved from https://www.worldhistory.org/Ridda_Wars/]

When I lay the psychological scenario above, I do so not as a utopian dream of peace, but rather as a historically understood reality.

Two examples for you, first from the dawn of Islam. One of the Prophet Muhammad's great achievements was to unite the tribes of Arabia. Fortunately for him, but unfortunately for the Arabs as a whole, the formerly warring factions were united only out of loyalty for the Prophet himself and not out of a shared “national” bond. Upon his death, it was time for the first conflict within Islam to arise. Would the nouveau tribal federation remain united under the leadership of Abu Bakr, the recently elected Caliph of the Umah, or would they return to their previous conflicting ways? Old hatreds arose once more and some tribes were willing to part ways. It was at this point that Abu Bakr (whose rule was to last a mere 2 years) made a fateful decision: use extreme violence to keep the tribes united - albeit simultaneously offering the carrot of plunder through raids - or let the legacy of Muhammad be lost forever. He chose rational irrationality over loving reasonableness and the successful results (from his perspective) can be seen to this day. Islam continues to survive long after the Empires that birthed it ceased to be.

Had Abu Bakr been a good European, the Arabs of Arabia would likely still be fighting amongst themselves today — and under a forgotten form of polytheism. As it is, the offered carrot of bountiful raids married with the deterring stick of violence led to successful Empire. While raiding their Northern Levantine and Mesopotamian neighbours, they found that the Byzantine and Persian Empires had been so crippled by previous conflict that they had withdrawn from the scene. In full view of abandoned villages and decaying military positions, Abu Bakr's men decided to stay permanently. The serendipitous “conquest”. Thus Palestinians in particular and Arabs in general understand the power of extreme violence to bring peace. At least for a time, the Arab Empire brought culture, learning, tolerance, relatively little religious extremism and bountiful peace to the Middle East.

The second example is more close related to our time. It returns to my earlier question about Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Syria? Why so little push back to the Israeli actions? Why has Israel withdrawn an embassy from Dublin but maintained it in Abu Dhabi? Simple. It’s because in a tribal, honour-based context, Israel’s destruction of Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran have been duly noted. Israel's Arab neighbors do not love the Jewish state - how can they if she’s not Muslim - but they respect it, and according to all psychological studies, respect leads to peace in lawless regions.

Do Islamists actually believe in God? And why it’s important.

[Image: Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in Mosul, Iraq, 2014. The founder of the Islamic State, now deceased]

One final point before I leave you. some may object to my hypothesis on the basis of Islamism; the fanatical, demented view that first the Islamic world, and then the global community beyond, will only find freedom under imposed fundamentalist “Islam”. This supposes that unlike the early Umah, the Wild West and the tamed Scottish Highlands, the modern Muslim Arab is uniquely unable to understand what's in their best interests. It supposes that the undoubted fanaticism and violence of Islamist extremists is more geopolitically powerful than the effects of extreme, disproportionate, but international law-conforming, Israeli violence. I disagree.

The dangers posed by Islamism and Islamist brutality are not denied by the author, but the reason it is yet to have been defeated is because the more civilized elements of the International Community have been unable or unwilling to defeat it. The Nigerians have been stifled by the criticisms of the human rights community. The Israelis have been stifled by international delegitimization. Even the Saudis have been condemned repeatedly over Yemen. However, if sufficient force is applied against Islamists, they will bow to the rule of the honour-based jungle. My evidence? Syria. An ISIS terrorist president is bending the knee. My second piece of evidence will be Gaza.

The truth of the matter, and this is a very painful truth for religious readers of all dispositions, is that no-one believes in the direct intervention of God anymore— at least in public, global affairs. Even Islamist terrorists fully understand that God will not intervene on their behalf— which is precisely why they take it upon themselves to bring divine terror. In pre-modern times, it was fear of a “jealous, vengeful” God that kept barbarians in line and kept the relative peace within primitive States.

In the Hebrew Bible (the Old Testament), it was the utter terror of divine retribution the molded the otherwise fractious 12 Israelite tribes into one homogeneous nation. This God, we are told, smited deviant stick carriers on the Sabbath, drown the Egyptians in the sea, buried demagogic rebels against the authority of Moses and punished hateful gossip with a leprosy-like disease that expelled the wrongdoer from the Camp. After seeing a God of such awesome power wreak his punishment, would you dare to breach the Sabbath, speak ill of your neighbor or challenge the political authority of Moses? I think not. That is the power of extreme violent retribution. That is the supernatural force that is needed to keep otherwise warring tribes in line without them inflicting violence on each other.

Yet we need not look only in the Bible. Take the Merovingian Kingdom in what is now modern France. Look at how the fear of God kept the otherwise brutal, barbaric, fratricidal, war-like and theft-adoring dynasty of Clovis under relative control. They would not dare steal from the former lands of a St Martin or desecrate a holy monastery, lest the divine hand of extreme violence came upon them, wielded by the Bishops in their midst. Gregory of Tours, writing in the conscious style of the Hebrew Bible, in the belief that the Franks were the New Jerusalem, speaks of how extreme punishment came upon those who dared to steal from the church. Through the living, supernatural power of St Martin, foolish thieves drowned on their ill-fated escape from his monastery. Whether historically true or otherwise, we can at least say this: without fear of the Divine, modern Western Europe would not have been formed.

The Problem is post-Darwinian Modernity. The Solution is Tribal Psychology

The issue with Islamists is not that they are medieval, but that they are modern: that they live in an age when no-one believes (rightly or wrongly) that wrongdoers will be struck down with a lightning bolt. And that no-one includes religious fanatics. The fact that they take matters in their own hands shows their complete lack of faith in the deity that they are apparently committed to. While The Children of Israel and the Franks of Old truly believed, the lack of faith on the part of Islamists - and the modern fanatics of all religions - is leading them to act with extreme violence. If, however, their more civilised enemies act with even more extreme violence (under international law of course), they will accept the reality of defeat. They are aware that God isn’t going to come to save them.

And so it is that peace may well be coming to the Middle East. Not a warm peace of rational, reasonable people, but a practical, cold peace born of fear of retribution. Ask the residents of Arizona. Speak to the scholars of Abu Bakr. Think about the Israelites trembling as Korach was swallowed into the ground. It’s worked before and, through understanding psychology, it will work again.

Shalom. Salaam. Howdy partner!

IMPORTANT SOURCES

a) Paul Bloom on Emotions (Yale)

b) Paul Freedman on Clovis and the Franks (Yale)

c) Paul Freedman on the Arab Conquests (Yale)