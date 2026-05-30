In the latest instalment of “Pure Jewish Anger” (a Substack book for paid subscribers) , I made the claim that the Hate Marchers were fascists. To be clear, this was not polemic nor rhetoric. It was literal truth. In today’s essay, we explore what fascism really is and why today’s ultra-left Hate Marchers are Mosley’s children.

In the Shadow of Hitler

Jeremy Corbyn is “against Fascism”. He detests antisemitism and is against all forms of racism. We know that because he tells us often enough – and lest we forget his mother was there at Cable Street. But when we see those hate marchers screaming for Hamas outside London synagogues, we are left with the awkward question: who are the real fascists?

Is a question that’s difficult to answer because all analysis of fascism reverts to Adolf Hitler. Living as we do in the long awful Shadow of the Holocaust; knowing as we now do where national socialism will lead; we are wont to believe that fascism is precisely synonymous with Hitlerism; and moreover that early 20th century fascist supporters knew what we knew now.

Adolf Hitler was obsessed with the Jews; for him and his sui generis criminal gang, antisemitism was what we would call a high salience issue. It was more important than winning the war. It was more important than a dominant Germany. It was even more important than defeating Bolshevism. Yet Hitler and his German brand of fascism wasn’t representative of the fascist movement writ large. While Oswald Mosley and Benito Mussolini were casually antisemitic in the manner of too many early 20th century Europeans, it was far from the top of their to-do list. To be sure they would have preferred a Jew-free continent, but as we will see they had far more pressing priorities (in Mussolini’s case purging the Fascist Party of fascists so he could maintain an absurdly personal rule.) Unlike the screaming corporal with the Charlie Chaplin moustache, fascism was, above all, a tool for “progress”.

The Real Political Spectrum

Before we examine that point in more detail, we would be wise to highlight who wasn’t fascist, namely Spain’s long-time dictator Francisco Franco. In a post truth era where fascism is a by word for extremists from ‘the other side’, the callous Spaniard has been all too easily lumped in with his continental contemporaries. Yet in truth he was the polar opposite of fascist. Rightly described, he was an ultra-conservative Catholic reactionary. When he and Hitler were to meet in an unwelcoming train carriage, Franco’s German homologue was to comment that he would prefer to have his teeth removed than meet again with the winner of the Hispanic Civil War. In part, this was a reflection of a clash of personalities, but beyond that it was a clash of ideologies. Hitler didn’t take kindly to Franco’s reactionary political program —-the polar opposite of his destructive, murderous march towards a “new, ideal State”.

We often see the political spectrum in terms of left and right. To those of a more 2D perspective, this simple binary is joined by a vertical axis: libertarian to authoritarian. Yet I am a man who sees politics in 3D technicolour, so I would add a third space-expanding line onto the graph. Perhaps it’s the most important axis of them all: extreme modernism to extreme reaction.

Fascism is what happens when modernism goes mad, with the desire to tear up society and start again destroying civilisation completely. That’s Hitler, Mosley and Mussolini, each in their very distinct ways. Extreme reaction is the opposite: the stubborn desire to maintain society in aspect, even, in Franco’s case, to return it to some idealised, ultra-catholic, ultra-conservative “paradise”. While Britain’s Mosley embraced no-holds barred “modernity” - accelerated female participation, planned cities, class-blind fashion, State-controlled economics - Franco wanted something quite different: no change whatsoever. This clarification is more than semantics. It’s the key to understanding what a fascist is today.

Many on the extreme left are convinced that they are fighting fascism, not because they have any understanding of the terminology - when did that ever stop those genocide liars?! - but rather because they know that they’re not “on the right”. If fascism is synonymous with the extreme-right and they are on the left, how can they be fascists? Yet if we are reimagine the political spectrum as going from modernity to reaction, then we are liberated to see things in a different light. It is clear that ultra-leftists our enemies of reaction, but the question is whether they are enemies to such an extent that they’ve ended up on the other extreme: fascism.

We should say, as a side note, that communism is a form of fascism. Bolshevism (as opposed, for eaxmple, to Ceaușescu’s nationalist communism) was an enemy of ‘true fascism’ only to this important extent: that it saw the world in terms of classes, not nations, which in turn permitted certain Leninist-Marxist ideologues (Trotsky, but not Russian nationalist Stalin) to envision cross-border class internationalism. Yet all such ideologies are fascist in terms of the modernity-reaction spectrum, in that they all desire the complete boulversement of society; the replacement of the old with the promise of the modern. And both have a far-left perspective in terms of State-controlled finances. They reject private business, they reject private property and they reject any economic (or other) action beyond the “person” of the State.

Thus it was ultra modernist statism, rather than antisemitism, that separated fascists from their political competitors; the drive for a brave new world -a 1984 - was the fascist common denominator in every country where it took hold. Hitlerism, which placed antisemitic extermination as its raison-d’etre, was so particular that it obscures the true nature of fascism in its widest sense, it wide popularity in different contexts and its re-emerging manifestation in modern times. The Jews were always a scapegoat, a means to different ends, an excuse for radical action, but only for Hitlerism was extermination an end in and of itself.

The Fascism of Oswald Mosley: Antisemitism, Violence …and Keynesian Economics

To examine this claim further, and for the purposes of brevity, I will limit myself to one of the least examined offshoots of the early 20th century fascist movement, namely the ideology of Oswald Mosley. Coming from an aristocratic British background, he undoubtedly shared the casual upper class antisemitic snobbery of his time. we can be sure that upon a sipping his port every evening, he laughed heartily as his fellow well-to-do landowners poked fun and complained ferociously about the Jewish cosmopolitans.

To those of his class the Jewish interloper had intruded egregiously into British High Society. It was bad enough the Jewish-origin Benjamin Disraeli, the Earl of Beaconsfield, had happened upon the office of Prime Minister. But the outrage from their perspective didn’t end there. The 5th Earl of Rosebery, Prime Minister from 1894 to 1895, had “disgracefully” deigned to to marry a Jewish heiress, the ever-eligible Hannah Rothschild. Having married in a civil ceremony, they were blessed in a church in the manner of Charles and Camilla. Yet its performatory ‘Christian`nature was all too clear to see. For his Jewish wife was given away by none other than Disraeli himself. It was as if the Jews had taken over the aristocracy, no matter the ornate Christian window dressing.

Hannah Rothschild, though deciding it best to bring up her children in the Anglican faith, was a loyal Jewess to the end. She visited synagogues on occasion and ultimately was buried in Willesden’s Jewish ceremony. At the end of every Day of Atonement, the sometime British Minister was sure to bring up her dinner to break the fast. From the perspective of those onlooking Lords and Ladies, it was an outrage. Combined with Lloyd-George’s political reforms that divested the landed aristocracy of political power, it was as if their very way of life had been taken away from them. Antisemitism was rife.

Yet casual antisemitism and exterminating 6 million Jews in the killing fields of Poland are two very different things. For all their hatred of Jewish wealth and Jewish poverty, the British aristocracy were allergic to overt violence. Indeed, it was Mosley’s decision to turn to thuggishness that undermined his popularity among the upper-classes. Having exclaimed “Hurrah for the Blackshirts!”, and described the fascist movement as "sound, commonsense, Conservative doctrine", Lord Rothermere and his Daily Mail withdrew support from Mosley the moment that he had turned to overt violence

It had seemed that British fascism was picking up steam. Not to German levels, to be sure, but it was finding a coalition between the working and upper classes. Olympia was to change all that. While Mosley was speaking, the customary British heckles emerged from the crowd. Determined to make an example of them, the Kensington-illuminating spotlights beamed uncompromisingly on the protesters. The cue had been given –and the fascist thugs obliged. Their victims were beaten up in full sight of the onlooking crowd.

If the idea had been to intimidate Britain into submission, it catastrophically failed. The upper classes, proudly in attendance and antisemitic to the hilt were outraged by the brutish obviousness of the violence. They left in their droves and took their membership cards with them. It just wasn’t cricket – and coinciding with Hitler’s Night of the Long Knives, it left a terrible taste in their ever so elevated mouths.

So we see that whilst antisemitism had an audience, it was in no way salient enough to have ended up at the gates of Auschwitz. And not only in the eyes of the Earls there present but also from the perspective of Mosley himself. Indeed it was his failure to promote the Jewish question that had initially led some of his more obsessional party’s backers to call for his removal.

When all is said and done, Britain’s Jewish population was too small and too concentrated. They were living in an increasingly economically prosperous country. The nation had won WWI and had a worldwide empire. Britain’s percentage loses in the Great War were far below those of France and Germany (10% compared to 20% and 25% respectively) and the political establishment from the Liberals to George V had introduced reforms to offset the Bolshevik threat. In this circumstances, the fascist movement could scapegoat Jews for “having caused WWII” all they wanted, it was never going to attract more than diminutive percentage of a now uniquely working class base.— and to be blunt, most people had never met a Jew.

***

Oswald Mosley, it’s fair to say, was rather more thoughtful character than his Continental counterparts. His driving passion wasn’t antisemitism or starting a new Roman Empire (a la Mussolini), but rather Keynesian economics. Inspired by the famed British academic, he came to believe in the power of the State to achieve radical change. Parliamentary democracy, he claimed, had failed. It allowed the rule of unexpert, corrupt politicians, who were more interested in feathering their nests than serving the country.

What was needed was experts, each deciding for the country in their respective fields. Parliament would continue to exist but as a chamber of interest groups. The King would have an expanded role, listening to expert advice and putting it expeditiously into practice. At last something would get done! At last this country of old men could change into modernity!

It may surprise the reader to learn that Mosley hailed from the Labour Party, indeed from its radical Left. He was regularly elected to the Party’s National Executive Committee and proposed enhanced Keynesianism with never-diminished vigour. While the likes of Labour’s Ramsey MacDonald had “surrendered” to the Conservative status quo, Mosley was determined to realise a “modern society”. He had spoken to Franklin D Roosevelt to share his ideas, proposals that were ultimately rejected by the Labour old guard. He left the party in a sulk, initially setting up the ‘catchily’ named “New Party”, dedicated to “modern economics”. It was an electoral failure, but undeterred, he espoused these same statist principles under the fascist banner.

Stop the War!

It seems almost counterintuitive that British fascism was more concerned with the age-old problem of economics than the expected Jew-baiting so common in Europe. But so it was —along with the widely-shared belief that Russian-exported Bolshevism had to be stopped.

Indeed his other popular calling card was even more unexpected: being ferociously anti-war. His party electorally challenged Chamberlain, nearly unseating him in his Birmingham stronghold, on the basis that his appeasement didn’t go far enough. So determined was his party not to go to war, that he protested all the way until 1940, when Churchill’s government finally put an end to his unpatriotic parades. In an echo of the present, it was felt unBritish to limit the right to protest, especially when High Treason - passing secrets to Hitler - was never proven. Yet in a precedent that we may be forced to follow, the government first banned military uniforms, then ultimately the hate marches themselves. Freedom of expression had its limits when it involved marching past synagogues….

Yet the key insight here is that this famed figure of fascism was (at least publicly) an extreme pacifist, excusing every Hitlerite conquest in the name of “peace”. Unlike Mussolini who sought a new Roman empire in Africa and Hitler whose unspeakable conquests are legend, Mosley took a very different path: “stop the war” one might say. In an era where the First World War was a living and painful memory, Mosley’s call for peace found an audience, albeit, in the land of the victorious, a minority one. It’s true that he dressed his followers in a military uniform, but this utterly out-of-place outfit, so at odds with his late-1930s “message of peace”, was more a symbol of “disciplined, united, strong” (WWI veteran and) inter-class solidarity than a call to foreign arms. Indeed Mussolini’s advice that militaristic fascism would fail in Britain fell on deaf, Mosleyan ears.

British fascism ultimately failed due to its economic incongruousness. While the US was suffering from the Great Depression and the Germans were swamped by hyperinflation, Britain was bathing in a mild economic boom. After the depressing years of the 20s filled with The General Strike, ubiquitous poverty and social unrest the British were beginning to feel comfortable again. Its symbol was Stanley Baldwin’s decision to engage in mass house building, the fruits of which can be seen in Northwest London today. Indeed the message that building houses creates political stability is a message that our contemporary politicians would be wise to bear in mind…

Today’s Fascists

So we see that fascism, at least in its British manifestation, was more concerned with passivism and economic statism - even female advancement and environmental conservation (yes really) - than Auschwitz. Despite undoubtedly courting the antisemitic vote, shamelessly protesting through Jewish areas and blaming European conflict on the Jews, the aim of his movement was a brave new world free of capitalism and full of so-called modernity. It was an ultra-leftist message that we are all too familiar with.

“Exterminating the Jews” was never a stated aim, for it would have failed to attract any support. Instead we were a scapegoat; a straw-man obstacle that waa stopping “progress”. The goal was the overturning of society. The goal was State-organised utopia. Precisely the same goal that a similarly privileged Corbyn now promotes.

But fascism can be stopped. There, in the East End, at Cable Street, the police were escorting fascists through a heavily Jewish area. They were stopped. The road was barricaded. Food was dropped from windows. Marbles were thrown under the hooves of mounted police. “They shall not pass!” —and in the end they didn’t. When faced with fascist hate marches, the people stopped them, “free speech” be damned.

So I return to my original question: Who are the real fascists today ? Who are those who would march through Cable Street, inflict violence at Olympia and blame every war on the Jews? Who would support extreme-”passivism” and far-left statism, all the while speaking of “modernity”, “progress” and a utopian world? And who would promote all of the above in ‘peace-loving’ hate marches through Jewish areas? Remind you of anyone Mr Corbyn?

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PURE JEWISH ANGER

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.

Preface: Why Poetry?

OPENING STATEMENT:

I’m a Jew that likes irony

DEFENDANT A: Middle East

Indictments 1 to 5

DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est

Indictments 6 to 12

6. Common Will // 7. Ivory Towers: Sold // 8. First they called it racism // 9. The Great Betrayal // 10.War Crimes // 11. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 12. J’accuse!

DEFENDANT C: Us

Indictments 13 to 16

Coming soon…