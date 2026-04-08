Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Florit Shoihet's avatar
Florit Shoihet
3h

Thanks for republishing my article 🙏🏻

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
3h

👏👏👏 An excellent piece by Florit! Itamar Ben-Gvir is a disgusting human being! The death penalty law is indeed a political publicity stunt! It also was racist and discriminatory as it applied only to Islamic terrorists but not Jewish terrorists. Ben-Gvir knew d*** well this law would never make it pass the Israeli Supreme Court. He did it as a way to rally his base and get votes. He did as away to show his bonafides on national security and as a way to “look the corrupt establishment are blocking me from keeping you safe, everything I’ve told you about them is true!” He is a blowhard and a clown. The court should and will, strike it down. But it will play right into his hands. The elections are coming up and he’ll do what it takes to keep his job.

He did sabotage the negotiations to get the hostages back. He went to the Temple Mount to provoke the world and to essentially rage bait the Arab and Islamic worlds. Ben-Gvir ordered the police to crackdown on peaceful protests and brutalize them. The minister makes no secret of the fact he hates Israeli Arabs and Palestinians and that he is Meir Kahane reincarnated. He was all too happy to support ethnically cleansing Gaza. He’s a monster and he needs to be removed from office. Benjamin Netanyahu is a slippery politician who would do anything to get elected including teaming up with far-right extremists to do so. Ben-Gvir is a highly dangerous individual. If you keep him in office, Israel, the Palestinians and the entire Middle East will be in danger of more war, more rising tensions and more hatred bring passed down from generation to generation. He used October 7th footage and didn’t consult and re-traumatized them and their families? What a jack***!

People of Israel, I call on your to turn out to the elections and vote for liberal and centrist parties and get Bibi and his merry gang of thugs with Ben-Gvir being chief among them out of office! I call on the Likud Party to move back toward the center and denounce the far-right. If I were in Likud, I’d launch an inter party revolt against Bibi. Bibi is no Menachem Begin or Yitzhak Shamir! That’s what they need to do! Likud I challenge you to do what you did back in the 1980s, and denounce Kahanism! I call on you to denounce Zionist Union and Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehuidit! Form coalitions with the left and center in a national unity government and help heal Israel and its people in the wake of the Gaza War! The Ben-Gvir has officially been cancelled and I as a viewer am changing the channel. I prefer the Yair Lapid Variety Show or the Benny Gantz Hour. They are much better programs. I am a liberal Zionist who strongly supports in Israel and it’s national security. But I also believe in a two-state and peace with the Palestinians. But I also believe in a socially just Israel and am an advocate for women, Arabs, blacks, immigrants, foreign workers, LGBTQ+ people, and disabled people. I advocate for an Israel that is environmentally responsible and protects the rights of animals. I believe that the judiciary should continue to be independent and robust. I believe in Jewish-Arab cooperation and friendship. For all these reasons, I am against Ben-Gvir and his feral pack of wolves!

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