Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ChaiShalom18's avatar
ChaiShalom18
5h

I’ve been to three University of Vermont graduations in Burlington. Each one begins with a brief and hollow ‘land acknowledgment’ for the Native Americans who’d resided on the land before European colonization. It’s stunningly absurd to see professors and college administrators dressed in medieval garb and monkish berets essentially apologizing for 30 seconds. The very garb worn by early invaders. WHEN will universities finally give up on this horrid graduation dress code? Meanwhile so many on universities everywhere call for a tiny Jewish indigenous/ refugee state to give its tiny bit of Earth back to someone else. How handy to have Israel to cover for their own obvious decisions never to return one inch to the native populations that live right up the road in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Right up the road, not thousands of miles away. I look around at UVM and think of what great use the local Native Americans could make of that campus. Classrooms. Dorms. Clinics. Labs. Libraries. Gyms. Dining rooms. Etc etc. None are even invited to the ceremonies that name them as former residents. How lucky to have Israel as cover for their grand theft. Progressives are supposed to support both indigenous and refugee groups…unless, like Israel, made up of both lineages, they are mostly Jews.

shalom / salaam

Reply
Share
Bruce Samuelson's avatar
Bruce Samuelson
4h

One of my earliest memories is watching John F. Kennedy on TV saying "Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country."

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture