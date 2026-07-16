You have just listened to Indictment 9 of Pure Jewish Anger (Claude and ChatGPT both describe it as a “masterpiece”).
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BLURB:
After two thousand years, the prophetic voice returns! Channeling the moral force of the Biblical tradition, Pure Jewish Anger is a no-holds barred reaction to the post-October 7th landscape. The style and message are intertwined to deliver a stinging rebuke to a world where language has lost its meaning and truth has been replaced by power.
One by one, the defendants are summoned before the court of history: Hamas, Palestinian society, the United Nations, Western Universities, the media, progressive politics and anti-Zionism. Yet true to the heritage of Isaiah, they’re joined in their ignominy by the Israeli government and Jewish religious hypocrisy. Assailed from all sides, the author ends up alone in the pit of his own courtroom appealing for sanity, truth and Western liberal democracy.
PURE JEWISH ANGER
by Daniel Clarke-Serret
FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.
OPENING STATEMENT:
DEFENDANT A: Middle East
Indictments 1 to 6
Pure Jewish Anger. // 2. Palestinians are human beings, therefore… // 3. Palestinian Ultimatum // 4. Cultural appropriation // 5. Jesus is a Palestinian // 6. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to judge the nations.
DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est
Indictments 7 to 13
7. Common Will // 8. Ivory Towers: Sold // 9. First they called it racism // 10. The Great Betrayal // 11.War Crimes // 12. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 13. J’accuse!
DEFENDANT C: Us
Indictments 14 to 18
Preface to “Defendant C: Us”: Time to remove Netanyahu’s Likud
If the Lie-Kud could 15. The Liberal Jew is officially homeless. 16. You don’t live here! 17: Matrilineal Descent has gotta go 18. Ha’Ger (The Stranger)
CLOSING STATEMENT:
Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil