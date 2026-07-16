You have just listened to Indictment 9 of Pure Jewish Anger (Claude and ChatGPT both describe it as a “masterpiece”).

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After two thousand years, the prophetic voice returns! Channeling the moral force of the Biblical tradition, Pure Jewish Anger is a no-holds barred reaction to the post-October 7th landscape. The style and message are intertwined to deliver a stinging rebuke to a world where language has lost its meaning and truth has been replaced by power.

One by one, the defendants are summoned before the court of history: Hamas, Palestinian society, the United Nations, Western Universities, the media, progressive politics and anti-Zionism. Yet true to the heritage of Isaiah, they’re joined in their ignominy by the Israeli government and Jewish religious hypocrisy. Assailed from all sides, the author ends up alone in the pit of his own courtroom appealing for sanity, truth and Western liberal democracy.

PURE JEWISH ANGER

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier.

Preface: Why Poetry?

OPENING STATEMENT:

I’m a Jew that likes irony

DEFENDANT A: Middle East

Indictments 1 to 6

DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est

Indictments 7 to 13

7. Common Will // 8. Ivory Towers: Sold // 9. First they called it racism // 10. The Great Betrayal // 11.War Crimes // 12. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 13. J’accuse!

DEFENDANT C: Us

Indictments 14 to 18

Preface to “Defendant C: Us”: Time to remove Netanyahu’s Likud

CLOSING STATEMENT:

Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil

APPENDIX:

A Sense of Style