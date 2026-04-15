My new book continues, a post-10/7 poetry prose anthology for the ages. Today we turn our guns on the BBC and ask the big moral question: Is it right to pay the TV licence after The Great Betrayal?

PURE JEWISH ANGER: A post-10/7 poetry anthology

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

Preface:

PART A: Middle East

Entry 1. Pure Jewish Anger

Entry 2. Palestinian Ultimatum

Entry 3. Palestinians are human beings, therefore…

Entry 4. Cultural Appropriation

PART B: Far (W)est

Entry 5. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to rebuke the nations

Entry 6. Common Will

Entry 7. Ivory Towers: Sold

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ENTRY 8: The Great Betrayal