People say that New York is Jewish. Well Baghdad used to be far more Jewish. In the early 20th Century, Jews represented 1/3 of the city’s population and they were the city’s single biggest ethnic group. Having been in that land for nearly 2.5 millenia, they thought they were home. It took 1 pogrom exactly 85 years ago to change all that. The so-called ”decolonisation” of Iraq decimated the city’s dominant population, all at the hands of those “imperial victims” the Arabs. In truth it was the Arabs themselves who were the true colonisers of Babylon and perhaps today in New York the process is repeating itself.

US Jews may think that they’re home, but the message of Iraq is you can never trust your neighbours. History and wealth and achievement and contribution won’t save you on the day of the pogrom. We thank Nachum for this anniversary piece. As he so eloquently states: “Jewish cemeteries are crowded with sophisticated Jews who thought they were finally home.” - Daniel Clarke-Serret (editor)

On this important anniversary, please watch our collaboration with Harif, where we hear the testimonies of Farhud survivors, including by Joseph Samuels, as well as analysis by Professor Uzi Rabi, chairman of the Babylonian Jewry Heritage Center. A must-watch documentary is included in the package:

Also read Chapter 8 of PAX ARABICA:

“The fantasy of the Jewish City” by Nachum Kaplan

Many New York Jews are in denial about their city and country’s antisemitism crisis. While many acknowledge there is a problem, they insist that with almost two million Jews, New York remains “a Jewish city” and that fears are overblown.

It is amazing that so many of these people think that the Jewish population being much larger than anti-Israel protestors means Jews are safe. This analysis is dangerously wrong-headed.

Among the many idiotic things about which Diaspora Jews reassure themselves is the phrase that “it cannot happen here.” It is never quite clear why they think New York is different. Is it Spain, Germany, Russia, Poland, Iraq, or somewhere else?

The languages and architecture change, as do some of the ruling ideologies, but the illusion does not.

So today, as antisemitism floods American institutions, as mobs scream for intifada in Manhattan, as Jewish students are chased on elite campuses, as synagogues quietly upgrade security while politicians lecture Jews about “tone,” one argument is heard over and over again:

“New York will be fine. It is a Jewish city.”

Will it?

Warsaw was a Jewish city (30 percent Jewish), as was Baghdad (30 percent), Vilna (28 percent), and Budapest (24 percent). Almost half of Salonika was Jewish. Jews once believed Berlin was safe because Jews helped build modern Germany, and likewise Vienna because Jews shaped its culture. They believed Baghdad was safe because Jews had lived there for 2,500 years.

This does not mean that New York is about to become 1939 Warsaw. Historical comparisons are often abused by hysterics and narcissists. America is not Nazi Germany. The point is not that history repeats mechanically. The point is that Jews repeatedly mistake prominence for protection.

They are not the same thing.

In fact, Jewish prominence often creates a fatal psychological vulnerability. Jews begin believing visibility equals permanence, influence equals security, and integration equals acceptance.

Then reality arrives with a baseball bat.

For decades, New York Jews convinced themselves they had solved the Jewish problem. There were Jewish mayors, Jewish billionaires, Jewish neighborhoods, Jewish media figures, Jewish universities packed with Jewish students, Jewish philanthropy embedded into the city’s bones.

The bagel became American. The Yiddishism became mainstream. Hanukkah appeared in public schools next to Christmas trees. Jewish comedians became America’s court jesters. Jewish therapists became America’s secular priests.

This created confidence and civilizational arrogance. American Jews began speaking as though antisemitism had been permanently defeated.

Then came October 7, and Jews discovered something horrifying.

The people screaming “Globalize the Intifada” did not care how many delis were in Brooklyn. The Columbia activist did not become less radical because Midtown had kosher restaurants. The Islamists chanting outside synagogues did not pause because Jerry Seinfeld exists. The revolutionary Left does not abandon identity politics because Jews helped build New York publishing.

Assimilated Jewish communities make this mistake over and over again. They imagine themselves to be woven deeply enough into the fabric of society that society can no longer turn on them.

Yet societies do not turn on abstractions. They turn on minorities who remain minorities no matter how successful they become.

The Jews of Baghdad learned this brutally.

For centuries, Iraqi Jews were integral to commerce, administration, and intellectual life. Baghdad was not merely home to Jews. In many ways, they helped define Baghdad. Then nationalism radicalized. Islamist and fascist influences merged. Conspiracy theories spread. Jews became associated with foreign enemies and internal corruption.

The Farhud arrived in 1941. Murder. Rape. Looting. Humiliation. Eventually, nearly the entire Jewish community vanished.

This happened not because Jews were marginal, but because they were visible.

This is one of the darkest truths in Jewish history. Success does not erase resentment; sometimes it intensifies it.

The same pattern haunted Hungary. Budapest once glittered with Jewish life. Jews helped modernize the economy, shape journalism, finance the arts, build industry, and transform the capital into one of Europe’s great cities. Hungarian Jews were among the most assimilated in Europe. Many considered themselves proudly Hungarian first and Jewish second.

Then politics changed.

Economic instability and national humiliation arrived, as did radical ideologies. Suddenly, Jewish integration was reinterpreted not as contribution but as infiltration.

This is always how it works.

The Jew who believes he has finally become accepted wakes up one morning to discover he has instead become symbolic.

Not an individual. A symbol.

A stand-in for capitalism. Or communism. Or globalization. Or colonialism. Or moral decay. Or elite power. Or financial corruption. Or whiteness. Or non-whiteness, depending on the mob’s ideological needs.

The details change, but the mechanism remains astonishingly consistent.

New York Jews should think carefully about this because modern antisemitism is mutating rapidly. The old Right hated Jews for being alien outsiders. The new Left hates Jews for being successful insiders.

That is not safer, just more fashionable.

Today, elite discourse increasingly frames Jews as hyper-privileged oppressors who manipulate institutions and wield disproportionate influence. This language is dangerous not because criticism of Jews is inherently forbidden. Criticism of everyone is normal in a free society. It is dangerous because Jews are once again being transformed from people into a cosmic explanation.

That never ends well, and it becomes even more dangerous when Jews themselves participate in it.

Some American Jews now spend extraordinary energy reassuring anti-Israel activists that they are “one of the good Jews.” Others insist antisemitism concerns are exaggerated because acknowledging reality might damage progressive coalitions.

This too has historical precedent. A recurring tragedy of Jewish history is that many Jews prefer social acceptance to civilizational self-respect right up until acceptance disappears.

This is not accidental. Revolutionary movements fixate on symbolic enemies. Jews are symbolically useful because they can simultaneously represent whiteness, capitalism, colonialism, globalism, elitism, nationalism, and Western power all at once, depending on what grievance is fashionable that week. This is why absurd conspiracy theories flourish even among supposedly educated people.

Jews are too rich and too weak simultaneously. Too white and not white enough simultaneously. Oppressors and perpetual victims simultaneously. The contradictions do not matter because antisemitism is not rational political analysis; it is emotional architecture. And New York is increasingly full of emotional radicals.

America possesses immense strengths that Europe historically lacked. The US has stronger constitutional traditions, a more decentralized culture, broader religious pluralism, and a political structure less vulnerable to single-party ideological capture.

Millions of Americans genuinely reject antisemitism. Many Christians remain deeply supportive of Jews and Israel.

This matters. Yet mature civilizations survive by abandoning illusions, not feeding them. The illusion is that New York’s Jewishness guarantees Jewish safety.

It does not.

The illusion is that a society benefiting from Jews cannot turn against Jews.

The deeper lesson is not that Jews should flee New York tomorrow carrying sacks of gold bars while violin music plays in the background. The lesson is psychological. Jews must stop confusing comfort with permanence.

The greatest danger to Jewish communities is often not open hatred but civilizational complacency.

Complacent communities stop preparing, cease defending themselves culturally, stop maintaining internal cohesion, and stop teaching Jewish history honestly. They stop believing enemies mean what they say.

A surreal feature of modern American Jewish life is how many Jews still interpret calls for intifada as metaphorical performance art. History suggests taking radicals at their word is generally wiser.

No, New York is not about to become Baghdad in 1941. But Baghdad in 1930 also did not believe it was about to become Baghdad in 1941. That is the point.

Civilizations can deteriorate faster than people imagine, especially sophisticated people.

The assimilated elite always believes collapse is impossible because elite environments mistake institutional stability for moral stability.

Yet institutions themselves can radicalize astonishingly quickly. Universities already have. Sections of the media already have. So have parts of the arts world. And much of activist culture.

Even the language has changed. Jews are increasingly discussed not as a vulnerable minority but as a legitimate target of revolutionary grievance. Violence becomes contextualized. Harassment becomes rationalized. Fear becomes mocked as hysteria.

This is not normal. Jews who pretend this is normal because “New York is a Jewish city” are indulging in one of the oldest and most catastrophic fantasies in Jewish history.

The fantasy of exemption. The belief that this time the rules no longer apply.

They always apply.

The Jewish future in America will depend not on how many Jews live in Manhattan or Brooklyn, but whether Jews recover civilizational seriousness.

Do they understand history? Do they recognize ideological danger, maintain communal solidarity, defend themselves unapologetically, and teach their children reality instead of comforting myths?

Most importantly, do they understand that no city belongs permanently to the Jews merely because Jews once flourished there?

Jewish history is filled with magnificent communities that believed their roots were too deep to be ripped out. Roots do not matter if the civilization around them turns poisonous.

The question is not whether New York is still a Jewish city. It is whether Jews have learned anything from the last 2,000 years. Jewish cemeteries are crowded with sophisticated Jews who thought they were finally home.