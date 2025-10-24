Guerre and Shalom

Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
1h

I hear ya! We homeskooled but even with our kiddos in co-ops or group classes there were two words which when put 2gether we banned: "good job." Not sayin' that in an'nuther whirled in an'nuther lifetime those words were unworthy when paird-up but at least here in the US---the "good jobbers" had ruined all meanin' / perspective by awardin' not just mediocrity but even low/no effort.

'Twas a mindless phrase wielded by parents & teachers with equal meanin'lessness, almost a reflex. It applied to those that really did a good job an' those that turned in sumthin' the cat could'a dragged in.

Even in the playground I'd see a kid return a shovel & pail to their "nanny" an' git a "good job" (notta thank you but a "good job"--really?!). Yuk. Even in the loo you'd hear kids in the next stall bein' told "good job." Fer takin' a....wull ya know. WHY? I mean no special effort is needed...

So ta buck the trend, when I loved sumthin' I'd say so but I'd also be specific...like: "I really like the colors ya chose an' how ya shaded the shadows on that drawin;" (etc) but jus' as often I'd simply observe neutrally or ask... as in "I can tell from that essay ya really enjoyed studyin' that time in history--am I right?".... Also not everythang needs an opinion let alone compli-mints.... that'd become a crutch....

Now with a teen an' a young adult as I write this, I see that mah "less effusive" angle where real praise wuz reserved fer eggcellance--paid off. Not that we're problem free (lol) but by avoidin' the over-praise I do believe kids develop a better sense of what's good, bad, ugly or none've the above.

Funny how we all took normal feedback fer granted (an' didn't "expect" flattery, etc) when it wuzn't a thang--that is until sumbuddy in academia/child rearin' mucked with it!

