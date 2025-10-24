School activism

With The Great Genocide Blood Libel running rampant, we would do well to consider its roots. We are quick to blame the university professoriat — and for good reason. The identification of teachers with barbarians is appalling, and if we cannot rely on our educators for the truth, who can we rely upon?

Yet to merely place to blame on higher education is simplistic — as is a focus on media bias and internet misinformation. People telling lies is nothing new. More concerning is the propensity of the listener to fall for it.

This piece does not seek to provide a one-size-fits-all explanation. The reason for this generation’s wholesale swallowing of violent Cosmopolitan Palestinianism (“Globalise the Intifada”) is manifold. Some are listening to their emotions. Some are placing empathy above logic. Some want to make a difference in a tone deaf world. Far-left leaders may be consumed by an irrational antisemitism - a topic itself insusceptible to reductionism - yet many of the hate marchers may be motivated by little more than a sense of community. In a world of decreasing religion and inhumane atomisation, the feeling of being part of something bigger than oneself is intoxicating.

Yet the problem with all these explanations is that it draws a straight line between stimulus and reaction, a dying child and a “Globalise the Intifada” banner. It presumes that the “From The River To The Sea” mob have sat down, listened carefully to the arguments and decided upon appropriate action. More than that, it presumes that they know substantive information about the conflict question. Rather more likely, they have never met a Jew, nor know anything about their people.

The more probable reality is that the marching masses are not moved by the conflict nor its events, but by something deeper — something more embedded in their psyche and education; specifically a disrespect for words in favour of emotional effect.

Let me explain from my long experience as an educator in the UK and Spain. Even in Primary School, long before the words Israel and Palestine are on anyone’s lips, the seeds of indoctrination are being planted. Not intentionally —and not with any gaze on the Levant. Yet through the systematic hollowing out of words, teachers unwittingly prepare the next generation for compulsory gullibility.

The poisoned words that infect the blood are “good”, “amazing” and “excellent” —the necessary formative preparation for “genocide”, “apartheid” and ethnic cleansing”. Good no longer means good. It means OK; good enough. “Amazing” means the same and “excellent” means good with unnecessary emphasis. “Gifted and talented” is equally guilty. No longer a reference to Einsteins in the making, it now means better than average. And so on and so forth.

My first hand experience of this abuse of the English language is extensive. In one parent consultation, I informed the mother that her child was doing good work. All true — and a very innocent comment on my part. She shuddered in her seat, looked disapprovingly and said, “Good? Very good. Excellent!” The fragile parent was discontented with anything less than genius status for her daughter.

It continues between countries and across borders. In my previous school, I was blessed with a class where generalized impertinence was the norm. I did my job. I used the points reward system to pick out those pupils who were setting a good example. Given the nature of the cohort, it was the same individuals who received praise time and time again. I was desperate to find reasons to praise the disobedient majority —I was on the lookout like a scurvy-hit sailor praying for dry land. Yet in the absence of worthy examples, my integrity only allowed me to praise the praiseworthy. This was condemned by some as “favoritism”. It wasn’t. Rather it was a commitment to truth. How can you praise a pupil for good behavior when their behavior is appalling?

And so it was that I was buffeted between my conscience’s demand for honesty and the local warped value of equality and “fairness” at all costs. I chose truth. I lost.

Parental protest at an East London school. Image courtesy of the Independent newspaper (UK).

It works both ways. When working at a village school in the beautiful Kent countryside, I was honoured to teach a student that was a bona fide genius. Not “gifted and talented” in name, but “gifted and talented” in nature — and he was a kind, humble soul to boot. At the age of 7 years old he was reading doorstop thick books and writing four to five page texts in beautiful prose. With all due respect to my daughter, who is definitely “above average”, George showed what Einstein-esque talent really was.

The best thing of all is that George wasn’t regaled this talent through a wealthy parent, family pressure or a genius-level gene pool. His younger sibling was of average ability and the youngest had special needs. His mother was fairly poor and outside the fashionable clique. He was simply a rare and natural talent. Come report writing time, I was effusive in my praise: not just his genius abilities, but his beautiful comportment and kindly manner. It was definitely an individualized enumeration of his abilities, yet my praise - my genuine heartfelt praise - was deemed a bit too much. Was I not thereby showing the difference between “gifted and talented” and really “gifted and talented”? To this day, it remains my only report to face an edit.

In all these examples, from England to Spain, I demonstrate the hollowed-out meaninglessness of the modern word. Good, amazing, excellent, talented: these are no longer descriptions of truthful reality. They are tools of empathy, employed liberally to inflate self-worth — of the children, but particularly of the parents. It is an early example of modern language being exploited for its effect as opposed to its accurate, descriptive value.

Children are thereby educated that words don’t serve truth, but predefined emotional objectives.

At 7, words are used, abused and void of meaning with the beneficent intention of improving a child’s self-esteem. Points are awarded for mandatory behaviour. Mediocrity is praised.

Ar 27, words are used, abused and void of meaning with the maleficent intention of defaming a fashionably-selected country. Slogans are chanted to excuse murderous behaviour. Barbarism is praised.

As a man who’s worked at both ends of the conveyor belt - at the primary school and on the front line against The Great Genocide Blood Libel - I can see how one malpractice leads to another. The motivations for inflated approbation may be noble, but as we all know, the path to hell is paved with good intentions. It leads to weekly hate marches on the streets of London.

A child’s self worth is, of course, important — but false praise, unearned “equality” and baseless “fairness” are inappropriate tools to achieve that goal. The moment a child learns that truth can be manipulated for utilitarian effect, they learn that wrongdoing is right, or at least justifiable in the name of a skewed “justice”.

Better that we should guide children on the correct path, but if they - or their parents - refuse to follow, we should describe the situation as it is. Telling someone with no respect for respectful authority that they are “amazing” can lead to nowhere but a world of language inversion —precisely the world that is so glaringly present in the thoroughfares of our metropoles.

As with so much, it doesn’t begin with arguments, images or sermons; it begins in the school. It begins with the word “amazing”.