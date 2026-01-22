“I, for one, am an Edenist” (Daniel Clarke-Serret, Chapter 12, Pax Arabica)

Mark Carney and the Three Competing Visions of International Affairs

We live in an era of, at least, three competing visions for foreign affairs: Traditional American isolationism (MAGA) , Spheres of influence continental colonialism (Russia, China, Pax Arabica and, within the last month, Trump) and now Carney’s “Principled Pragmatism”. My contempt for the first two is well-known. Yet Carney’s well-performed, but ultimately meaningless, addition to the collection of shame is incoherence dressed up with values.

According to Carney, the post-WWII “rules-based order” was a hypocritical sham that we outwardly pretended to endorse all the while being fully aware of its inconsistent application. Yet having removed the “workers of the world sign from the shop window” - and liberated ourselves from the idea that the UN Charter and international diplomacy were eternal, well-enforced law - the “middle powers” should promptly put the sign back up by doing our best to buttress the UN and other failed international institutions. If would be as if the Czech Republic threw off the yolk of the Soviet Union, just to invite the Russians back to Prague the next day. Bizarre is the only word for it.

Worse than that, it pays homage to the tired idol that international morality is governed by sovereignty. Territorial integrity is all. So long as we protect the holy borders of Syria and Somalia, it matters not whether the Kurds are slaughtered and Somaliland is imprisoned. I reject this utterly. My book PAX ARABICA rejects this utterly. In my philosophy, the fourth, and most sensible, contribution to international affairs, self-determination is king. Real freedom for real people, especially indigenous minorities. If Syria is slaughtering the Druze and the Christians, its territorial integrity is of no import. It doesn’t deserve to exist. Instead the borders must be changed so that real self-determination may emerge.

Introducing Edenism

Thus a distinction is made between the sovereignty of imperial, nationless states such as Syria and real self-determination for real individual people and their genuine nations (Rojava, Sweida and so on). Sovereignty for all but genuine nation states (that protect all their citizens) is imperialism masquerading as decolonisation. It is into this moral breach that steps the philosophy and normative political doctrine of Edenism.

In essence, Edenism is the geopolitical belief that true self-determination, especially for small peoples and small nations state, requires the necessary, benign hegemony of democratic coalition that, acting in unison, becomes a superpower.

Put simply, international order, peace, and genuine decolonisation are impossible without a dominant, but benevolent power bloc. For when no hegemon exists, the vacuum is filled not by freedom or self-determination, but by regional, continental imperialism, genocidal dictators, ethnic cleansing and permanent war —which is precisely what we have seen in the post-1956 Middle East.

In a halcyon age, the British Empire once fulfilled this stabilising role, and is its collapse—without a credible successor—that has produced chaos, above all in the Levantine and Mesapotanian cradles of civilisation.

The name Edenism is no accident. Clarkeserretism would be egotistical to the hilt, not to mention horrific to the ear, but most importantly for our purposes, it would fail to conjure the intended vision. Edenism is proudly and explicitly named after Anthony Eden, that champion of meaningful diplomacy, which chapter 12 of Pax Arabica presents in detail as a prophetic anti-appeaser, a defender of international waterways and - crucially - a supporter of self-determination protected by order, not abandoned to dictators.

Chapter 12 sets out the case in detail, but for brevity, let us sketch the following potrait. Far from being a reactionary imperialist, Eden was a principled, geopolitical genius who accepted decolonisation as inevitable, yet believed that order must precede autonomy. Thus Edenism rejects the idea that hegemony and self-determination are mutually exclusive.

The Post-Imperial Order has Failed

Let us consider the current state of the world. Post-imperial idealism has failed. The institutions meant to replace the British Empire have fallen asunder.

The United Nations is at best ineffectual, at worst institutionally antisemitic and a protection racket for dictators. It entrenches hell for Middle Eastern ethnic minorities and makes the horrific rule of Arabic-Islamist dictators a natural right.

The United States is, by turns, unreliable and isolationist. It interferes in foreign conflicts at will, then promptly pulls out when the going gets tough. It has no staying power or commitment to world order. It is perpetually untrustworthy to its allies.

And then we have so-called “international law”, a set of selective, unenforced pompous statements that are selectively applied on the weak. Without principled enforcement, and in the absence of global community, they are meaningless, even dangerous.

Edenism therefore opposes UN-centric moralism, American “limited attention-span” leadership and the belief that sovereignty alone guarantees justice, peace or self-determination.

To be clear, Edenism is anti-appeasement, not pro-conquest. It does not mean endless occupation, cultural domination or, God forbid, racial hierarchy. Instead, it supports norm enforcement by a benign hegemonic bloc of “regional sheriffs” and only under limited heads. Self-defence, obviously, but also nuclear non-proliferation, the control of strategic arteries (canals, straits, sea lans) and the pre-emptive prevention of ethnic minority elimination by genocidal, continental, imperialist regimes. Borders should be changed a priori so that ethnic minorities can control their own fate and thereby avoid death by Nasserite imitators.

This was the context of Suez. Anthony Eden was simultaneously, and correctly, trying to realise two goals: a) maintaining hegemonic control of key waterways in order to maintain international order for the common benefit, b) protect Middle Eastern minorities and independent States from Nasserite-Fascist, pan-Arab domination. He was a principled prophet who was criminally frustrated in his efforts by an immature, unprepared American power, hopelessly unfit for its global role.

And what is the contrast with Edenism? It can be summarised in two words: Pax Arabica — and its poisoned fruit The Babel Terror. It is the lovechild of Nasserism and Islamism which seeks pan-Arab imperial uniformity, enforced linguistic, religious and political conformity, the ethnic cleansing of Middle Eastern minorities and genocidal intent toward the indigenous (Israel, the Kurds and others).

Edenism is the only historical force that ever successfully constrained Arab imperialism and its abandonment at the hands of American betrayal is the root cause of today’s Middle Eastern instability.

The Edenist principle isn’t ancient history. In an era of the Palestinian Vanguard and Syria’s Jolani it’s as relevant as ever. In contemporary terms, it would require a revived Anglo-led or Anglo-inspired hegemonic bloc, with regional sheriffs throughout the globe, willing and able to use power to enforce order and protect minorities and small states. It explicitly rejects the sanctity of the UN’s genocide-encouraging borders and the moral equivalence between democracies and dictatorships. It rejects the UN full stop.

In the Middle Eastern context, it speaks with a compelling voice: Israel must be recognised as a frontline state against genocidal imperialism. It must be supported as a hegemon-backed regional sheriff enforcing international norms. It must be full-throatedly praised as an example of genuine self-determination in a region of totalitarian domination. Thus it must suffer no forced concessions under threat, its military superiority must be maintained and its borders must be defended, by external guarantors if required.

Is Edenism itself a Form of Imperialism?

Some would critique Edenism itself as a form of imperialism and this is a question which indeed needs further elaboration.

To start with the most obvious point, Edenism is explicitly hostile to predatory, ideological empires of which Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia and Pax Arabica are the most disturbing examples. Each are characterised by militarist expansion, totalitarianism and contempt, even extermination, for minorities. Genocide and ethnic cleansing are their watchwords. It is precisely against these imperial forces that Edenism sets its face.

Yet Edenism isn’t dogmatic idealism. It sees a temporary role for many of the functions of the global British Empire, albeit shared equally between several nations of good will and democratic standing. In contrast with traditional anti-colonial theory, it endorses the permanent control of strategic waterways, enforced international order by a benign hegemonic power grouping and unequal sovereignty. Democratic, human rights, respecting regimes are seen as the appropriate powers to enforce international norms.

While accepting that the hegemon benefits materially and politically from this new world order, it is claimed with historical and moral clarity that this will be to the benefit of all —for all peoples will claim their right to genuine self-determination. So, for example, while an open Suez Canal benefits Britain, it necessarily benefits the shipping of all nations. So while the fall of Nasser helps UK interests, the monarchies of the Middle East (and their minorities) will breathe a sigh of relief. Only regional, totalitarian tyrants will cry foul.

In truth, Edenism distinguishes between different types of imperialism in so far as they bring about true decolonisation —meaning self-determination for the genuine nation state and the individual citizen.

Those imperialisms which erase pluralism, glory in conquest for ideology, and dominate for ethnic or religious supremacy are marked out for defeat so that their peoples - particularly their minority peoples - may be free. But insofar as hegemonic control is employed to preserve order, enforce rules, protect minorities, protect the borders of true nation states, prevent nuclear proliferation and maintain trade and security, it is seen as beneficial. Under Edenism, imperalism is not to be found in power asymmetry but in its purpose. Where sovereignty is the enemy of self-determination - and “the equal sovereignty of nations” allows tyranny to flout international trade rules and murder minorities, it is rejected in favour of the benign hegemony of the democratic bloc.

Nonetheless, Edenism correctly rejects the self-label of pejorative “imperialism”. And why? It does not seek cultural assimilation. It does not deny local self-government in daily affairs. It does not glory in military domination or conquest. It is does not see one culture as superior to the others (although it rejects political cultures that deny self-determination). It wants nothing more than to let every other people live as it wishes. Unfortunately it is the imperial tyrannies themselves that don’t allow this. They lord over minorities and seek utter uniformity to the detriment of human dignity. It cannot be permitted to stand.

The Primacy of Self-Determination

Moreover, and crucially, Edenism seeks the total withdrawal of hegemony as its ultimate goal. It dreams of a world of genuine, independent nation states. Yet withdrawal from the world is only possible once order is secured. When Britain withdrew from Suez, the result wasn’t freedom, but Nasserite, totalitarian chaos. It was uniformity or death. It was a world of nightmares for the Middle Eastern indigenous, the non-Muslim holdouts above all, One thing it wasn’t was self-determination or decolonisation.

It was Anthony Eden himself who was the clear architect of this approach. Prior to the Suez, Eden accepted Sudanese independence and withdrew from Egypt proper - he wasn’t a “pejorative imperialist”. But he refused, on principle, to abandon the Canal’s international status. He affirmed the true meaning of ordered decolonisation where the removal of foreign rule over daily governance is married with retaining external enforcement of borders, waterways, and security. Empire over peoples is illegitimate, but hegemony over systems is necessary until order can be independently assured. This distinction is absolutely central. It cannot be emphasised enough.

Furthermore, it is self-determination itself that is Edenism’s most precious goal. In Edenist terms, decolonisation is not withdrawal, but the creation of conditions under which self-rule can survive. Edenism rejects post-colonial orthodoxy in its insistence that self-determination without order is fictitious and sovereignty without protection is a death sentence for minorities. Simply put, Edenism is the completion of decolonisation, not its negation.

Edenism rests on a simple logical chain, a chain built on the rock of self-determination:

Self-determination is morally right. Self-determination collapses without security. Security requires enforcement. Enforcement requires a hegemon. Therefore, a hegemon is a condition of decolonisation.

Thus calling Edenism “imperialist” is a category error; Edenism is decolonisation realised. True international law is impossible in the state of nature that exists between non-contractual, values-divergent, state agents. So the best that can be hoped for is a benign order which respects self-determination. Ultimately it relies not on law, but on global trust of the Anglo-led hegemonic bloc, but - and here’s the key point - true minorities do trust us as a matter of historic delivery. (And Us isn’t US, but the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand).

The Syrian Case Study

To understand the rationale of Edenism, we need only turn to Syria. When France withdrew from that country in 1946, formal sovereignty was transferred to a unitary Arab state built around Arab nationalism, linguistic homogenisation and Arab-Islamic political dominance. There was no federalism, no minority guarantees and no enforceable constitutional pluralism. So while Syria became “independent,” most Syrians did not become self-determining.

Whereas under the French Mandate, many of minority groups from the Kurds to the Alawites had autonomous protection from Arab majoritarianism, not to mention access to external guarantors, all that was lost after so-called “decolonisation”. Autonomy was abolished, Arabisation policies were imposed, Kurdish citizenship was stripped in 1962 and political pluralism collapsed into coups and dictatorship. From the Edenist perspective, this is anti–self-determination disguised as liberation.

Edenism argues this outcome was not a Syrian aberration but a structural feature of decolonisation without enforcement. This is what happened. The colonial power withdrew. A single nationalist elite captured the state. Minorities lost protection. And the strongest faction defined “the nation”. It was a short distance until dissent became treason.

Thus ,in Syria, we see that decolonisation of territory ≠ self-determination of peoples. The territory became sovereign, but the peoples inside it did not. Which is is exactly why Edenism insists self-determination must be plural, not unitary; and must be guaranteed, not assumed.

Post-colonial orthodoxy is wrong-headed. It treats the European colonial power as the sole oppressor, while the nationalist movement is the unquestioned liberator. But in Syria, Arab nationalism functioned as an internal empire and minorities were recolonised by the “liberated” state. Edenism rejects this.

If self-determination is the moral goal, then French withdrawal without safeguards failed that goal spectacularly. Continued external guarantees, autonomy, or even prolonged mandate, may have better served self-determination than abrupt independence. It may be controversial, but unfortunately for the far-left, it’s the truth.

The Final Word

So, to conclude and to repeat, I, for one, am an Edenist. It is the soon-to-be-well-known doctrine that liberty, self-determination and peace require a morally confident hegemonic bloc of sheriffs willing to use power against genocidal imperialism—before appeasement turns disorder into catastrophe.

For me it is a badge of pride and a political identity. More than that, it is the philosophy that can truly deliver us from the current impasse.

When God created the world, order was fashioned out of chaos. The Garden of Eden was born. It is that to which we seek to return in the international arena. For freedom is only possible under order. Law will then be its fruits and dignity its greatest joy.