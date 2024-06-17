Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Sylvan Changuion
Jun 17, 2024

An amazing and inspiring piece. Stirs the blood and makes me take stock of myself, who I am, what I stand for and what I must contribute to the survival of a reasonable society. Thank you

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