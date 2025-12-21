The Tenth Lie that Killed Democracy is the big one: The denial of Truth. It's the contagion that led to THE GREAT GENOCIDE BLOOD LIBEL.

[Image: What happens when lying is normalised.]

Yesterday we learnt about the challenge to Truth from post-modernist “theorists” (Chapter 10.1: Proving Truth). Today we learn of the full-frontal assault on Truth that is putting our societies on life support (Chapter 10.2: Destroying Truth). If you haven’t yet signed up as paid, now is the moment —for this monster-length, paywalled chapter is a must read for all those that care about the future of the political West (which includes Asian democracies). The final part comes out tomorrow.

Preface: The Ten Lies that killed Democracy // The First Lie: Liberalism //The Second Lie: Cosmopolitanism // The Third Lie: Progress // The Fourth Lie: Freedom and Liberty // The Fifth Lie: Justice // The Sixth Lie: Open-Mindedness // The Seventh Lie: Equality // The Eighth Lie: Power // The Ninth Lie: Diversity

THE TENTH LIE THAT KILLED DEMOCRACY: The Denial of Truth

by Ashok Panikkar

The Tenth Lie: There is no ONE Truth and all that passes as ‘truth’ is a social or political construct.

Chapter 10, PART 1: PROVING TRUTH

Chapter 10, PART 2: DESTROYING TRUTH

The Logic of Truth as Oppression

I had travelled ten thousand miles to learn that there was no such thing as critical thinking- unless it is in the service of historically ‘marginalized’ groups. I also learned that truth seeking was futile and that it might even be ‘oppressive’ to speak of ‘the’ truth to those who saw themselves as victims. Truth telling was war by other means. The logic undoubtedly had its attractions- especially for the congenitally disaffected. Here’s how the logical sequence goes: