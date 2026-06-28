Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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William Bon's avatar
William Bon
2h

We've got to stay and fight. We are structurally stuck in a two-party system, and the Republicans have devolved into a collection of cowards and opportunists, fuck-ups all, without principle or decency, united around the fuhrerprinzip. I was at the MI Democratic convention in April, and saw the mob try to prevent the most electable Senate candidate from speaking, because she does not toe the DSA line. Stay involved, and push-back against the lunacy. (PS: I faced them and shamed them. Not that it had much immediate effect, but we won't win if we don't resist their lunacy.) The alternative is to abandon our agency, and surrender the country to a Russian asset and his minions.

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ECB's avatar
ECB
4h

The Democratic Party is fracturing for all the reasons that you just described. And, at this point, I don’t see a way back for them. They made a series of dreadful decisions, including but not limited to flirting with antisemitism, that are not going to be easy to fix.

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